10 Structures Gutted In Overnight Blaze In North Kashmir's Kupwara
Date
10/23/2024 1:10:55 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An overnight blaze at Hyhama area in north Kashmir's Kupwara district rendered several families homeless as four residential houses among 10 structures were reduced to ashes, officials said on Wednesday.
Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that the fire broke out around midnight, which resulted in the damage to at least ten structures, including four residential houses, three cowsheds and three shops.
Firefighters battled the flames for hours. Five water tenders each from Fire Stations Payerpora, HQ Kupwara, Trehgam, Drugmulla and Tekipora were involved in the operation to douse off the flames.
In the incident, no injury or loss of life was reported.
However, the cause of fire is being ascertained, as local police have taken the cognizance.
Meanehile, residents expressed concerns over the devastating loss and called for immediate compensation for the affected families.
