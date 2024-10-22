Style And Give Celebrates First Year After Rebrand: A Hub Supporting Nonprofits Through Pre-Owned Fashion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Style and Give celebrates its first anniversary after rebranding, empowering donors to support their favorite nonprofits through pre-owned clothing donations.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LANSING, KS, October 2024 - Style and Give proudly marks the one-year anniversary of its rebranding, which was launched in September 2023. The company continues to expand its mission of empowering donors to contribute quality pre-owned clothing and accessories in support of nonprofit organizations. Distinct from traditional resale services, Style and Give acts as a unique intermediary, managing the entire donation and resale process to benefit the donor's selected charity.MissionStyle and Give provides a seamless solution for donors to transform their unused clothing into funds for charity. The company evaluates each donated item, directs it to the most suitable resale platform, and donates the proceeds to the chosen nonprofit.“At least 40% of the final payout price of each item, and 60% for items sold above $200, is donated directly to the donor's chosen charity,” said Rachel Kimball, co-owner of Style and Give.“We're making it easy for people to give back while ensuring their pre-loved items are put to meaningful use.”VisionStyle & Give envisions a world where quality items, whether they are sought-after treasures or everyday finds, don't languish unused in closets-they are put to use supporting our communities.A New Approach to Pre-Owned FashionSince its rebrand, Style and Give has reaffirmed its commitment to driving sustainability and social good through fashion. The platform not only facilitates donations but also shares impactful stories, highlights nonprofits, and provides links to stores on various resale sites where donated items are sold.“We're proud to be part of the Pre-Loved Fashion movement,” added Kimball.“Style and Give exists to raise money for nonprofits through fashion while promoting sustainability by keeping quality items in circulation-whether they're luxury pieces or everyday finds.”About Style and GiveStyle and Give is a dedicated platform where donors can contribute their pre-owned quality clothing and accessories to support nonprofit organizations. The company evaluates each item, manages the resale process, and donates the proceeds to the selected nonprofit. In addition to raising funds for charities, Style and Give promotes sustainability by extending the lifecycle of quality items.For press inquiries, please contact:...

styleandgive

+1 831-687-8953

email us here

Style and Give

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.