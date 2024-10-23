Seven More Palestinians Killed By Israeli Airstrike On School In N. Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Oct 23 (NNN-WAFA) – Seven Palestinians were killed in an Israeli on a school, sheltering displaced people in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian sources, yesterday.

Medical sources and eyewitnesses said that, Israeli artillery struck the Zayd bin Haritha school, killing seven people and injuring several others.

As usual, there was no comment coming from the Israeli military, regarding the attack.

The Israeli continued its ground operation in the Jabalia refugee camp, one of the largest in the Gaza Strip, for the 18th consecutive day, yesterday.

The Israeli military claims that, its operation in Jabalia and nearby areas aims to prevent Hamas fighters from regrouping to launch further attacks.– NNN-WAFA