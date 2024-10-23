TGS Announces Birmingham-Gemini 3D Seismic Survey In Appalachian Basin

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSLO, Norway (23 October 2024) – TGS, a global leader in data and intelligence, today announced an extension to the Birmingham 3D seismic survey covering 276 square miles. The survey is strategically located on the western flank of the Appalachian Basin, aligning with the most prospective trend of the Utica-Point Pleasant formation and Clinton sands.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented: "The Birmingham-Gemini 3D survey reflects TGS' commitment to uncovering the Appalachian Basin's potential. Combined with our well-log database and analytical products, it provides clients with critical insights to drive exploration and production success, highlighting our dedication to delivering premium geoscience data for informed decision-making.”

The Birmingham-Gemini 3D seismic survey will target key formations in the Appalachian Basin, including the Ordovician Trenton, Black River, Utica/Point Pleasant, Cambrian reservoirs, and Silurian Clinton sands. Positioned up-dip from the Utica condensate and gas trend, the survey aims to explore the under-explored Point Pleasant oil window.

Using advanced seismic imaging, the project will map deep structures to identify hydrocarbon traps, analyze facies changes and optimize well placement. These insights will aid operators in refining exploration and production strategies.

TGS will enhance the seismic data by integrating it with its extensive Appalachian geologic and well database, including over 480,000 well logs. Proprietary formation tops and well performance metrics, available through the TGS Well Data Analytics platform , provide clients with comprehensive analysis for deeper insights into the region's potential.

Recording for the Birmingham-Gemini 3D survey will commence in early 2025, with the fully processed dataset available to clients by year-end.

This project is supported by industry funding.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg

IR & Business Intelligence

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

...





TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit (

Forward Looking Statement

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.



