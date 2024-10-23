Unleashed Voices Publishing By Twyla Martin Announces New Book And Event: "The Power Of A Transformed Woman: Turning My Trauma Into Triumph"

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Twyla Martin reveals her powerful story of overcoming trauma, abuse, and homelessness in her new book, launching November 1st with a special event and panel discussion

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author and motivational speaker Twyla Martin, CEO of Unleashed Voices Publishing, is proud to reveal her latest book, "The Power of a Transformed Woman: Turning My Trauma into Triumph" , set to launch on November 1, 2024. The release will be accompanied by a significant event that includes a panel discussion focused on Black women overcoming trauma and embracing resilience.









Twyla Martin's new book, 'The Power of a Transformed Woman: Turning My Trauma into Triumph'

Twyla Martin's new book shares her inspirational journey from the challenging neighborhoods of Dallas, Texas, to the Twin Cities of Minnesota, where she found her stride. Her path was one of transformative growth, rising from homelessness, addiction, and toxic relationships to becoming a successful CEO. Twyla's story exemplifies black excellence and the unwavering power of human resilience.

"The Power of a Transformed Woman" is more than a memoir; it's a beacon of hope for anyone struggling with adversity. Twyla offers a raw and empowering look at how faith and inner strength can drive profound personal change. "This book is about showing that no matter your beginnings, you can rise above it," says Twyla.

The November 1st book launch event in Minneapolis will feature a panel discussion that highlights the themes of overcoming trauma and celebrating Black women's strength. Distinguished speakers will engage the audience in a conversation about healing, empowerment, and triumph.

The panel features several reputable figures:



Nekima Levy Armstrong: renowned for her appearance on Oprah and her activism.

Ashley Dubose: celebrated for her stint on American Idol and her musical career.

Lissa Jones: a dynamic thought leader and advocate for African American history and culture.

Chantel Sings: a renowned vocalist, songwriter, and performer known for her soulful voice and captivating performances.

Robin Hickman Winfield: an award-winning television producer, filmmaker, and CEO of SoulTouch Productions.

Jamela Pettiford: noted for her roles as a vocalist and actress with a deep passion for the arts. Alana Carrington: a multifaceted creative professional with expertise spanning the arts, education, and community development.

Twyla's narrative serves as a powerful reminder that transformation is within everyone's reach. "If I can emerge from the darkness and thrive, anyone can. It's time to rise up and reclaim your life, and I'm here to show you how," Twyla declares.

The book launch and panel event are open to all who wish to engage in a meaningful dialogue about resilience, mental health, and empowerment. This is a key opportunity for the community, Black women, and mental health advocates to come together and celebrate triumph over trauma.

For more details on the book and event registration, please visit .

About Twyla Martin

Twyla Martin is an advocate, CEO, and now an author, dedicated to supporting those who face hardships similar to those she has overcome. Through her speaking engagements and her literature, she stands as a testament to the power of healing and the human spirit's capacity to overcome.

