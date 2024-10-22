Volaris Reports Financial Results For The Third Quarter 2024: EBITDAR Of USD $315 Million, A 52% Increase

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MEXICO CITY, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or“the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, today reports its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 20241.
Third Quarter 2024 Highlights
(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 3Q 2023 unless otherwise noted)
Net income of $37 million. earnings per American Depositary Shares (ADS) of $32 cents. Total operating revenues of $813 million, a 4% decrease. Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) increased 12% to $9.38 cents. Available seat miles (ASMs) decreased by 14% to 8.7 billion. Total operating expenses of $687 million, representing 85% of total operating revenue. Total operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM) remained relatively flat at $7.92 cents. Average economic fuel cost decreased 17% to $2.64 per gallon. CASM ex fuel increased 10% to $5.39 cents. EBITDAR of $315 million, a 52% increase. EBITDAR margin was 38.7%, an increase of 14 percentage points. Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments totaled $830 million, representing 26% of the last twelve months' total operating revenue. Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR 2 ratio decreased to 2.7x, compared to 2.9x in the previous quarter.
Enrique Beltranena, President & Chief Executive Officer, said: “Volaris' third quarter results demonstrate the resilience of our business model and our focus on execution as we have successfully navigated one year of Pratt & Whitney's engine inspections. Despite the challenges, we delivered our fourth consecutive quarter of net income and generated Total Operating Revenues of $3.2 billion U.S. dollars for the last twelve months, matching the full-year revenues of 2023. We strategically managed capacity while providing great ULCC service to our customers and reinforcing our position as the preferred airline in our core markets. Booking trends continue to show strength throughout the fall and the holiday high season, therefore we remain committed to achieving our updated full-year guidance.”
1 The financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
2 Includes short-term investments.
Third Quarter 2024 Consolidated Financial and Operating Highlights
(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 3Q 2023 unless otherwise noted)
|
| Third Quarter
| Consolidated Financial Highlights
| 2024
| 2023
| Var.
| Total operating revenues (millions)
| 813
| 848
| (4.1 %)
| TRASM (cents)
| 9.38
| 8.37
| 12.0%
| ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)
| 8,670
| 10,126
| (14.4%)
| Load Factor (RPMs/ASMs)
| 87.4%
| 86.4%
| 1.0 pp
| Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)
| 7,614
| 8,691
| (12.4%)
| Fleet (at the end of the period)
| 137
| 125
| 12
| Total operating expenses (millions)
| 687
| 809
| (15.1 %)
| CASM (cents)
| 7.92
| 7.98
| (0.8%)
| CASM ex fuel (cents)
| 5.39
| 4.91
| 9.9%
| Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents)3
| 4.94
| 4.49
| 10.2%
| Operating income (EBIT) (millions)
| 126
| 39
| >100.0%
| % EBIT Margin
| 15.5%
| 4.6%
| 10.9 pp
| Net income (loss) (millions)
| 37
| (39 )
| N/A
| % Net income (loss) margin
| 4.6%
| (4.6%)
| 9.1 pp
| EBITDAR (millions)
| 315
| 207
| 52.2 %
| % EBITDAR Margin
| 38.7%
| 24.4%
| 14.3 pp
| Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR 4
| 2.7x
| 3.5x
| (0.9x)
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of CASM to Adjusted CASM ex fuel:
|
| Third Quarter
| Reconciliation of CASM
| 2024
| 2023
| Var.
| CASM (cents)
| 7.92
| 7.98
| (0.8%)
| Fuel expense
| (2.53)
| (3.07)
| (17.6%)
| CASM ex fuel
| 5.39
| 4.91
| 9.9 %
| Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses5
| (0.47)
| (0.42)
| 12.8%
| Sale and lease back gains
| 0.02
| 0.00
| N/A
| Adjusted CASM ex fuel
| 4.94
| 4.49
| 10.2 %
| Note: Figures are rounded for convenience purposes. Further detail found in financial and operating indicators.
| 3 Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale and lease-back gains.
| 4 Includes short-term investments.
| 5 Aircraft redeliveries.
|
Third Quarter 2024
(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 3Q 2023 unless otherwise noted)
Total operating revenues amounted to $813 million in the quarter, driven by an increase in base fares and ancillary revenue per passenger. This represents only a 4.1% decrease, despite a double-digit reduction in total capacity resulting from aircraft-on-ground (AOGs) due to Pratt & Whitney's (P&W) engine inspections.
