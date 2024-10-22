HIP Video Promo Presents: M.C Ft. Vega Heartbreak & Young Marlee Mar Release Brand New Music Video For 'MONDAY'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

M.C, Vega HeartBreak & Young Marlee Mar join forces in epic new hip hop track "MONDAY"

MO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Channeling his life experiences and exceptional musical prowess, St. Louis musical marvel M.C expertly crafts genre-bending that is gripping, mature, and truehearted. M.C got his start in the local St. Louis music scene, collaborating and touring with artists from the area. As an artist dedicated to amplifying St. Louis' local music culture, M.C infuses elements from many genres such as hip-hop, R&B, rap, and others into his work, releasing various projects in the past that highlight his versatility, spanning from classic hip-hop anthems to heartfelt family-inspired tracks. Now a proud father to his thirteen-year-old daughter, Marlee, M.C's music has shifted with his priorities. As he took on more responsibilities and faced greater hardship, M.C became a pioneer of musical transparency. By turning towards an“unconventional path” for a rapper, M.C pushes boundaries, creating a sound that is conscious, captivating, and creative-much like M.C himself.

“MONDAY” walks listeners through M.C's vulnerable and personal expression of grief following the loss of his mother. Created originally as a therapeutic way for M.C to work through the immense hurt he was experiencing, his loved ones encouraged him to release the song to the world. In collaboration with hip-hop artist Vega HeartBreak and daughter Young Marlee Mar, M.C does not sugarcoat his pain. Rather,“MONDAY” expresses the anguish he feels now that his driving force is no longer there.“How can I smile when you're not around?” asks M.C.“Everyday feels like a Monday, even Sunday.” With“MONDAY,” M.C bravely admits that even with the support of friends and family, the healing process is often“a solo mission.” M.C is not afraid to be honest with listeners-he understands that his life is not and will never be the same without his mother, yet, he recognizes the importance of moving forward. Its profound lyricism and authentic sound will pull at the heartstrings of even the most stoic listeners, extending a hand to those who may feel alone in their journey of loss.

Directed by Craig Thomas, the“MONDAY” music video is authentic to the core, putting viewers in M.C's shoes during the heart-wrenching moments following his mother's passing. Refusing to manufacture the details the music video explores the days after her passing in the very places where those emotions were first felt. The cinematic, cool-toned visuals play out like a short film as viewers watch M.C push through each day with his mother no longer there. It's heartbreaking yet touching to watch M.C put his heart on his sleeve and speak the truth about the grief that has altered his life. He finds his way to healing, one step at a time, with the support of friends and family, including his daughter Young Marlee Mar. The video wraps up with a stunning visual as M.C and his loved ones gather at his mother's house to release hundreds of bright red balloons into the sky.“I wanted to make it a big deal,” says M.C,“because she is a big deal to me.” As they float away into the clouds, they lovingly honor the memory and legacy of Arleen Denise. As life and loss are a part of everyone's story, it's sure to hit home for those who understand M.C feelings all too well.

