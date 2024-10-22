GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES 42% GROWTH IN EBITDA TO Ps.6,865 MILLION IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
-Continuous dynamism in both financial and commercial businesses generates a 13% increase in consolidated revenue to Ps. 50,761 million-
-Firm performance of net credit portfolio of Banco Azteca México; increases 13%, to Ps.183,525 million-
- Growing strength in Banco Azteca México ́s asset quality; NPL ratio decreases to 3.5% from 5.3% a year ago-
MEXICO CITY, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced third quarter 2024 results.
Third quarter results
Consolidated revenue increased 13% to Ps.50,761 million in the period, compared to Ps.45,003 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Costs and operating expenses rose 9% to Ps.43,896 million, up from Ps.40,163 million in the same quarter of 2023.
As a result, EBITDA was Ps.6,865 million, a 42% increase from Ps.4,840 million a year ago. Operating income rose to Ps.4,506 million, three times higher from Ps.1,252 million in the same period of 2023.
The company reported a net loss of Ps.574 million, compared to a loss of Ps.183 million a year ago.
|
|
3Q 2023
|
3Q 2024
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Ps.
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated revenue
|
$45,003
|
$50,761
|
$5,759
|
13
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
$4,840
|
$6,865
|
$2,025
|
42
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
Net result
|
$1,252
$(183)
|
$4,506
$(574)
|
$3,254
$(391)
|
260%
----
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net result per share
|
$(0.83)
|
$(2.61)
|
$(1.78)
|
----
|
|
|
|
|
|
Figures in millions of pesos.
|
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
|
As of September 30, 2024, Elektra* outstanding shares were 220 million and as of September 30, 2023, were 221 million.
Revenue
Consolidated revenue increased 13% in the period, driven by a 15% growth in financial income and a 9% rise in commercial sales.
The increase in financial income - to Ps.32,536 million, from Ps.28,306 million in the previous year - largely reflects a 13% growth in Banco Azteca México's income. This growth aligns with the ongoing expansion of the gross credit portfolio, contributing to the wellbeing of millions of families and fostering business development.
The increase in the commercial business revenue to Ps.18,225 million from Ps.16,696 million a year ago is largely driven by growth in motorcycle sales, which enhance business productivity and mobility for millions; telephony, which facilitates efficient connectivity for a growing number of users; and white goods, which improve the quality of life of an increasing number of families.
Costs and expenses
Consolidated costs for the quarter increased 7% to Ps.24,538 million from Ps.22,920 million in the previous year. The increase is driven by a 14% rise in financial costs due to a higher allowance for credit risks - resulting from an increase in credit reserves within the context of strong growth in the consolidated gross portfolio, as well as higher interest payments - and a 2% increase in commercial costs, reflecting growth in merchandise sold, partially offset by supply chain efficiencies.
Consolidated costs for the period increased at a lower rate than revenues, leading to a 19% increase in the company's gross profit to Ps.26,223 million, from Ps.22,082 million a year ago. Gross margin increased three percentage points to 52% this quarter.
Selling, administration and promotion expenses increased 12% to Ps.19,358 million from Ps.17,243 million a year ago, largely as a result of higher operating and personnel expenses in the period, partially offset by lower advertising expenses.
EBITDA and net result
EBITDA grew 42% to Ps.6,865 million from Ps.4,840 million in the previous year. EBITDA margin increased three percentage points, to 14% in the period. The company reported operating income of Ps.4,506 million, compared to Ps.1,252 million in the same quarter of 2023.
The relevant variations below EBITDA were the following:
A decrease of Ps.1,168 million in other expenses, due to a net loss of Ps.1,165 million from the sale of commercial credit a year ago.
An increase in foreign exchange loss of Ps.332 million this quarter, as a result of net liability monetary position, together with greater exchange rate depreciation this period, compared to the previous year.
A negative variation of Ps.3,538 million in other financial results, which reflects an 11% loss this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments owned by the company - and which do not imply cash flow - compared to a 1% loss a year ago.
Grupo Elektra reported a net loss of Ps.574 million, compared to a loss of Ps.183 million a year ago.
Unconsolidated balance sheet
A proforma balance sheet exercise of Grupo Elektra is presented, which allows knowing the non-consolidated financial situation, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued in this case under the participation method.
This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. Also, the pro forma balance sheet does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.
This provides greater clarity about the different businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to make estimates of the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for said calculations.
Consistent with this, the debt with cost as of September 30, 2024, was Ps.40,722 million, compared to Ps.38,630 million of the previous year, mainly as a result of the depreciation of the exchange rate of the peso against the dollar on the debt denominated in dollars, drawdown of bank credit, and issuance of Certificados Bursátiles linked to sustainability, partially offset by amortizations of international bonds.