Total capacity, in terms of available seat miles (ASMs ), was 8.7 billion, representing a 14.4% reduction.
Booked passengers totaled 7.6 million, a 12.4% decrease. Mexican domestic booked passengers decreased 16.0%, while international booked passengers remained practically unchanged year-over-year.
The load factor for the quarter reached 87.4%, representing an increase of 1.0 percentage point.
TRASM rose 12.0% to $9.38 cents, and total operating revenue per passenger stood at $107, representing a 9.4% increase.
The average base fare per passenger stood at $53, a 9.3% increase. The total ancillary revenue per passenger was $54, reflecting a 9.6% improvement. Ancillary revenue accounted for 50.4% of total operating revenue.
Total operating expenses were $687 million, representing 84.5% of total operating revenue.
CASM totaled $7.92 cents, representing a 0.8% decrease.
The average economic fuel cost decreased by 16.6% to $2.64 per gallon.
CASM ex fuel increased 9.9% to $5.39 cents, mainly due to reduced operating leverage as a result of the AOGs caused by the P&W engine inspections, with an average of 34 aircraft-on-ground during the quarter.
Comprehensive financing result represented an expense of $46 million, compared to a $73 million expense in the same period of 2023.
Income tax expense was $43 million, compared to a $5 million expense registered in the third quarter of 2023.
Net income in the quarter was $37 million, with an earnings per ADS of $32 cents, compared to a $39 million net loss in the same period of 2023.
EBITDAR for the quarter was $315 million, a 52.2% improvement, primarily driven by solid unit revenues, strict cost control, and more favorable jet fuel prices. EBITDAR margin stood at 38.7%, up by 14.3 percentage points.
Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Allocation
For the quarter, net cash flow provided by operating activities was $233 million. Net cash flow used in investing and financing activities was $149 million and $54 million, respectively.
As of September 30, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments were $830 million, representing 25.9% of the last twelve months' total operating revenue.
The financial debt amounted to $740 million, an increase of 30.5% year-over-year, due to predelivery payments related to 2026 aircraft deliveries and spare engine financing. Total lease liabilities stood at $2,986 million, an increase of 5.7% due to the increase in the total fleet.
Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR 6 ratio stood at 2.7x, compared to 2.9x in the previous quarter and 3.5x in the same period of 2023.
The average exchange rate for the period was Ps.18.92 per U.S. dollar and Ps.19.63 per U.S. dollar at the end of the third quarter, reflecting depreciations of 10.9% and 11.4% of the Mexican peso, respectively.
6 Includes short-term investments.
2024 Guidance
For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company expects:
|
| 4Q'24
| 4Q'23 (1)
| 4Q'24 Guidance
|
|
| ASM growth (YoY)
| ~ -7%
| -1.1%
| TRASM
| ~$9.6 cents
| $9.56 cents
| CASM ex fuel
| ~$5.5 cents
| $4.86 cents
| EBITDAR margin
| ~39%
| 31.3%
| Average USD/MXN rate
| $20.30 to $20.50
| $17.58
| Average U.S. Gulf Coast jet fuel price
| $2.20 to $2.30
| $2.70
(1) For convenience purposes, actual reported figures for 4Q'23 are included.
For the full year 2024, the Company expects:
|
| Updated Guidance
| Prior Guidance
| Full Year 2024 Guidance
|
|
| ASM growth (YoY)
| ~ -13%
| ~ -14%
| EBITDAR margin
| ~36%
| 32% to 34%
| CAPEX (2)
| $400 million
| $400 million
(2) CAPEX net of financed fleet predelivery payments.
The fourth quarter and full year 2024 outlook presented above includes the compensation that Volaris expects to receive for the projected grounded aircraft resulting from the GTF engine inspections, in accordance with the Company's agreement with Pratt & Whitney.
The Company's outlook is subject to unforeseen disruptions, macroeconomic factors, or other negative impacts that may affect its business and is based on several assumptions, including the foregoing, which are subject to change and may be outside the control of the Company and its management. The Company's expectations may change if actual results vary from these assumptions. There can be no assurances that Volaris will achieve these results.
