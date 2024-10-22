عربي


King Returns To Jordan After Short Visit To Saudi Arabia

10/22/2024 11:12:17 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, October 22 (Petra) -- his majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday returned to Jordan after a short visit to Saudi Arabia, according to a royal court statement.
His Royal Highness crown prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II accompanied His Majesty on the visit.

Jordan News Agency