Cash and cash equivalents were Ps.12,026 million, from Ps.10,438 million a year ago, and net debt was Ps.28,696 million, compared to Ps.28,192 million a year ago.
As of September 30, 2024, the Company's shareholders' equity was Ps.92,943 million, 2% higher compared to Ps.91,455 a year ago.
|
|
As of September 30
2023
|
As of September 30
2024
|
Change
|
Ps.
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$10,438
|
$12,026
|
1,589
|
15
%
|
Marketable financial instruments
|
27,688
|
28,189
|
501
|
2
%
|
Inventories
|
19,426
|
20,592
|
1,167
|
6
%
|
Accounts receivables
|
48,548
|
48,893
|
346
|
1
%
|
Other current assets
|
3,296
|
4,182
|
887
|
27
%
|
Investments in shares
|
42,447
|
43,886
|
1,439
|
3
%
|
Fixed assets
|
9,788
|
8,583
|
(1,205)
|
(12
%)
|
Right of use assets
|
12,173
|
12,299
|
126
|
1
%
|
Other assets
|
3,042
|
7,318
|
4,276
|
141
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$176,844
|
$185,970
|
$9,125
|
5
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term debt
|
$8,349
|
$10,769
|
2,420
|
29
%
|
Suppliers
|
10,881
|
12,148
|
1,267
|
12
%
|
Other short-term liabilities
|
19,034
|
23,291
|
4,257
|
22
%
|
Long-term debt
|
30,281
|
29,953
|
(328)
|
(1
%)
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
16,845
|
16,866
|
21
|
0
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
$85,390
|
$93,027
|
$7,637
|
9
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stakeholder's equity
|
$91,455
|
$92,943
|
$1,488
|
2
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and equity
|
$176,844
|
$185,970
|
$9,125
|
5
%
|
Figures in millions of pesos
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Loan Portfolio and Deposits
The consolidated gross portfolio of Banco Azteca México, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latinoamérica as of September 30, 2024, grew 12% to Ps.189,537 million, from Ps.168,968 million in the previous year. The consolidated non-performing loan ratio was 4.2% at the end of the period, compared to 5.7% in the previous year.
Banco Azteca México's gross loan portfolio balance increased 13% to Ps.183,525 million, from Ps.162,844 million a year ago. The Bank's non-performing loan ratio at the end of the period decreased to 3.5%, compared to 5.3% a year ago, in the context of robust credit origination processes and increasing collection efficiency.
Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.227,495 million, 3% higher than Ps.221,545 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits were Ps.222,571 million, compared to Ps.219,639 million a year ago.
Banco Azteca México's traditional deposit to gross portfolio ratio was 1.2 times, which allows for solid growth for the Bank, with optimal funding costs.
Banco Azteca México's estimated capitalization ratio was 14.79%.
Infrastructure
Grupo Elektra currently operates 6,127 points of contact from 6,218 units from the previous year. This decrease is due to strategies aimed at maximizing the profitability of the company's points of contact.
At the end of the period, Grupo Elektra had 4,879 contact points in Mexico, 819 in the US, and 429 in Central America. This extensive distribution network ensures proximity to customers and fosters close attention, contributing to the company's superior market positioning in the countries it operates in.
Consolidated nine-month results
Consolidated revenue for the first nine months of the year grew by 9% to Ps.143,506 million, up from Ps.131,496 million in the same period of 2023. This increase was driven by a 9% growth in both sales of the commercial business and revenues of the financial business.
EBITDA was Ps.19,554 million, 18% higher than Ps.16,634 million a year ago. EBITDA margin for the period grew one percentage point to 14%. The company reported operating profit of Ps.12,569 million, up from Ps.8,256 million a year ago.
In the first nine months of 2024, net income of Ps.502 million was recorded, compared to Ps.5,220 million a year ago. The change reflects a loss in the market value of the underlying financial instruments owned by the company - which does not imply cash flow - compared to the gain of the previous year.
|
|
9M 2023
|
9M 2024
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Ps.
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated revenue
|
$131,496
|
$143,506
|
$12,010
|
9
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
$16,634
|
$19,554
|
$2,920
|
18
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
Net result
|
$8,256
$5,220
|
$12,569
$502
|
$4,313
$(4,718)
|
52%
-90%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net result per share
|
$23.62
|
$2.28
|
$(21.34)
|
-90
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Figures in millions of pesos.
|
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
|
As of September 30, 2024, Elektra* outstanding shares were 220 million and as of September 30, 2023, were 221 million.
Company Profile:
Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States.