Fleet
During the third quarter, Volaris added one A320neo aircraft to its fleet, bringing the total number of aircraft to 137. At the end of the quarter, Volaris' fleet had an average age of 6.3 years and an average seating capacity of 197 passengers per aircraft. Of the total fleet, 60% of the aircraft are New Engine Option (NEO) models.
|
|
|
|
| Third Quarter
| Second Quarter
| Total Fleet
| 2024
| 2023
| Var.
| 2024
| Var.
| CEO
|
|
|
|
|
| A319
| 3
| 3
| -
| 3
| -
| A320
| 42
| 40
| 2
| 42
| -
| A321
| 10
| 10
| -
| 10
| -
| NEO
|
|
|
|
|
| A320
| 52
| 51
| 1
| 51
| 1
| A321
| 30
| 21
| 9
| 30
| -
| Total aircraft at the end of the period
| 137
| 125
| 12
| 136
| 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Financial and Operating Indicators
|
| Unaudited
(U.S. dollars, except otherwise indicated)
| Three months ended
September 30, 2024
| Three months ended
September 30, 2023
| Variance
| Total operating revenues (millions)
| 813
| 848
| (4.1%)
| Total operating expenses (millions)
| 687
| 809
| (15.1%)
| EBIT (millions)
| 126
| 39
| >100.0%
| EBIT margin
| 15.5%
| 4.6%
| 10.9 pp
| Depreciation and amortization (millions)
| 148
| 126
| 17.5%
| Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses (millions)
| 41
| 42
| (2.4%)
| Net income (loss) (millions)
| 37
| (39)
| N/A
| Net income (loss) margin
| 4.6%
| (4.6%)
| 9.1 pp
| Earnings (loss) per share ( 1 ) :
|
|
|
| Basic
| 0.03
| (0.03)
| N/A
| Diluted
| 0.03
| (0.03)
| N/A
| Earnings (loss) per ADS*:
|
|
|
| Basic
| 0.32
| (0.34)
| N/A
| Diluted
| 0.32
| (0.33)
| N/A
| Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
| Basic
| 1,150,640,059
| 1,153,301,262
| (0.2%)
| Diluted
| 1,165,976,677
| 1,165,651,409
| 0.0%
| Financial Indicators
|
|
|
| Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (2)
| 9.38
| 8.37
| 12.0%
| Average base fare per passenger
| 53
| 48
| 9.3%
| Total ancillary revenue per passenger (3)
| 54
| 49
| 9.6%
| Total operating revenue per passenger
| 107
| 98
| 9.4%
| Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (2)
| 7.92
| 7.98
| (0.8%)
| CASM ex fuel (cents) (2)
| 5.39
| 4.91
| 9.9%
| Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents) (2) (4)
| 4.94
| 4.49
| 10.2%
| Operating Indicators
|
|
|
| Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (2)
| 8,670
| 10,126
| (14.4%)
| Domestic
| 5,201
| 6,647
| (21.8%)
| International
| 3,468
| 3,479
| (0.3%)
| Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (2)
| 7,575
| 8,744
| (13.4%)
| Domestic
| 4,682
| 5,874
| (20.3%)
| International
| 2,892
| 2,871
| 0.8%
| Load factor (5)
| 87.4%
| 86.4%
| 1.0 pp
| Domestic
| 90.0%
| 88.4%
| 1.7 pp
| International
| 83.4%
| 82.5%
| 0.9 pp
| Booked passengers (thousands) (2)
| 7,614
| 8,691
| (12.4%)
| Domestic
| 5,651
| 6,726
| (16.0%)
| International
| 1,963
| 1,965
| (0.1%)
| Departures (2)
| 44,720
| 52,387
| (14.6%)
| Block hours (2)
| 114,771
| 135,025
| (15.0%)
| Aircraft at end of period
| 137
| 125
| 12
| Average aircraft utilization (block hours)
| 13.19
| 13.45
| (1.9%)
| Fuel gallons accrued (millions)
| 82.17
| 97.89
| (16.1%)
| Average economic fuel cost per gallon (6)
| 2.64
| 3.17
| (16.6%)
| Average exchange rate
| 18.92
| 17.06
| 10.9%
| Exchange rate at the end of the period
| 19.63
| 17.62
| 11.4%
| *Each ADS represents ten CPOs and each CPO represents a financial interest in one Series A share.
| (1) The basic and diluted loss or earnings per share are calculated in
accordance with IAS 33. Basic loss or earnings per share is calculated by
dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding
(excluding treasury shares). Diluted loss or earnings per share is calculated by
dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding
adjusted for dilutive effects.
| (2) Includes schedule and charter.
