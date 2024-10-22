Prince Harry Is A 'Wolf In Sheep's Clothing': Queen Camilla Strongly Against The Duke's Return To Royal Family

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tensions within the Royal Family surrounding Prince Harry seem far from resolved, with Queen Camilla reportedly not in favour of any reconciliation. This comes after reports about Prince William not willing to“forgive” Harry.

Harry, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California with Meghan Markle, has caused further strain with his memoir released in January 2023. In the book, he referred to Camilla as a "wicked stepmother" and accused her of trying to improve her public image.

An insider earlier revealed that King Charles had made a firm decision to ask Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, to leave the Frogmore Cottage after the Duke's allegations in the book. The source said this was the "last straw" because Harry knew Camilla was a sensitive topic for his father but still ignored it.

"It was the last straw. Harry was well aware how Camilla would be a red line for his father and he crossed with flagrant disregard anyway. The King felt without a doubt it crossed a line – it was the ultimate act of disrespect," the insider told The Mirror.

Queen Camilla on Harry

A source, speaking to Closer Magazine, has now shared that Queen Camilla strongly opposes Harry's return, even if it's just for a visit. She reportedly has no interest in facing him and refuses to extend any form of forgiveness.

"Not everyone is keen on that idea, but Camilla is opposed to Harry making any sort of return, even for a friendly visit. She doesn't want to come face to face with him, let alone show him any kind of forgiveness or mercy," the insider added.