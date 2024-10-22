GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES 42% GROWTH IN EBITDA TO Ps.6,865 MILLION IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) -Continuous dynamism in both and commercial businesses generates a 13% increase in consolidated revenue to Ps. 50,761 million- -Firm performance of net credit portfolio of Banco Azteca México; increases 13%, to Ps.183,525 million- - Growing strength in Banco Azteca México ́s asset quality; NPL ratio decreases to 3.5% from 5.3% a year ago- MEXICO CITY, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced third quarter 2024 results. Third quarter results Consolidated revenue increased 13% to Ps.50,761 million in the period, compared to Ps.45,003 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Costs and operating expenses rose 9% to Ps.43,896 million, up from Ps.40,163 million in the same quarter of 2023. As a result, EBITDA was Ps.6,865 million, a 42% increase from Ps.4,840 million a year ago. Operating income rose to Ps.4,506 million, three times higher from Ps.1,252 million in the same period of 2023. The company reported a net loss of Ps.574 million, compared to a loss of Ps.183 million a year ago.





3Q 2023

3Q 2024

Change





Ps. %









Consolidated revenue $45,003 $50,761 $5,759 13

%









EBITDA



$4,840 $6,865 $2,025 42

%









Operating profit Net result



$1,252 $(183) $4,506 $(574) $3,254 $(391) 260% ----









Net result per share $(0.83) $(2.61) $(1.78) ----











Figures in millions of pesos. EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.





As of September 30, 2024, Elektra* outstanding shares were 220 million and as of September 30, 2023, were 221 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenue increased 13% in the period, driven by a 15% growth in financial income and a 9% rise in commercial sales.

The increase in financial income - to Ps.32,536 million, from Ps.28,306 million in the previous year - largely reflects a 13% growth in Banco Azteca México's income. This growth aligns with the ongoing expansion of the gross credit portfolio, contributing to the wellbeing of millions of families and fostering business development.

The increase in the commercial business revenue to Ps.18,225 million from Ps.16,696 million a year ago is largely driven by growth in motorcycle sales, which enhance business productivity and mobility for millions; telephony, which facilitates efficient connectivity for a growing number of users; and white goods, which improve the quality of life of an increasing number of families.

Costs and expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter increased 7% to Ps.24,538 million from Ps.22,920 million in the previous year. The increase is driven by a 14% rise in financial costs due to a higher allowance for credit risks - resulting from an increase in credit reserves within the context of strong growth in the consolidated gross portfolio, as well as higher interest payments - and a 2% increase in commercial costs, reflecting growth in merchandise sold, partially offset by supply chain efficiencies.

Consolidated costs for the period increased at a lower rate than revenues, leading to a 19% increase in the company's gross profit to Ps.26,223 million, from Ps.22,082 million a year ago. Gross margin increased three percentage points to 52% this quarter.

Selling, administration and promotion expenses increased 12% to Ps.19,358 million from Ps.17,243 million a year ago, largely as a result of higher operating and personnel expenses in the period, partially offset by lower advertising expenses.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA grew 42% to Ps.6,865 million from Ps.4,840 million in the previous year. EBITDA margin increased three percentage points, to 14% in the period. The company reported operating income of Ps.4,506 million, compared to Ps.1,252 million in the same quarter of 2023.

The relevant variations below EBITDA were the following:

A decrease of Ps.1,168 million in other expenses, due to a net loss of Ps.1,165 million from the sale of commercial credit a year ago.

An increase in foreign exchange loss of Ps.332 million this quarter, as a result of net liability monetary position, together with greater exchange rate depreciation this period, compared to the previous year.

A negative variation of Ps.3,538 million in other financial results, which reflects an 11% loss this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments owned by the company - and which do not imply cash flow - compared to a 1% loss a year ago.

Grupo Elektra reported a net loss of Ps.574 million, compared to a loss of Ps.183 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated balance sheet

A proforma balance sheet exercise of Grupo Elektra is presented, which allows knowing the non-consolidated financial situation, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued in this case under the participation method.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. Also, the pro forma balance sheet does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This provides greater clarity about the different businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to make estimates of the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for said calculations.

Consistent with this, the debt with cost as of September 30, 2024, was Ps.40,722 million, compared to Ps.38,630 million of the previous year, mainly as a result of the depreciation of the exchange rate of the peso against the dollar on the debt denominated in dollars, drawdown of bank credit, and issuance of Certificados Bursátiles linked to sustainability, partially offset by amortizations of international bonds.