(3) Includes“Other passenger revenues” and“Non-passenger revenues”.
(4) Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale and lease-back gains.
(5) Includes schedule.
(6) Excludes Non-creditable VAT.
|
|
| Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Financial and Operating Indicators
|
|
|
|
| Unaudited
(U.S. dollars, except otherwise indicated)
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2024
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2023
| Variance
| Total operating revenues (millions)
| 2,307
| 2,360
| (2.2%)
| Total operating expenses (millions)
| 2,011
| 2,302
| (12.6%)
| EBIT (millions)
| 296
| 58
| >100.0%
| EBIT margin
| 12.8%
| 2.5%
| 10.3 pp
| Depreciation and amortization (millions)
| 431
| 365
| 18.1%
| Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses (millions)
| 83
| 118
| (29.7%)
| Net income (loss) (millions)
| 81
| (104)
| N/A
| Net income (loss) margin
| 3.5%
| (4.4%)
| 7.9 pp
| Earnings (loss) per share ( 1 ) :
|
|
|
| Basic
| 0.07
| (0.09)
| N/A
| Diluted
| 0.07
| (0.09)
| N/A
| Earnings (loss) per ADS*:
|
|
|
| Basic
| 0.70
| (0.90)
| N/A
| Diluted
| 0.69
| (0.89)
| N/A
| Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
| Basic
| 1,150,951,354
| 1,152,936,177
| (0.2%)
| Diluted
| 1,165,976,677
| 1,165,317,093
| 0.1%
| Financial Indicators
|
|
|
| Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (2)
| 9.21
| 8.00
| 15.0%
| Average base fare per passenger
| 52
| 48
| 9.4%
| Total ancillary revenue per passenger (3)
| 55
| 46
| 19.0%
| Total operating revenue per passenger
| 107
| 93
| 14.1%
| Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (2)
| 8.02
| 7.81
| 2.8%
| CASM ex fuel (cents) (2)
| 5.30
| 4.80
| 10.5%
| Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents) (2) (4)
| 5.04
| 4.40
| 14.4%
| Operating Indicators
|
|
|
| Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (2)
| 25,060
| 29,488
| (15.0%)
| Domestic
| 14,837
| 19,798
| (25.1%)
| International
| 10,223
| 9,690
| 5.5%
| Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (2)
| 21,709
| 25,161
| (13.7%)
| Domestic
| 13,399
| 17,065
| (21.5%)
| International
| 8,309
| 8,096
| 2.6%
| Load factor (5)
| 86.6%
| 85.3%
| 1.3 pp
| Domestic
| 90.3%
| 86.2%
| 4.1 pp
| International
| 81.3%
| 83.6%
| (2.3 pp)
| Booked passengers (thousands) (2)
| 21,625
| 25,250
| (14.4%)
| Domestic
| 15,960
| 19,683
| (18.9%)
| International
| 5,665
| 5,566
| 1.8%
| Departures (2)
| 127,643
| 153,705
| (17.0%)
| Block hours (2)
| 333,772
| 398,540
| (16.3%)
| Aircraft at end of period
| 137
| 125
| 12
| Average aircraft utilization (block hours)
| 12.99
| 13.41
| (3.1%)
| Fuel gallons accrued (millions)
| 239.32
| 284.16
| (15.8%)
| Average economic fuel cost per gallon (6)
| 2.83
| 3.11
| (8.7%)
| Average exchange rate
| 17.71
| 17.82
| (0.6%)
| Exchange rate at the end of the period
| 19.63
| 17.62
| 11.4%
| *Each ADS represents ten CPOs and each CPO represents a financial interest in one Series A share.
| (1) The basic and diluted loss or earnings per share are calculated in
accordance with IAS 33. Basic loss or earnings per share is calculated by
dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding
(excluding treasury shares). Diluted loss or earnings per share is calculated by
dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding
adjusted for dilutive effects.
| (2) Includes schedule and charter.
(3) Includes“Other passenger revenues” and“Non-passenger revenues”.
(4) Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale
and lease-back gains.
(5) Includes schedule.
