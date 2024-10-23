77 Children Evacuated From Kostiantynivka Community Over Past Week Police

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, units known as 'White Angels' evacuated 77 children from Kostiantynivka community over the past week.

This is according to Donetsk region police , as reported by Ukrinform.

Thus, one of the families evacuated was a large family with three boys, aged 10, 9, and 6.

Additionally, the police evacuated a mother with a 5-month-old infant and a single father with a young son. The man and his child were living in an apartment building severely damaged by a missile strike, where electricity, water, and were partially unavailable.

in

The evacuated families will be housed in modular homes. Most of them are heading to Kyiv region, while others are relocating to the western regions of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of mid-October 2024, around 334,000 civilians remain in Donetsk region. Due to the advancing front lines, the forced evacuation of families with children continues in Kostiantynivka and nearby areas.