Cash and cash equivalents were Ps.12,026 million, from Ps.10,438 million a year ago, and net debt was Ps.28,696 million, compared to Ps.28,192 million a year ago.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company's shareholders' equity was Ps.92,943 million, 2% higher compared to Ps.91,455 a year ago.



As of September 30

2023 As of September 30

2024 Change Ps. %



















Cash and cash equivalents $10,438 $12,026 1,589 15

% Marketable financial instruments 27,688 28,189 501 2

% Inventories 19,426 20,592 1,167 6

% Accounts receivables 48,548 48,893 346 1

% Other current assets 3,296 4,182 887 27

% Investments in shares 42,447 43,886 1,439 3

% Fixed assets 9,788 8,583 (1,205) (12

%) Right of use assets 12,173 12,299 126 1

% Other assets 3,042 7,318 4,276 141

%









Total assets $176,844 $185,970 $9,125 5

%









Short-term debt $8,349 $10,769 2,420 29

% Suppliers 10,881 12,148 1,267 12

% Other short-term liabilities 19,034 23,291 4,257 22

% Long-term debt 30,281 29,953 (328) (1

%) Other long-term liabilities 16,845 16,866 21 0

%









Total liabilities $85,390 $93,027 $7,637 9

%









Stakeholder's equity $91,455 $92,943 $1,488 2

%









Liabilities and equity $176,844 $185,970 $9,125 5

%

Figures in millions of pesos

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

The consolidated gross portfolio of Banco Azteca México, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latinoamérica as of September 30, 2024, grew 12% to Ps.189,537 million, from Ps.168,968 million in the previous year. The consolidated non-performing loan ratio was 4.2% at the end of the period, compared to 5.7% in the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's gross loan portfolio balance increased 13% to Ps.183,525 million, from Ps.162,844 million a year ago. The Bank's non-performing loan ratio at the end of the period decreased to 3.5%, compared to 5.3% a year ago, in the context of robust credit origination processes and increasing collection efficiency.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.227,495 million, 3% higher than Ps.221,545 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits were Ps.222,571 million, compared to Ps.219,639 million a year ago.

Banco Azteca México's traditional deposit to gross portfolio ratio was 1.2 times, which allows for solid growth for the Bank, with optimal funding costs.

Banco Azteca México's estimated capitalization ratio was 14.79%.

Infrastructure



Grupo Elektra currently operates 6,127 points of contact from 6,218 units from the previous year. This decrease is due to strategies aimed at maximizing the profitability of the company's points of contact.

At the end of the period, Grupo Elektra had 4,879 contact points in Mexico, 819 in the US, and 429 in Central America. This extensive distribution network ensures proximity to customers and fosters close attention, contributing to the company's superior market positioning in the countries it operates in.

Consolidated nine-month results

Consolidated revenue for the first nine months of the year grew by 9% to Ps.143,506 million, up from Ps.131,496 million in the same period of 2023. This increase was driven by a 9% growth in both sales of the commercial business and revenues of the financial business.

EBITDA was Ps.19,554 million, 18% higher than Ps.16,634 million a year ago. EBITDA margin for the period grew one percentage point to 14%. The company reported operating profit of Ps.12,569 million, up from Ps.8,256 million a year ago.

In the first nine months of 2024, net income of Ps.502 million was recorded, compared to Ps.5,220 million a year ago. The change reflects a loss in the market value of the underlying financial instruments owned by the company - which does not imply cash flow - compared to the gain of the previous year.





9M 2023

9M 2024

Change





Ps. %









Consolidated revenue $131,496 $143,506 $12,010 9

%









EBITDA



$16,634 $19,554 $2,920 18

%









Operating profit Net result



$8,256 $5,220 $12,569 $502 $4,313 $(4,718) 52% -90%









Net result per share $23.62 $2.28 $(21.34) -90

%











Figures in millions of pesos. EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.





As of September 30, 2024, Elektra* outstanding shares were 220 million and as of September 30, 2023, were 221 million.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States.