(6) Excludes Non-creditable VAT.
|
|
| Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Operations
|
|
|
|
| Unaudited
(In millions of U.S. dollars)
| Three months ended
September 30, 2024
| Three months ended
September 30, 2023
| Variance
| Operating revenues:
|
|
|
| Passenger revenues
| 782
| 812
| (3.7 %)
| Fare revenues
| 403
| 421
| (4.3%)
| Other passenger revenues
| 379
| 391
| (3.1%)
|
|
|
|
| Non-passenger revenues
| 31
| 36
| (13.9 %)
| Cargo
| 5
| 5
| 0.0%
| Other non-passenger revenues
| 26
| 31
| (16.1%)
|
|
|
|
| Total operating revenues
| 813
| 848
| (4.1 %)
|
|
|
|
| Other operating income
| (49)
| -
| N/A
| Fuel expense
| 219
| 312
| (29.8%)
| Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses
| 41
| 42
| (2.4%)
| Salaries and benefits
| 98
| 99
| (1.0%)
| Landing, take-off and navigation expenses
| 121
| 130
| (6.9%)
| Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
| 55
| 49
| 12.2%
| Maintenance expenses
| 24
| 23
| 4.3%
| Depreciation and amortization
| 46
| 35
| 31.4%
| Depreciation of right of use assets
| 102
| 91
| 12.1%
| Other operating expenses
| 30
| 28
| 7.1%
| Total operating expenses
| 687
| 809
| (15.1 %)
|
|
|
|
| Operating income
| 126
| 39
| >100.0%
|
|
|
|
| Finance income
| 13
| 8
| 62.5%
| Finance cost
| (73)
| (60)
| 21.7%
| Exchange gain (loss), net
| 14
| (21)
| N/A
| Comprehensive financing result
| (46 )
| (73 )
| (37.0 %)
|
|
|
|
| Income (loss) before income tax
| 80
| (34 )
| N/A
| Income tax expense
| (43)
| (5)
| >100.0%
| Net income (loss)
| 37
| (39 )
| N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Operations
|
|
|
|
| Unaudited
(In millions of U.S. dollars)
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2024
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2023
| Variance
| Operating revenues:
|
|
|
| Passenger revenues
| 2,208
| 2,259
| (2.3 %)
| Fare revenues
| 1,128
| 1,204
| (6.3%)
| Other passenger revenues
| 1,080
| 1,055
| 2.4%
|
|
|
|
| Non-passenger revenues
| 99
| 101
| (2.0 %)
| Cargo
| 15
| 14
| 7.1%
| Other non-passenger revenues
| 84
| 87
| (3.4%)
|
|
|
|
| Total operating revenues
| 2,307
| 2,360
| (2.2 %)
|
|
|
|
| Other operating income
| (143)
| (4)
| >100.0%
| Fuel expense
| 683
| 888
| (23.1%)
| Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses
| 83
| 118
| (29.7%)
| Salaries and benefits
| 299
| 286
| 4.5%
| Landing, take-off and navigation expenses
| 365
| 367
| (0.5%)
| Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
| 133
| 122
| 9.0%
| Maintenance expenses
| 73
| 74
| (1.4%)
| Depreciation and amortization
| 131
| 97
| 35.1%
| Depreciation of right of use assets
| 300
| 268
| 11.9%
| Other operating expenses
| 87
| 86
| 1.2%
| Total operating expenses
| 2,011
| 2,302
| (12.6 %)
|
|
|
|
| Operating income
| 296
| 58
| >100.0%
|
|
|
|
| Finance income
| 37
| 25
| 48.0%
| Finance cost
| (207)
| (175)
| 18.3%
| Exchange gain (loss), net
| 17
| (30)
| N/A
| Comprehensive financing result
| (153 )
| (180 )
| (15.0 %)
|
|
|
|
| Income (loss) before income tax
| 143
| (122 )
| N/A
| Income tax (expense) benefit
| (62)
| 18
| N/A
| Net income (loss)
| 81
| (104 )
| N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Total Ancillary Revenue per Passenger
|
|
|
|
| The following table provides additional details about the components of total ancillary revenue for the quarter:
|
|
|
|
| Unaudited
(In millions of U.S. dollars)
| Three months ended
September 30, 2024
| Three months ended
September 30, 2023
| Variance
|
|
|
|
| Other passenger revenues
| 379
| 391
| (3.1%)
| Non-passenger revenues
| 31
| 36
| (13.9%)
| Total ancillary revenues
| 410
| 427
| (4.0 %)
|
|
|
|
| Booked passengers (thousands) (1)
| 7,614
| 8,691
| (12.4%)
|
|
|
|
| Total ancillary revenue per passenger
| 54
| 49
| 9.6 %
|
|
|
|
| (1) Includes schedule and charter.
