BRICS Building Stronger Impetus For World Peace, Development

BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

A report from People's Daily: Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, from Oct. 22 to 24 at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. It'll be the first such gathering to be held after the BRICS expansion.

China looks forward to working with all relevant parties to get the greater BRICS cooperation off to a good start, write new chapters of emerging markets and developing countries jointly seeking development, and bring more certainty, stability and positive to the world.

Since its establishment, the BRICS cooperation mechanism has consistently acted on the BRICS spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, and has become a pacesetter in

South-South cooperation.

As the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation, various security threats are intertwined, and the global economic recovery has been impacted by multiple factors. This has posed severer challenges to developing countries.

Last year, the BRICS took a historic step in expanding its membership, further enhancing its representativeness and influence globally.

Holding a BRICS extraordinary virtual summit on the Palestinian-Israeli issue and jointly defending the rights and interests of developing countries in multilateral mechanisms such as the G20, BRICS countries has become a positive and stable force for good in international affairs.

The continuous development and growth of the BRICS cooperation mechanism come from its efforts to conform to the trend of history and find the right path for cooperation.

The BRICS countries adhere to the overarching direction of peaceful development. Adhering to the political settlement of hotspot issues, they settle disputes through dialogue, resolve differences through consultation, and enhance security through cooperation, which conforms to the aspiration of the people of all countries for a sound security environment.

The BRICS countries prioritize development. They work together to restore development as the central international agenda item, and focus on the real difficulties faced by developing countries, which is in line with the aspirations of people of all countries for a better life.

The BRICS countries uphold and safeguard true multilateralism. They defend the United Nations' central role in international affairs, uphold international law and the basic norms governing international relations, and encourage and support countries to pursue development paths that suit their national conditions, which meets the demands of Global South countries for a fair development space.

The BRICS countries share broad consensus and common goals, and regardless of the changing international situation, their original intention of cooperation and common aspirations remain unchanged.

As leading members of the Global South, BRICS countries always breathe the same breath with other developing countries and pursue a shared future with them.

The BRICS cooperation mechanism was born in the era of the collective rise of Global South countries. As the BRICS cooperation mechanism develops, it can better unite the forces of the Global South, lead the development of the Global South, safeguard the interests of the Global South, and amplify the voice of the Global South.

The fact that more than 30 countries have applied to join the BRICS cooperation mechanism fully demonstrates that the appeal of BRICS is continuously increasing and its attractiveness is growing stronger.

The expanded BRICS family should bring out the strategic significance and political impact of the expanded BRICS, and make it a new type of multilateral cooperation mechanism with emerging markets and developing countries as the mainstay, and with an open, inclusive and globally-oriented outlook, so as to make global governance more just and equitable.

The BRICS cooperation mechanism is at a crucial time to build on its past achievements and open up a new future. China supports BRICS countries in enhancing cooperation across the board, building a high-quality partnership, and playing a greater role on the international stage. China advocates for BRICS countries to promote common security and work towards achieving lasting peace.

BRICS countries should support each other on issues concerning their core interests, enhance coordination on major international and regional issues, actively mediate in hotspot issues, and promote political resolutions.

China proposes that BRICS countries be fellow companions on the journey of development and revitalization, take the development and revitalization of Global South countries as a priority of the Global Development Initiative, and drive the development of the Global South through their own development.

China believes that BRICS countries need to champion the spirit of inclusiveness, advocate peaceful coexistence and harmony between civilizations, and promote respect of all countries in independently choosing their paths to modernization.

BRICS countries should practice true multilateralism, uphold the United Nations-centered international system, support and strengthen the WTO-centered multilateral trading system, fully leverage the role of the New Development Bank, and push forward reform of the international financial and monetary systems.

Starting from a new point, the greater BRICS should shoulder greater responsibilities and make greater achievements. China is willing to work with BRICS partners to uphold the founding purpose of strengthening themselves through unity, promote stable and long-term greater BRICS cooperation, usher in a new era of self-improvement of the Global South, and jointly promote world peace and development.

SOURCE People's Daily

