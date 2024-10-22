CM Releases Rs 1.70 Cr To Mulwaran Victims
Date
10/22/2024 9:06:05 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir government has granted a financial assistance of Rs 1.70 crore in favour of the fire affected families of Malwarwan village of tehsil Warwan of district Kishtwar.
The amount has been sanctioned by the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today.
The amount has been transferred to the official account of Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar by the Director Finance.
In a letter issued to DC Kishtwar, Director Finance wrote,“The Chief Minister is pleased to sanction an amount of 170 lakh out of the J&K relief fund as financial assistance in favour of fire affected sufferers of Malwarwan. The said amount has been transferred to your official account through NEFT for its further disbursement amount of 85 fire sufferers @ Rs 2 lakh per sufferer.”
On October 14, 2024, houses of 85 people were completely gutted into the devastating fire which left around 500 people homeless. After the incident, Omar Abdullah, after taking oath as CM, visited the area and assured financial help to the affected families.
Today the CM fulfilled his promise and released the money to help the people in distress.
Many NGOs are also working on the ground to provide relief to the fire victims and the rehabilitation process is underway.