The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.
Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company ( ), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas ( ), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca ( ; ), Grupo Elektra ( ), Banco Azteca ( ), Purpose Financial (havepurpose), Afore Azteca ( ), Seguros Azteca ( ), Punto Casa de Bolsa ( ), Total Play (irtotalplay; ) and Total Play Empresarial com). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.
|
Investor Relations:
|
|
Bruno Rangel
Grupo Salinas
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
[email protected]
|
|
Rolando Villarreal
Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
[email protected]
|
|
Press Relations:
Luciano Pascoe
Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553
[email protected]
|
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q23
|
|
3Q24
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial income
|
28,306
|
63
%
|
|
32,536
|
64
%
|
|
4,230
|
15
%
|
|
|
Commercial income
|
16,696
|
37
%
|
|
18,225
|
36
%
|
|
1,529
|
9
%
|
|
|
Income
|
45,003
|
100
%
|
|
50,761
|
100
%
|
|
5,759
|
13
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial cost
|
10,224
|
23
%
|
|
11,620
|
23
%
|
|
1,397
|
14
%
|
|
|
Commercial cost
|
12,696
|
28
%
|
|
12,917
|
25
%
|
|
221
|
2
%
|
|
|
Costs
|
22,920
|
51
%
|
|
24,538
|
48
%
|
|
1,618
|
7
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross income
|
22,082
|
49
%
|
|
26,223
|
52
%
|
|
4,141
|
19
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
|
17,243
|
38
%
|
|
19,358
|
38
%
|
|
2,116
|
12
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
4,840
|
11
%
|
|
6,865
|
14
%
|
|
2,025
|
42
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,423
|
5
%
|
|
2,363
|
5
%
|
|
(61)
|
-3
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other expense (income), net
|
1,165
|
3
%
|
|
(3)
|
0
%
|
|
(1,168)
|
----
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
1,252
|
3
%
|
|
4,506
|
9
%
|
|
3,254
|
----
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive financial result:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
410
|
1
%
|
|
586
|
1
%
|
|
175
|
43
%
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
(1,447)
|
-3
%
|
|
(1,471)
|
-3
%
|
|
(24)
|
-2
%
|
|
|
Foreign exchange loss, net
|
(158)
|
0
%
|
|
(491)
|
-1
%
|
|
(332)
|
----
|
|
|
Other financial results, net
|
(301)
|
-1
%
|
|
(3,839)
|
-8
%
|
|
(3,538)
|
----
|
|
|
|
(1,496)
|
-3
%
|
|
(5,215)
|
-10
%
|
|
(3,719)
|
----
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Participation
in
the
net
income of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASA and other associated companies
|
(14)
|
0
%
|
|
(109)
|
0
%
|
|
(95)
|
----
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before income tax
|
(258)
|
-1
%
|
|
(818)
|
-2
%
|
|
(560)
|
----
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax
|
76
|
0
%
|
|
244
|
0
%
|
|
167
|
----
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before discontinued operations
|
(182)
|
0
%
|
|
(575)
|
-1
%
|
|
(393)
|
----
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result from discontinued operations
|
(1)
|
0
%
|
|
0
|
0
%
|
|
1
|
----
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net loss
|
(183)
|
0
%
|
|
(574)
|
-1
%
|
|
(391)
|
----
|
|
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9M23
|
|
9M24
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial income
|
81,812
|
62
%
|
|
89,304
|
62
%
|
|
7,493
|
9
%
|
|
|
Commercial income
|
49,685
|
38
%
|
|
54,202
|
38
%
|
|
4,517
|
9
%
|
|
|
Income
|
131,496
|
100
%
|
|
143,506
|
100
%
|
|
12,010
|
9
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial cost
|
28,222
|
21
%
|
|
30,426
|
21
%
|
|
2,204
|
8
%
|
|
|
Commercial cost
|
36,682
|
28
%
|
|
38,569
|
27
%
|
|
1,887
|
5
%
|
|
|
Costs
|
64,905
|
49
%
|
|
68,995
|
48
%
|
|
4,090
|
6
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross income
|
66,592
|
51
%
|
|
74,511
|
52
%
|
|
7,920
|
12
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
|
49,957
|
38
%
|
|
54,957
|
38
%
|
|
4,999
|
10
