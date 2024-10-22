(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Ardelyx on August 16, 2024, with a Class Period from October 31, 2023 to July 1, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Ardelyx have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



The Complaint alleges that, in its Forms 10-Q filed on October 31, 2023, and May 2, 2024, and in its Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2024, Ardelyx indicated that it would apply to include XPHOZAH in TDAPA. Further, on an earnings call on May 2, 2024, Defendant Michael Raab advised analysts that "our intent is to enter TDAPA." But then on July 2, 2024, Ardelyx shocked investors by disclosing that it had decided not to apply to include XPHOZAH in TDAPA.

Upon the above news, Ardelyx's stock price fell $2.29 per share, or 30.25%, to close at $5.28 per share on July 2, 2024.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Ardelyx, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

