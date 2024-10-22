(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Dear Sir

Our foreign aid for fiscal year 2025 is around $95 billion, and a number of countries receiving this aid do not seem to appreciate the generosity of the United States.

We have many people in the US who are in need of assistance who would be much more appreciative of the aid.

The hard-hit residents of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida who experienced the devastation from hurricanes Helene and Milton should have priority over aid to any foreign countries. These southeastern states need humanitarian aid, including food and water; and need funding for long-term projects to rebuild infrastructure. Maybe we should use the money to provide grants and very low-interest loans to the devastated US residents to help them rebuild their homes, businesses and lives.

The devastation and financial difficulties of people losing homes and businesses in Western wildfires, and the people experiencing hurricane damage in areas of Texas and Louisiana should also receive assistance.

Our government should cut back some foreign aid and make those funds available to states hard hit by natural disasters. An initial 10 percent across-the-board cut in foreign aid of about $10 billion would be a good start to providing some relief.

Donald Moskowitz

Londonderry NH

The post Provide Aid to Americans appeared first on Caribbean News Global .