The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company ( ), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas ( ), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca ( ; ), Grupo Elektra ( ), Banco Azteca ( ), Purpose Financial (havepurpose), Afore Azteca ( ), Seguros Azteca ( ), Punto Casa de Bolsa ( ), Total Play (irtotalplay; ) and Total Play Empresarial com). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel Grupo Salinas Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167 [email protected]

Rolando Villarreal Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167 [email protected]

Press Relations: Luciano Pascoe Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553 [email protected]



GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS















































3Q23

3Q24

Change

























Financial income 28,306 63

%

32,536 64

%

4,230 15

%



Commercial income 16,696 37

%

18,225 36

%

1,529 9

%



Income 45,003 100

%

50,761 100

%

5,759 13

%

























Financial cost 10,224 23

%

11,620 23

%

1,397 14

%



Commercial cost 12,696 28

%

12,917 25

%

221 2

%



Costs 22,920 51

%

24,538 48

%

1,618 7

%

























Gross income 22,082 49

%

26,223 52

%

4,141 19

%

























Sales, administration and promotion expenses 17,243 38

%

19,358 38

%

2,116 12

%

























EBITDA

4,840 11

%

6,865 14

%

2,025 42

%

























Depreciation and amortization 2,423 5

%

2,363 5

%

(61) -3

%

























Other expense (income), net 1,165 3

%

(3) 0

%

(1,168) ----

























Operating income 1,252 3

%

4,506 9

%

3,254 ----

























Comprehensive financial result:





















Interest income 410 1

%

586 1

%

175 43

%





Interest expense (1,447) -3

%

(1,471) -3

%

(24) -2

%





Foreign exchange loss, net (158) 0

%

(491) -1

%

(332) ----





Other financial results, net (301) -1

%

(3,839) -8

%

(3,538) ----





(1,496) -3

%

(5,215) -10

%

(3,719) ----

























Participation

in

the

net

income of



















CASA and other associated companies (14) 0

%

(109) 0

%

(95) ----

























Loss before income tax (258) -1

%

(818) -2

%

(560) ----

























Income tax 76 0

%

244 0

%

167 ----

























Loss before discontinued operations (182) 0

%

(575) -1

%

(393) ----

























Result from discontinued operations

(1) 0

%

0 0

%

1 ----

























Consolidated net loss (183) 0

%

(574) -1

%

(391) ----



GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS















































9M23

9M24

Change

























Financial income 81,812 62

%

89,304 62

%

7,493 9

%



Commercial income 49,685 38

%

54,202 38

%

4,517 9

%



Income 131,496 100

%

143,506 100

%

12,010 9

%

























Financial cost 28,222 21

%

30,426 21

%

2,204 8

%



Commercial cost 36,682 28

%

38,569 27

%

1,887 5

%



Costs 64,905 49

%

68,995 48

%

4,090 6

%

























Gross income 66,592 51

%

74,511 52

%

7,920 12

%

























Sales, administration and promotion expenses 49,957 38

%

54,957 38

%

4,999 10

%

























EBITDA

16,634 13

%

19,554 14

%

2,920 18

%

























Depreciation and amortization 7,208 5

%

7,004 5

%

(204) -3

%

























Other expense (income), net 1,170 1

%

(18) 0

%

(1,189) ----

























Operating income 8,256 6

%

12,569 9

%

4,313 52

%

























Comprehensive financial result:





















