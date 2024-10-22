Applications Open For Space Force Association's Future Space Professionals Scholarship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SFA Scholarship Program

SFA is excited to announce that applications for the Future Space Professionals Scholarship are now open, with submissions due by November 5, 2024.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, the Space Force Association (SFA ) is dedicated to fostering dialogue and debate related to the U.S. Space Force. We provide a for space professionals to share their ideas, insights, and research on the advancement of spacepower. The Future Space Professionals Scholarship welcomes applicants from STEM programs within 24 months of graduation.The Future Space Professionals Scholarship Fund aims to support undergraduate students majoring in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) during their junior or senior years. This scholarship seeks to inspire students from diverse backgrounds to pursue STEM education, laying the groundwork for future careers as space professionals in industry, government, or the U.S. Space Force. The SFA believes that a diverse community of space professionals enhances our collective strength in achieving spacepower objectives.Eligibility Requirements: To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:1.Be enrolled, full-time or part-time, at an accredited university.2.Be pursuing a degree in a STEM field.3.Be within 24 months of their projected graduation date.4.Maintain a GPA of 3.4 or higher.5.Have the intent to enter the space professional community upon graduation, which includes roles in STEM fields relevant to spacepower across industry, government, private ventures, or the U.S. Space Force.Application Process: Interested candidates should submit the following documents to the Director of the Space Education Committee at ... by November 5, 2024, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time:1.A completed application form in PDF format, which can be found online: programs/scholarship-program/ .2.A statement of intent detailing their commitment to entering the space professional community.Additionally, each applicant must obtain a letter of recommendation from a faculty member in their STEM department. This letter should outline the applicant's qualifications for the scholarship, the faculty member's relationship with the applicant, and a confirmation of the applicant's GPA. Recommendations should also be submitted to ... by the same deadline.For the 2024 selection cycle, three scholarships of $2,500 each will be awarded.For more information about the scholarship and application process, please visit our website or contact us at the provided email address.About the Space Force Association:The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.

