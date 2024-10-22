Delhi AQI: Air Quality In The National Capital Deteriorates To 'Very Poor' At 349

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi AQI: The air quality (AQI) in national capital Delhi was recorded“very poor” at 349 as of 7 am on October 23, 2024, as per SAFAR-India. Further, in areas like Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, a layer of smog has engulfed the locality as air quality dropped to 'severe' category, with AQI at 402 and 417 respectively, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In Alipur, very poor category air was recorded with AQI at 372, Ashok Vihar at 359, Bawana at 391, Dwarka-Sector 8 at 367, NSIT Dwarka at 379, Najafgarh at 342, Narela at 357, Nehru Nagar at 365, Okhla Phase 2 at 346, Patparganj at 373, Punjabi Bagh at 365, Pusa at 305, RK Puram at 352, Rohini at 388, Shadipur at 322, Sirifort at 334, Sri Aurobindo Marg at 322, Vivek Vihar at 399, while Wazirpur at 387.

'Poor' category air was recorded in Chandni Chowk with AQI at 274, Dilshad Garden at 276, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 297.

GRAP Stage II imposed in Delhi

On October 21, the city recorded“very poor” quality air, with the AQI reaching 310 and prompting the enforcement of the second stage of the city's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP Stage II). GRAP Stage II bans the use of coal and firewood, including in tandoors at hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, as well as diesel generator sets (except for emergency and essential services).

The GRAP classifies the air quality i n the Delhi-NCR under four different stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI>450).

As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.