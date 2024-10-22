(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Methode Inc. (NYSE: MEI), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), Endava PLC (NYSE: DAVA), and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE: MEI)

Class Period: December 2, 2021 - March 6, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 25, 2024

According to the Complaint: (i) Methode Electronics had lost highly skilled and experienced employees during the COVID-19 pandemic necessary to successfully complete Methode Electronics' transition from its historic low mix, high volume production model to a high mix, low production model at its Monterrey facility; (ii) Methode Electronics' attempts to replace its General Motors center console production with more diversified, specialized products for a wider array of vehicle manufacturers and OEMs, in particular in the electric vehicle (“EV”) space, had been plagued by production planning deficiencies, inventory shortages, vendor and supplier problems, and, ultimately, botched execution of Methode Electronics' strategic plans; (iii) Methode Electronics' manufacturing systems at its critical Monterrey facility suffered from a variety of logistical defects, such as improper system coding, shipping errors, erroneous delivery times, deficient quality control systems, and failures to timely and efficiently procure necessary raw materials; (iv) Methode Electronics had fallen substantially behind on the launch of new EV programs out of its Monterrey facility, preventing Methode Electronics from timely receiving revenue from new EV program awards; and (v) as a result, Methode Electronics was not on track to achieve the 2023 diluted earnings-per-share guidance or the 3-year 6% organic sales compound annual growth rate represented to investors and such estimates lacked a reasonable factual basis.

For more information on the Methode Electronics class action go to:

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX)

Class Period: November 2, 2023 - April 30, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 28, 2024

According to the complaint, on April 30, 2024, after market hours, investors began to question the veracity of defendants' public statements following Starbucks' press release announcing its second quarter fiscal 2024 earnings and the accompanying same-day earnings call. In pertinent part, defendants announced disappointing Q2 Fiscal 2024 results, stating that store sales declined globally 4%, with traffic falling 7%, and further disclosed a 2% decline in new revenues to $8.6 billion. On the back of these results, Starbucks additionally lowered their guidance for FY 2024, citing global declines in store sales, net revenues, and both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on the issues Starbucks was facing in China, with CFO Ruggeri stating, in reference to the Chinese market,“we still see the effects of a slower-than-expected recovery, and we see fierce competition among value players in the market.”

Investors and analysts reacted immediately to Starbucks' revelation. The price of Starbucks' common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $88.49 per share on April 30, 2024, Starbucks' stock price fell to $74.44 per share on May 1, 2024, a decline of over 15% in the span of just a single day.

For more information on the Starbucks class action go to:

Endava PLC (NYSE: DAVA)

Class Period: May 23, 2023 - February 28, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 25, 2024

The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) demand for Endava's services was declining; (2) Endava's clients delayed or canceled projects; and (3) as a result, Endava's fiscal 2023 and 2024 revenue and earnings would be adversely affected.

For more information on the Endava class action go to:

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE)

Class Period: April 12, 2021 - July 23, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 28, 2024

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) zuranolone was less effective in treating MDD than Defendants had led investors to believe; (2) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the Zuranolone NDA for the treatment of MDD in its present form, and zuranolone's clinical results for MDD, as well as its overall regulatory and commercial prospects, were overstated; (3) SAGE-718 was less effective in treating MCI due to PD than Defendants had led investors to believe; (4) accordingly, SAGE-718's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects as a treatment for MCI due to PD were overstated; (5) SAGE-324 was less effective in treating ET than Defendants had led investors to believe; (6) accordingly, SAGE-324's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects as a treatment for ET were overstated; and (7) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Sage class action go to:

