King Returns To Jordan After Short Visit To Saudi Arabia

Amman, October 22 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II on Tuesday returned to Jordan after a short visit to Saudi Arabia, according to a royal court statement.His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II accompanied His Majesty on the visit.

