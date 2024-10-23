عربي


Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shooters Had Talked To Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Bishnoi Via Snapchat

10/23/2024 1:16:36 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Baba Siddique murder case: Shooters had talked to Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi via Snapchat, reported ANI citing Mumbai Crime Branch.

The shooters were in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi before the murder of Baba Siddiqui. The three suspected shooters who committed the murder had talked to Anmol Bishnoi through an instant messaging app (Snapchat) before the murder.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Live Mint

