10 Structures Gutted In Overnight Blaze In North Kashmir's Kupwara

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that the fire broke out around midnight, which resulted in the damage to at least ten structures, including four residential houses, three cowsheds and three shops.

Firefighters battled the flames for hours. Five water tenders each from Fire Stations Payerpora, HQ Kupwara, Trehgam, Drugmulla and Tekipora were involved in the operation to douse off the flames.

In the incident, no injury or loss of life was reported.

However, the cause of fire is being ascertained, as local police have taken the cognizance.

Meanehile, residents expressed concerns over the devastating loss and called for immediate compensation for the affected families.

