UP Police Seize 12 Kg Gold Worth ₹9 Crore During Checking At Yamuna Expressway

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a major recovery of illegal gold, Mathura seized 12.5 kilograms of gold

worth ₹9.25 crore (approx) during checking on Yamuna Expressway, reported ANI on Wednesday.



According to the news agency, the police recovered a massive amount of from a car at Mant Toll on Tuesday after regular checking on the Yamuna Expressway. The people travelling in the car failed to present official papers of the leading to the involvement of departments like GST and & IT department in the matter.



The car was heading to Deoria from Delhi, and since the people possessing the gold were unable to show official papers investigation was initiated involving GST and IT departments, said Trigun Vishen, Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural Mathura adding that two people have been arrested in the case so far.

"At Mant toll when checking was being done, around 12.5 kg gold was recovered from a car. They said that they brought the gold from Delhi and were traveling towards Deoria. They could not show any paper, therefore, GST and & IT departments were told about it. Action is being taken. The arrested youths are one from Uttar Pradesh and one from Bihar,” Vishen told ANI.



Illegal firecrackers seized in Ghaziabad

Security checking has been beefed up across the state in the wake of the upcoming festival season. In an instance of trafficking of illegal firecrackers, UP Police seized huge amount of illegal firecrackers in two separate ratids in Ghaziabad ahead of Diwali, police said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the first raid was conducted by Indirapuram police in Makanpur village and a person named Majid has been arrested in the case. The police team raided a shop in Hanuman temple area of the village, where 63 cartons of illegal firecrackers, along with one plastic bag were sized. A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly selling and supplying illegal firecrackers.

Majid is a resident of Sector 12, Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad, and the police are further investigating the matter. The police have strengthened their action against sellers of illegal firecrackers. In another instance, the police raided akite shop in Delhi Gate area of Ghaziabad and seized a large cache of illegal firecrackers.