General Staff: 122 Combat Engagements At Front, Enemy Focusing Main Efforts On Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 122 combat engagements have been recorded at the front today, with the main efforts of the enemy forces concentrated on the Pokrovsk sector.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 22.00 on October 22, Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold back the onslaught of the forces. The situation in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors remains tense, as the enemy is concentrating its main offensive efforts there,” the report says.

According to the General Staff, 122 combat engagements have been recorded today. The Russians carried out 70 air strikes, dropping 122 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 718 kamikaze drones for their attacks and fired more than 3,200 times at the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops four times near Vovchansk and Starytsia. Two enemy attacks are ongoing.

Today, Ukrainian defenders in the Kharkiv sector eliminated and wounded 72 invaders, destroyed one enemy armored combat vehicle, two artillery systems, 32 UAVs, 7 vehicles and one special equipment unit. In addition, two enemy artillery systems and four vehicles were damaged.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 12 times. The defense forces repelled nine attacks near Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka and Lozova. Three combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops attacked the Ukrainian positions 14 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Terny and Torske. Fighting is raging near Hrekivka and in the vicinity of Terny.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled an attempt by the invaders to advance towards Bondarne.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Pokrovsk sector, where the aggressor attacked Ukrainian positions 40 times in the vicinity of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka and Selydove over the past day. The defense forces repelled 34 enemy assaults, and six combat clashes are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 168 occupiers were killed and 197 were wounded in this sector today. One enemy tank, four armored combat vehicles, three artillery systems, six vehicles and four motorcycles were destroyed. Ukrainian defenders also inflicted significant damage to another four enemy artillery systems, three vehicles and four armored combat vehicles.

The Russian troops are also quite active in the Kurakhove sector, with 35 enemy attacks recorded so far this day near Hirnyk, Novodmytrivka, Hostre, Katerynivka and Antonivka. Ukrainian defenders thwarted 21 of them. Battles are raging in 14 locations.

In the Vremivka sector, the aggressor stormed the Ukrainian defensive lines ten times today in the direction of Bohoiavlenka and Velyka Novosilka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted to advance to the Ukrainian positions near Robotyne but failed.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the defense forces thwarted four attempts by the occupiers to attack Ukrainian positions.

As Ukrinform reported, last week, the South Korean National Intelligence Service said that the DPRK regime had decided to send 12,000 troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Photo: General Staff