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
16,634
|
13
%
|
|
19,554
|
14
%
|
|
2,920
|
18
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
7,208
|
5
%
|
|
7,004
|
5
%
|
|
(204)
|
-3
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other expense (income), net
|
1,170
|
1
%
|
|
(18)
|
0
%
|
|
(1,189)
|
----
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
8,256
|
6
%
|
|
12,569
|
9
%
|
|
4,313
|
52
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive financial result:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
1,301
|
1
%
|
|
1,510
|
1
%
|
|
209
|
16
%
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
(4,360)
|
-3
%
|
|
(4,373)
|
-3
%
|
|
(13)
|
0
%
|
|
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
|
350
|
0
%
|
|
(1,124)
|
-1
%
|
|
(1,474)
|
----
|
|
|
Other financial results, net
|
1,463
|
1
%
|
|
(7,476)
|
-5
%
|
|
(8,940)
|
----
|
|
|
|
(1,245)
|
-1
%
|
|
(11,463)
|
-8
%
|
|
(10,218)
|
----
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Participation
in
the
net
income of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASA and other associated companies
|
390
|
0
%
|
|
(335)
|
0
%
|
|
(725)
|
----
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income tax
|
7,401
|
6
%
|
|
771
|
1
%
|
|
(6,630)
|
-90
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax
|
(2,185)
|
-2
%
|
|
(267)
|
0
%
|
|
1,918
|
88
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before discontinued operations
|
5,216
|
4
%
|
|
504
|
0
%
|
|
(4,712)
|
-90
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result from discontinued operations
|
4
|
0
%
|
|
(2)
|
0
%
|
|
(6)
|
----
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net income
|
5,220
|
4
%
|
|
502
|
0
%
|
|
(4,718)
|
-90
%
|
|
|
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
|
|
|
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial Business
|
Financial Business
|
Grupo Elektra
|
|
Commercial Business
|
Financial Business
|
Grupo Elektra
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At September 30, 2023
|
|
At September 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
10,438
|
27,439
|
37,876
|
|
12,026
|
30,334
|
42,360
|
|
4,484
|
12
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketable financial instruments
|
5,131
|
93,085
|
98,215
|
|
3,875
|
97,962
|
101,837
|
|
3,621
|
4
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performing loan portfolio
|
-
|
87,909
|
87,909
|
|
-
|
97,182
|
97,182
|
|
9,273
|
11
%
|
Total past-due loans
|
-
|
7,449
|
7,449
|
|
-
|
5,706
|
5,706
|
|
(1,743)
|
-23
%
|
Gross loan portfolio
|
-
|
95,359
|
95,359
|
|
-
|
102,888
|
102,888
|
|
7,529
|
8
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit risks
|
-
|
12,524
|
12,524
|
|
-
|
18,971
|
18,971
|
|
6,448
|
51
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan portfolio, net
|
-
|
82,835
|
82,835
|
|
-
|
83,917
|
83,917
|
|
1,082
|
1
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
19,426
|
-
|
19,426
|
|
20,592
|
-
|
20,592
|
|
1,167
|
6
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other current assets
|
19,045
|
14,251
|
33,297
|
|
25,930
|
15,391
|
41,321
|
|
8,024
|
24
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
54,040
|
217,610
|
271,649
|
|
62,424
|
227,603
|
290,027
|
|
18,378
|
7
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial instruments
|
22,557
|
3
|
22,560
|
|
24,314
|
2
|
24,316
|
|
1,755
|
8
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performing loan portfolio
|
-
|
71,385
|
71,385
|
|
-
|
84,466
|
84,466
|
|
13,081
|
18
%
|
Total past-due loans
|
-
|
2,224
|
2,224
|
|
-
|
2,184
|
2,184
|
|
(41)
|
-2
%
|
Gross loan portfolio
|
-
|
73,609
|
73,609
|
|
-
|
86,649
|
86,649
|
|
13,040
|
18
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit risks
|
-
|
5,489
|
5,489
|
|
-
|
5,459
|
5,459
|
|
(30)
|
-1
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan portfolio
|
-
|
68,120
|
68,120
|
|
-
|
81,190
|
81,190
|
|
13,070
|
19
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
20,858
|
370
|
21,228
|
|
14,342
|
263
|
14,605
|
|
(6,624)
|
-31
%
|
Investment in shares
|
2,667
|
-
|
2,667
|
|
2,024
|
