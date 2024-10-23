Solar Battery Market Manufacturer, Share To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Solar batteries are commonly used to store solar and discharge it. Lithium-ion or lead acid is used to make it. It is rechargeable and can be used to store extra energy in solar cell systems. Solar batteries are used in various applications, including solar charging stations, power storage, and off-grid storage systems. The is propelled forward by rising demand for sustainable energy storage technologies. The need for solar batteries is likely to increase over the forecasted timeframe as worldwide promote sustainable energy sources. The use of solar storms can significantly reduce the demand for coal, oil, and other imported fossil fuels. Furthermore, the adoption of solar battery storage systems will create new jobs, perhaps opening up new investment prospects.

Market Dynamics Growing Interest in Renewable Energy Storage Solutions to Drive the Market for Solar Batteries

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the demand for renewable energy has grown since 2015. For example, annual solar PV capacity increased by 31% from 2016 to 100 GW in 2017. The rising demand for PV technology can be related to the increased need for sustainable energy supplies, the reduction of reliance on conventional fuels, and the reduction of carbon emissions. Furthermore, in 2019, solar PV grew by 22% among other renewable energy sources, such as wind and hydro, due to increased demand for energy from developing countries across the Asia-Pacific region, such as India, China, and Thailand.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization have contributed to the rising demand for these energy sources. In addition, increased adoption of photovoltaic technology for energy generation has resulted from stringent government laws to limit carbon emissions created by using conventional fuels. With the rise in demand for renewable energy, solar energy consumption is expected to climb. As a result, the market for solar batteries is projected to rise.

Advancements in Energy Backup Systems to Create Prime Market Opportunities

Solar storage efficiency can be harmed by a lack of sunlight or foggy weather. However, during overcast or cloudy weather, the backup system as part of the solar collector aids in additional solar heat storage. It maintains the solar battery's functionality even on overcast and foggy days. As a result, such improvements will likely generate significant market growth prospects.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominates the regional market with more than 40% revenue share. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 215 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.5%. This is due to increased government concern about zero-emission standards in growing countries like China, India, and South Korea. Furthermore, China, being the world's largest solar power producer, is likely to fuel the market's expansion in Asia-Pacific. Again, the expanding number of investment opportunities in new solar power projects will impact the region's market growth. VRB Energy, for example, signed a deal with the Xiangyang Municipal Government in March 2021 to build a 100 MW solar facility with a vanadium flow battery.



Europe accounts for the second-largest position in the market. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 175 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.8%. The solar battery market in Europe is studied across France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe. Intense Research and Development activities and the presence of governing authorities such as the European Commission, who are sponsoring numerous solar power and energy storage initiatives, will positively impact market growth. Furthermore, significant manufacturers supplying a wide range of solar batteries for small, medium, and large projects, such as LG Chem Europe GmbH, Victron Energy, and BMZ Group, will positively impact market growth.

North America is the third-largest region and is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 40 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9%. North America is analyzed across the US, Canada, and Mexico. Ongoing infrastructural investments and innovative city projects are the major factors influencing the commercial solar battery market growth. New infrastructural investments and solar power projects are expected to impact this market growth positively.



The global solar battery market was worth USD 148 million in 2021. It is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 540 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period (2022–2030).



By type, the global solar battery market is segmented into Lead Acid, Lithium-Ion, Flow Battery, and Others. The lithium-ion segment holds the most dominant share in the market. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 455 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.7%. Demand for lithium-ion solar batteries is predicted to rise as the importance of sustainable energy solutions grows. Furthermore, lithium-ion batteries have a far higher energy density and efficiency than other solar batteries. In general, lead-acid batteries have an efficiency of up to 85%, while lithium-ion batteries have up to 95%. It is often effective for commercial and industrial purposes to generate maximum power.

By end-use, the global solar battery market is segmented into Industrial, Commercial, and Residential. The industrial segment holds the largest share in the market and is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 250 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.7%. The market is predicted to rise due to increased demand for stable power supply in the industrial sector. Industry companies are attempting to operate electrical equipment as efficiently as possible during blackouts, which is projected to boost market growth. In addition, in industrial settings, solar battery systems can cut maintenance and electricity costs. Region-wise, the global solar battery market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific holds supremacy in the regional market.

Competitive Players

BYD CompanyKokamCarnegie Clean EnergyPrimus PowerLG ChemEnerSys. Recent Developments

February 2022 - Energy Toolbase, a leading energy storage software solutions provider, commissioned a behind-the-meter energy storage project with HES Solar, a San Diego-based, full-service solar development and installation company. HES Solar installed a BYD Chess energy storage system, integrated with Energy Toolbase's Acumen EMSTM controls software, alongside a SunPower solar photovoltaic system for a Fortune 100 food and beverage industry client. December 2021 - Kokam becomes strategic merger of climate action leader Shift Clean Energy climate action solution. Climate action solution leader Shift Clean Energy and Kokam, a global provider of inventive lithium-ion battery solutions and a subsidiary of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., announced a long-term partnership for the marine market. Specifically designed for commercial and industrial applications, Shift's battery design with Kokam battery cells delivers among the most robust industrial Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) currently available on the market and is a significant factor in helping to drive the transition from diesel to electricity in marine applications.

Segmentation

By TypeLead AcidLithium-IonFlow BatteryOthersBy End-UserIndustrialCommercialResidentialBased on TechnologyLead acidLithium-ionFlow (Zinc Bromide)Sodium nickel chlorideBased on CapacityBelow 75 AH75 to 150 AHAbove 150 AH