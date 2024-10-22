Changing Federal Student Loan Program Creates Massive Borrower Confusion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Attigo By Ascendium

SC Technical College System

SC Technical College System Partners with Ascendium to Provide Trusted Support for Alums and Students

MADISON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Between student loan program changes, policy challenges in the courts, and loan transfers between servicers, borrowers are having a hard time keeping track of their student loans and choosing the best repayment strategy. The SC Technical College System is excited to announce a five-year commitment to helping their alums and students overcome this confusion and lighten the burden of student loan debt. The commitment includes a partnership with Ascendium that will provide expert student loan support, including personalized counseling and online financial education, through their Attigo solutions.Ascendium is a trusted source on student loan policy, programs, and servicing with over 55 years of experience. They are a nonprofit mission-driven organization that provides comprehensive, borrower-centered solutions that foster student loan repayment success throughout the entire repayment lifecycle. Ascendium successfully helped millions of borrowers avoid the negative consequences of default by preventing more than 5.3 million loans from defaulting in the last five years alone.Dr. Tim Hardee, system president for the SC Technical College System notes,“At the SC Technical College System, we recognize the financial challenges that student loan debt can create for our students and alums. Through our partnership with Ascendium, we are committed to providing the essential support and resources needed to help reduce this burden, enabling our students to pursue their educational goals without the weight of overwhelming debt.”The SC Technical College System is dedicated to making quality higher education both accessible and affordable. Serving over 144,000 South Carolinians each year, they play a vital role in educating and training the state's workforce for the in-demand, high-skilled jobs of today and tomorrow.“With so much confusion and uncertainty surrounding student loans these days, ensuring your alums and students receive reliable, informed support in managing their student loans is critical to their long-term financial well-being,” says Beth Erickson, Ascendium's vice president of repayment solutions.About the SC Technical College System: Comprised of 16 colleges located strategically across the state and two internationally-renowned statewide programs: readySCTM and Apprenticeship CarolinaTM, the SC Technical College System is dedicated to furthering economic and workforce development in South Carolina. As the state's largest higher education system, the SC Technical System serves more than 134,000 South Carolinians each year and educates nearly half of all South Carolina undergraduates attending a public college or university. Dedicated to making a quality higher education both accessible and affordable, the System plays a key role in educating and training South Carolina's workforce for the in-demand, high-skilled jobs of today and tomorrow. In addition, the System's internationally-recognized statewide programs – readySC and Apprenticeship Carolina – work to attract new companies to the state as well as provide comprehensive workforce solutions to ensure they stay and grow here. By making a quality higher education accessible, affordable and relevant to the people of South Carolina, the SC Technical College System is preparing our state's workforce for the jobs of today and the careers of tomorrow.About Attigo by Ascendium: Attigo® is a suite of solutions created to help people reach their full potential. Its products support academic achievement, long-term financial wellness, and student loan repayment success. Attigo is provided by Ascendium Education Solutions®, an affiliate of Ascendium Education Group®. For over 55 years, they've simplified the complex and provided expert insight and counseling. As the nation's largest student loan guarantor, their knowledge of federal student loan regulations, policies, and servicing has helped millions of people achieve repayment success. They're a nonprofit organization whose philanthropic mission is to elevate opportunities and outcomes for learners from low-income backgrounds.