12
|
2,037
|
|
(631)
|
-24
%
|
Property, furniture, equipment and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment in stores, net
|
9,788
|
10,613
|
20,401
|
|
8,583
|
10,394
|
18,976
|
|
(1,425)
|
-7
%
|
Intangible assets
|
780
|
8,233
|
9,013
|
|
703
|
8,473
|
9,176
|
|
163
|
2
%
|
Right of use asset
|
12,007
|
1,959
|
13,966
|
|
12,147
|
2,163
|
14,310
|
|
344
|
2
%
|
Other assets
|
2,262
|
6,680
|
8,941
|
|
6,615
|
11,461
|
18,075
|
|
9,134
|
----
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
124,958
|
313,588
|
438,546
|
|
131,151
|
341,561
|
472,712
|
|
34,165
|
8
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand and term deposits
|
-
|
221,545
|
221,545
|
|
-
|
227,495
|
227,495
|
|
5,950
|
3
%
|
Creditors from repurchase agreements
|
-
|
19,915
|
19,915
|
|
-
|
33,974
|
33,974
|
|
14,059
|
71
%
|
Short-term debt
|
8,244
|
17
|
8,261
|
|
9,061
|
343
|
9,404
|
|
1,143
|
14
%
|
Leasing
|
2,186
|
814
|
3,000
|
|
2,134
|
830
|
2,964
|
|
(35)
|
-1
%
|
Short-term liabilities with cost
|
10,430
|
242,291
|
252,721
|
|
11,195
|
262,643
|
273,838
|
|
21,117
|
8
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Suppliers and other short-term liabilities
|
27,509
|
19,497
|
47,007
|
|
33,095
|
26,235
|
59,330
|
|
12,323
|
26
%
|
Short-term liabilities without cost
|
27,509
|
19,497
|
47,007
|
|
33,095
|
26,235
|
59,330
|
|
12,323
|
26
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total short-term liabilities
|
37,939
|
261,788
|
299,728
|
|
44,289
|
288,878
|
333,167
|
|
33,440
|
11
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
28,110
|
1
|
28,111
|
|
26,230
|
0
|
26,230
|
|
(1,881)
|
-7
%
|
Leasing
|
11,064
|
1,235
|
12,299
|
|
11,357
|
1,381
|
12,739
|
|
440
|
4
%
|
Long-term liabilities with cost
|
39,174
|
1,236
|
40,410
|
|
37,587
|
1,381
|
38,969
|
|
(1,441)
|
-4
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term liabilities without cost
|
5,782
|
1,173
|
6,954
|
|
5,509
|
2,124
|
7,633
|
|
679
|
10
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
44,956
|
2,408
|
47,364
|
|
43,096
|
3,506
|
46,602
|
|
(762)
|
-2
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
82,895
|
264,197
|
347,092
|
|
87,386
|
292,384
|
379,769
|
|
32,677
|
9
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
42,063
|
49,392
|
91,455
|
|
43,766
|
49,177
|
92,943
|
|
1,488
|
2
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES + EQUITY
|
124,958
|
313,588
|
438,546
|
|
131,151
|
341,561
|
472,712
|
|
34,165
|
8
%
|
|
INFRASTRUCTURE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q23
|
|
3Q24
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Points of sale in Mexico
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elektra
|
1,226
|
20
%
|
|
1,233
|
20
%
|
|
7
|
1
%
|
Salinas y Rocha
|
33
|
1
%
|
|
32
|
1
%
|
|
(1)
|
-3
%
|
Banco Azteca
|
1,928
|
31
%
|
|
1,926
|
31
%
|
|
(2)
|
0
%
|
Freestanding branches
|
1,739
|
28
%
|
|
1,688
|
28
%
|
|
(51)
|
-3
%
|
Total
|
4,926
|
79
%
|
|
4,879
|
80
%
|
|
(47)
|
-1
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Points of sale in Central America
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elektra
|
122
|
2
%
|
|
130
|
2
%
|
|
8
|
7
%
|
Banco Azteca
|
230
|
4
%
|
|
234
|
4
%
|
|
4
|
2
%
|
Freestanding branches
|
67
|
1
%
|
|
65
|
1
%
|
|
(2)
|
-3
%
|
Total
|
419
|
7
%
|
|
429
|
7
%
|
|
10
|
2
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Points of sale in North America
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purpose Financial
|
873
|
14
%
|
|
819
|
13
%
|
|
(54)
|
-6
%
|
Total
|
873
|
14
%
|
|
819
|
13
%
|
|
(54)
|
-6
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
6,218
|
100
%
|
|
6,127
|
100
%
|
|
(91)
|
-1
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Floor space (m2)
|
1,532
|
100
%
|
|
1,721
|
100
%
|
|
189
|
12
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mexico
|
62,975
|
88
%
|
|
61,269
|
88
%
|
|
(1,706)
|
-3
%
|
Central and South America
|
5,977
|
8
%
|
|
6,128
|
9
%
|
|
151
|
3
%
|
North America
|
2,629
|
4
%
|
|
2,490
|
4
%
|
|
(139)
|
-5
%
|
Total employees
|
71,581
|
100
%
|
|
69,887
|
100
%
|
|
(1,694)
|
-2
%
