ACEE Celebrates 50 Years Of Empowering Teachers And Serving Students

2024 Economic Teacher of the Year Finalists

Dr. George Barnes inspiring Arizona educators at the inaugural ACEE Literacy and Economic Education conference.

11th annual Champions In Education Gala

ACEE's inaugural teacher united Arizona educators to share strategies for teaching economics and financial literacy.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The inaugural Financial Literacy and Economic Education teacher conference hosted by the Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) brought together K-12 Arizona educators statewide to share best teaching strategies and practices for economics, financial literacy, and entrepreneurial real-world skills at the Midwestern University in Glendale, Arizona.The conference featured award-winning teachers with topics from“Understanding Unemployment Through Inductive Reasoning” and“Food Truck Wars: Cross-Curricular Entrepreneurial Engagement” to“Making Math Real for Students.” Keynote speaker Dr. George Barnes, Superintendent of Balsz Elementary School District, delivered an inspiring speech using the Batman superhero analogy“The real superpower of Batman is that he does not give up!” and thanked all teachers for“making superheroes” of the future.The conference recognized 2024 Arizona Economic Education Teacher of the Year finalists :Heidi Bonfante, Franklin Police and Fire High SchoolZel Fowler, Brunson-Lee Elementary SchoolLisa Jahn, Kofa High SchoolKylee Kieser, McClintock High SchoolAndrea Pena, Round Valley High SchoolShannon Sweat, ASU Preparatory Academy DigitalRae Wodarcyk, Weinberg Gifted AcademyFollowing the teacher conference, the 11th annual Champions in Education event will take place on November 14th at the Scottsdale Resort and Spa, celebrating the real-life superheroes-our educators and supporters-who harness their incredible powers to champion economic education and financial literacy. The winners of the 2024 Economic Education Teachers of the Year will be announced and honored. Nick Ciletti, seven-time Emmy Award winning journalist will emcee the event. ACEE has driven systemic change for all children to achieve economic mobility for 50 years. The contributions of Arizona universities, businesses, the Arizona Department of Education, teachers, and the community have played a vital role in ACEE's mission to empower every student in Arizona to become financially and economically responsible."The 11th annual Champions in Education is a remarkable celebration of the resiliency of Arizona educators with the support from the business community," said Elena Zee, ACEE President and CEO. "We are immensely grateful for our dedicated board, advisors, donors, and volunteers who have sustained this mission for 50 years, empowering children with financial, economic, and entrepreneurial skills."Major sponsors include BASIS Educational Ventures, University of Arizona Center for the Philosophy of Freedom, Silver Lining Wealth Advisors, Comerica, VSMG, and Arizona Bank & Trust. Reserve your ticket before it sells out!For more information about the event, please visitAbout Arizona Council on Economic Education:The Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) is a non-profit organization dedicated to equipping students with essential life and workforce skills. For 50 years, ACEE has worked tirelessly to empower K-12 students in Arizona, fostering their understanding of economics and personal finance through innovative programs, teacher training, and community partnerships.