|
|
|
|
| Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Total Ancillary Revenue per Passenger
|
|
|
|
| The following table provides additional details about the components of total ancillary revenue for the first nine months of the year:
|
|
|
|
| Unaudited
(In millions of U.S. dollars)
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2024
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2023
| Variance
|
|
|
|
| Other passenger revenues
| 1,080
| 1,055
| 2.4%
| Non-passenger revenues
| 99
| 101
| (2.0%)
| Total ancillary revenues
| 1,179
| 1,156
| 2.0 %
|
|
|
|
| Booked passengers (thousands) (1)
| 21,625
| 25,250
| (14.4%)
|
|
|
|
| Total ancillary revenue per passenger
| 55
| 46
| 19.0 %
|
|
|
|
| (1) Includes schedule and charter.
|
|
|
| Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
|
|
|
(In millions of U.S. dollars)
| As of September 30, 2024
Unaudited
| As of December 31, 2023
Audited
| Assets
|
|
| Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
| 784
| 774
| Short-term investments
| 46
| 15
| Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments (1)
| 830
| -
| Accounts receivable, net
| 171
| 251
| Inventories
| 17
| 16
| Guarantee deposits
| 223
| 148
| Derivatives financial instruments
| 1
| -
| Prepaid expenses and other current assets
| 60
| 44
| Total current assets
| 1,302
| 1,248
| Right of use assets
| 2,405
| 2,338
| Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net
| 1,040
| 805
| Intangible assets, net
| 22
| 16
| Derivatives financial instruments
| -
| 2
| Deferred income taxes
| 239
| 236
| Guarantee deposits
| 441
| 462
| Other long-term assets
| 43
| 39
| Total non-current assets
| 4,190
| 3,898
| Total assets
| 5,492
| 5,146
| Liabilities and equity
|
|
| Unearned transportation revenue
| 405
| 343
| Accounts payable
| 178
| 250
| Accrued liabilities
| 215
| 163
| Other taxes and fees payable
| 256
| 262
| Income taxes payable
| 10
| 8
| Financial debt
| 299
| 220
| Lease liabilities
| 387
| 373
| Other liabilities
| 24
| 2
| Total short-term liabilities
| 1,774
| 1,621
| Financial debt
| 441
| 433
| Accrued liabilities
| 8
| 14
| Employee benefits
| 14
| 15
| Deferred income taxes
| 16
| 16
| Lease liabilities
| 2,599
| 2,518
| Other liabilities
| 320
| 286
| Total long-term liabilities
| 3,398
| 3,282
| Total liabilities
| 5,172
| 4,903
| Equity
|
|
| Capital stock
| 248
| 248
| Treasury shares
| (12)
| (12)
| Contributions for future capital increases
| -
| -
| Legal reserve
| 17
| 17
| Additional paid-in capital
| 285
| 282
| Accumulated deficit
| (67)
| (148)
| Accumulated other comprehensive loss
| (151)
| (144)
| Total equity
| 320
| 243
| Total liabilities and equity
| 5,492
| 5,146
| (1) Non-GAAP measure.
|
|
|
|
|
| Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary
|
|
|
| Unaudited
(In millions of U.S. dollars)
| Three months ended
September 30, 2024
| Three months ended
September 30, 2023
|
|
|
| Net cash flow provided by operating activities
| 233
| 145
| Net cash flow used in investing activities
| (149)
| (138)
| Net cash flow (used in) provided by financing activities*
| (54)
| 87
| Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
| 30
| 94
| Net foreign exchange differences
| (4)
| -
| Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
| 758
| 655
| Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
| 784
| 749
| *Includes aircraft rental payments of $148 million and $132 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively.
|
|
|
|
|
| Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary
|
|
|
| Unaudited
(In millions of U.S. dollars)
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2024
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2023
|
|
|
| Net cash flow provided by operating activities
| 782
| 513
| Net cash flow used in investing activities
| (387)
| (350)
| Net cash flow used in financing activities*
| (374)
| (132)
| Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
| 21
| 31
| Net foreign exchange differences
| (11)
| 6
| Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
| 774
| 712
| Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
| 784
| 749
| *Includes aircraft rental payments of $432 million and $390 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively.
