Seven More Palestinians Killed By Israeli Airstrike On School In N. Gaza
Date
10/23/2024 1:08:07 AM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
GAZA, Oct 23 (NNN-WAFA) – Seven Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school, sheltering displaced people in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian sources, yesterday.
Medical sources and eyewitnesses said that, Israeli artillery struck the Zayd bin Haritha school, killing seven people and injuring several others.
As usual, there was no comment coming from the Israeli military, regarding the attack.
The Israeli army continued its ground operation in the Jabalia refugee camp, one of the largest in the Gaza Strip, for the 18th consecutive day, yesterday.
The Israeli military claims that, its operation in Jabalia and nearby areas aims to prevent Hamas fighters from regrouping to launch further attacks.– NNN-WAFA
MENAFN23102024000200011047ID1108809153
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.