Neural Network Market Reach USD 152.61 Billion By 2030, Registering CAGR Of 26.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Neural Market

Services segment is expected to experience fastest growth in the coming years.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Neural Network Market report provides an extensive analysis of the market dynamics including drivers & restraints, major winning strategies, market size & projections, competitive landscape, and major segments. The growth in demand for cloud-based solutions, increase in demand for spatial data & analytical tools, and rise in market prediction solutions drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, surged applications areas for deep neural networks are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for neural network market growth. However, lack of trained professionals is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. The global neural network market was valued at $14.35 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $152.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.7% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 253 Pages) at:Neural network is a simple processing element, node, or unit, which is an interconnection of groups, whose functionality is derived from the features of neurons. Moreover, it is known as artificial neural network (ANN). ANN has several advantages, such as ability to detect complex nonlinear relationships between dependent & independent variables and ability to learn from observing data sets. Neural network software is used in various fields such as, speech recognition, machine translation, video games, and medical diagnosis.The end-use industry segment includes banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), public sector, energy & utilities; retail, IT & telecom, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment dominated the global market with nearly 19% share in 2016. Whereas, the aerospace & defense segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 30.2% in between 2016-2023.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report : /purchase-optionsAdvancement in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) market and growth in cloud disruption in the modern industry boost the growth of the global neural network market . In addition, availability of advanced analytical tools and prediction solutions positively impacts the growth of the market. However, huge requirement and high dependency on data, lack of experienced professionals, and difficulties in training multilayer neural network hamper the market growth. On the contrary, growing application areas for deep neural networks is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.The global neural network market is segmented based on component, end-use industry, and region. Based on component, it is classified into software and services. The software segment dominated in 2016, with around 66% revenue share of the global market.The key players profiled in this report includeAfinitiAlyuda Research, LLCGMDH Inc.Neural Technologies LimitedNeuralWarenDimensionalOLSOFT LLCStarmindSWIFTKEY (Microsoft Corporation)Ward Systems Group, IncGet Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Region wise, the neural network market was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements and new strategies applied by the major companies such as, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook to adopt AI as core strategic driver for business. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to industrialization and demand for efficient technologies in industries such as retail, IT & telecom, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance(BFSI), and growth of manufacturing & energy sectors in countries, such as China, India, and Japan.Inquiry Before Buying:Key Findings Of The StudyDepending on component, the software segment accounted for the largest neural network market share in 2020.Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.According to industry vertical, the BFSI segmented generated the highest revenue in 2020.Other Trending Reports:Encryption Software Market -ultra-secure smartphone market -Edge Computing Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.