Interest income 1,301 1

%

1,510 1

%

209 16

%





Interest expense (4,360) -3

%

(4,373) -3

%

(13) 0

%





Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 350 0

%

(1,124) -1

%

(1,474) ----





Other financial results, net 1,463 1

%

(7,476) -5

%

(8,940) ----





(1,245) -1

%

(11,463) -8

%

(10,218) ----

























Participation

in

the

net

income of



















CASA and other associated companies 390 0

%

(335) 0

%

(725) ----

























Income before income tax 7,401 6

%

771 1

%

(6,630) -90

%

























Income tax (2,185) -2

%

(267) 0

%

1,918 88

%

























Income before discontinued operations 5,216 4

%

504 0

%

(4,712) -90

%

























Result from discontinued operations

4 0

%

(2) 0

%

(6) ----

























Consolidated net income

5,220 4

%

502 0

%

(4,718) -90

%





GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS



































Commercial Business Financial Business Grupo Elektra



Commercial Business Financial Business Grupo Elektra























Change























At September 30, 2023

At September 30, 2024

























Cash and cash equivalents 10,438 27,439 37,876

12,026 30,334 42,360

4,484 12

%





















Marketable financial instruments 5,131 93,085 98,215

3,875 97,962 101,837

3,621 4

%





















Performing loan portfolio - 87,909 87,909

- 97,182 97,182

9,273 11

% Total past-due loans - 7,449 7,449

- 5,706 5,706

(1,743) -23

% Gross loan portfolio - 95,359 95,359

- 102,888 102,888

7,529 8

%





















Allowance for credit risks - 12,524 12,524

- 18,971 18,971

6,448 51

%





















Loan portfolio, net - 82,835 82,835

- 83,917 83,917

1,082 1

%





















Inventories 19,426 - 19,426

20,592 - 20,592

1,167 6

%





















Other current assets

19,045 14,251 33,297

25,930 15,391 41,321

8,024 24

%





















Total current assets 54,040 217,610 271,649

62,424 227,603 290,027

18,378 7

%





















Financial instruments 22,557 3 22,560

24,314 2 24,316

1,755 8

%





















Performing loan portfolio - 71,385 71,385

- 84,466 84,466

13,081 18

% Total past-due loans - 2,224 2,224

- 2,184 2,184

(41) -2

% Gross loan portfolio - 73,609 73,609

- 86,649 86,649

13,040 18

%





















Allowance for credit risks - 5,489 5,489

- 5,459 5,459

(30) -1

%





















Loan portfolio - 68,120 68,120

- 81,190 81,190

13,070 19

%





















Other non-current assets

20,858 370 21,228

14,342 263 14,605

(6,624) -31

% Investment in shares 2,667 - 2,667

2,024 12 2,037

(631) -24

% Property, furniture, equipment and





















investment in stores, net 9,788 10,613 20,401

8,583 10,394 18,976

(1,425) -7

% Intangible assets 780 8,233 9,013

703 8,473 9,176

163 2

% Right of use asset 12,007 1,959 13,966

12,147 2,163 14,310

344 2

% Other assets 2,262 6,680 8,941

6,615 11,461 18,075

9,134 ---- TOTAL ASSETS 124,958 313,588 438,546

131,151 341,561 472,712

34,165 8

%











































Demand and term deposits - 221,545 221,545

- 227,495 227,495

5,950 3

% Creditors from repurchase agreements - 19,915 19,915

- 33,974 33,974

14,059 71

% Short-term debt 8,244 17 8,261

9,061 343 9,404

1,143 14

% Leasing 2,186 814 3,000

2,134 830 2,964

(35) -1

% Short-term liabilities with cost 10,430 242,291 252,721

11,195 262,643 273,838

21,117 8

%





















Suppliers and other short-term liabilities 27,509 19,497 47,007

33,095 26,235 59,330

12,323 26

% Short-term liabilities without cost 27,509 19,497 47,007

33,095 26,235 59,330

12,323 26

%





















Total short-term liabilities 37,939 261,788 299,728

44,289 288,878 333,167

33,440 11

%





















Long-term debt 28,110 1 28,111

26,230 0 26,230

(1,881) -7

% Leasing 11,064 1,235 12,299

11,357 1,381 12,739

440 4

% Long-term liabilities with cost 39,174 1,236 40,410

37,587 1,381 38,969

(1,441) -4

%





















Long-term liabilities without cost 5,782 1,173 6,954

5,509 2,124 7,633

679 10

%





















Total long-term liabilities 44,956 2,408 47,364

43,096 3,506 46,602

(762) -2

%





















TOTAL LIABILITIES 82,895 264,197 347,092

87,386 292,384 379,769

32,677 9

%





















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 42,063 49,392 91,455

43,766 49,177 92,943

1,488 2

%











































LIABILITIES + EQUITY 124,958 313,588 438,546

131,151 341,561 472,712

34,165 8

%



INFRASTRUCTURE

























3Q23

3Q24

Change

















Points of sale in Mexico















Elektra

1,226 20

%

1,233 20

%

7 1

% Salinas y Rocha

33 1

%

32 1

%

(1) -3

% Banco Azteca 1,928 31

%

1,926 31

%

(2) 0

% Freestanding branches 1,739 28

%

1,688 28

%

(51) -3

% Total 4,926 79

%

4,879 80

%

(47) -1

%

















Points of sale in Central America















Elektra

122 2

%

130 2

%

8 7

% Banco Azteca 230 4

%

234 4

%

4 2

% Freestanding branches 67 1

%

65 1

%

(2) -3

% Total 419 7

%

429 7

%

10 2

%

















Points of sale in North America















Purpose Financial 873 14

%

819 13

%

(54) -6

% Total 873 14

%

819 13

%

(54) -6

%

















TOTAL 6,218 100

%

6,127 100

%

(91) -1

%







































































Floor space (m2) 1,532 100

%

1,721 100

%

189 12

%





















































Employees















Mexico 62,975 88

%

61,269 88

%

(1,706) -3

% Central and South America 5,977 8

%

6,128 9

%

151 3

% North America 2,629 4

%

2,490 4

%

(139) -5

% Total employees 71,581 100

%

69,887 100

%

(1,694) -2

%

SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

