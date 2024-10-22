El Clasificado And The Norwalk Chamber Of Commerce Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month By Hosting First Latino Job Fair

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Attendees interacting with employer booths at the El Clasificado job fair.

- Elizabeth FernándezLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Over 300 enthusiastic job seekers, primarily Spanish-speaking, connected with Macy's, the U.S. Navy, and more than 20 other employers and agencies at La Feria de Trabajo, presented by EmpleosLatino , El Clasificado's job portal for Latinos. Held in partnership with the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce at the Norwalk Arts & Sports Complex, the event provided hundreds of job and career opportunities, underscoring the importance of empowering local Latino communities by offering accessible employment resources.One of the standout exhibitors, Engineer Luis Gudiel from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, emphasized the career possibilities for passionate, driven individuals.“Job fairs like this are crucial because they help us connect directly with the Latino community,” Gudiel explained. He highlighted roles for helicopter pilots, mechanics, welders, and dispatch personnel, many of which require no prior experience.“For entry-level firefighter positions, starting at $80,000 annually, all you need is a high school diploma, a driver's license, and to pass a physical and civic exam. This is a great opportunity.”The excitement was mutual among attendees, many of whom traveled from outside Norwalk after seeing advertisements in El Clasificado's print magazine, which is widely distributed throughout Greater Los Angeles. Rosa Jiménez, a 49-year-old attendee, called the event“a blessing.” She shared,“There are so many options here. I've already applied to two places, and I'm still looking. I'm so glad I came.”Martha de la Torre, CEO of El Clasificado, underscored the significance of these events in fostering economic opportunities for Latinos.“Events like this tie back to the very reason we founded El Clasificado-to provide resources, education, and job opportunities for Hispanic communities. This job fair reflects how much we've grown. Our first job fair was virtual, but with partnerships like the one with the City of Norwalk, we can continue expanding these events to help businesses and communities thrive.”Recruiters were equally impressed by the quality of candidates. Elizabeth Fernández, a seasoned recruiter for Macy's, said,“We've seen incredible candidates-people with great attitudes, professionalism, and well-prepared résumés. It's been an amazing experience.”The Importance of Job Fairs for Latinos in SpanishJob fairs tailored to Latino communities, particularly those conducted in Spanish, are essential in addressing employment gaps and promoting economic mobility. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Latinos make up approximately 18% of the U.S. labor force. However, they often face significant challenges, including language barriers and limited access to job opportunities. Spanish-language job fairs provide a direct line of communication with employers, enhancing access to quality jobs and bridging the gap for those who might otherwise be excluded due to language limitations.Research from UnidosUS highlights that Latinos are one of the fastest-growing demographic groups in the labor market. Still, many Latinos, especially immigrants encounter systemic challenges such as limited English proficiency and a lack of career building resources. Events like El Clasificado's job fairs help level the playing field by connecting job seekers with employers who value bilingualism and provide critical opportunities for economic advancement.Additionally, these Feria de Trabajo job fairs welcoming Spanish speaking job applicants, strengthen community ties, fostering investments by local businesses in a diverse workforce-an investment that studies show can nurture community bonding, innovation and growth.Looking ahead, El Clasificado plans to continue expanding its EmpleosLatino job fairs across Southern California. In 2025, job fairs are scheduled for San Bernardino, Orange County, San Fernando, Cerritos, and a return to Norwalk. For more information, click [here].About EmpleosLatinoEmpleosLatino is the premier Spanish site for Latinos looking for employment opportunities across the United States and Latin America. Spanish speaking audiences come to the site to search in the language they feel most comfortable searching in. Through the year Empleoslatino organize diverse Feria de Trabajo for Spanish speaking residents of Los Angeles County and Inland Empire.About El ClasificadoFounded in 1988, El Clasificado, dba EC Hispanic Media, began as a weekly publication serving Spanish-speaking communities. Today, it has evolved into a leading multimedia platform and digital agency that connects individuals and businesses across the U.S. Through ElClasificado , the nation's top online classified marketplace, El Clasificado continues to foster commerce and growth in an increasingly digital landscape.

