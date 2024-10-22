Foreign National Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Wife To Death

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - on Tuesday questioned a foreign national who allegedly stabbed and killed his wife in Amman earlier in the day.

The victim, who is from the same nationality, was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband while at their home in Marj Al Hamam neighbourhood, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

The police official did not reveal the motive behind the alleged stabbing incident.

The suspect reportedly turned himself into police shortly after the stabbing incident, Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

A senior medical source told The Jordan Times that the victim received "over 40 stab wounds".

"The victim was stabbed on different parts of her body and died of internal bleeding," the senior medical source said.

The Criminal Court's prosecution office was notified about the incident, a senior judicial source.

The prosecution office is expected to summon relatives and friends of the couple to learn more about the stabbing incident, the senior judicial source said.

The suspect was ordered to be detained by the Criminal Court prosecutor for 15 days at a correctional and rehabilitation centre pending further investigations into the incident.