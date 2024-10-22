A Lender Ban Isn't The Answer To India's Credit Excesses

(MENAFN- Live Mint) (Bloomberg Opinion) -- A big chill has descended on India's credit industry
since the central bank last week asked four finance companies
to
stop giving out new loans. A bond sale by one of the firms got
canceled;
shares in
the owner of another plunged.
Nervous investors, already fretting over
emerging stress in household finances, are wondering
what other regulatory action lies ahead.
The Reserve Bank of India said that the interest rates charged by the firms were
“excessive.”
In addition to“usurious pricing,” these nonbank financiers
were allegedly guilty, to various degrees, of
“non-adherence with the regulatory guidelines on assessment of household income and consideration of existing/proposed monthly repayment obligations in respect of their microfinance loans,” the RBI said.
In other words, the central bank
is worried about subprime borrowers falling into a debt trap. But while that's a serious concern, even a temporary
ban may be counterproductive if the
flow of capital to nonbank lenders dries up. After the US and the UK, India has the world's third-highest share of credit that relies on short-term funding, and is not directly created by bank deposits.
At least two of the four lenders have high-profile backers. DMI Finance Pvt. has equity from
Japan's
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. Navi Finserv Ltd. was started by Sachin Bansal, a billionaire
cofounder of Flipkart, after the Indian e-commerce platform was acquired by Walmart Inc. These are sizeable businesses. DMI
gave out
$2.25 billion last financial year for personal loans, to purchase
household appliances, and to tiny firms as
working capital. The money came from banks and from investors
to whom DMI sold the loans after pooling and packaging them as securities. Navi
had a $1.3 billion portfolio in June, of which 89% were digital personal loans. On Monday, it
scrapped
a planned bond sale.
The other
two banned firms
are microfinance institutions that seek borrowers at the bottom of the pyramid.
One of them postponed
an
initial public offering last month. That was probably just as well. The stock of its owner, Manappuram Finance Ltd., fell 21% over three
trading days in response
to the RBI's regulatory order.
The subprime
lending boom
that the Indian regulator is trying to tame
predates Covid-19. An
early sign
of excesses came in 2019 when less creditworthy customers began to dominate new credit-card signups. The spike
in post-pandemic inflation
and an
uneven
recovery that
bypassed working-class
families has aggravated the challenge. As has the spread of
digital lending:
Navi
considers reaching customers with“disbursals in under 10 minutes” as one of its strengths. DMI is
available to
25 million customers across 95% of all
postal codes in a
continent-sized geography.
The RBI, which
raised capital requirements against some
consumer credit last November, was aware of the stress accumulating
on household balance sheets. It must also know
the credit industry's worst-kept secret: The fixed obligation to income ratio, or FOIR, a metric for assessing how much of a borrower's income is already earmarked for meeting other debt repayments, rent and
insurance premiums, is subjective and useless.
Income -
the“I” in FOIR -
is tough
to measure
in a country with a large
informal economy. In 2022, only about 26% of people in regular employment
had long-term work contracts. The income data is hard to validate for salaried employees, and almost impossible to pin down
for the self-employed. One
way to make the economics of loans work may be
to
overlook the inconsistencies when borrowers overreport - and charge them exorbitant interest
to compensate for the risk of not getting repaid.
Navi's personal loans came
with interest rates ranging between
9.9% and 45%. After
discussions with the RBI, the digital lender cut the top rate to 35% in May. Yet it was slapped with a ban. Although the industry wants specific guidance, it would be problematic if the RBI spells out hard caps on interest. That would just push the more desperate borrowers toward unregulated moneylenders. With consumer credit already starting to slow, asking lenders to bring in additional equity would be
a more sensible approach. Let there be a thicker cushion of
private capital to absorb losses from
delinquencies. Credit costs have already started rising.
Regulatory bans, even for a few quarters,
might end up aggravating the downturn. They would scare away potential sources of capital; salespeople will leave. The players that have been given the cease-and-desist orders are at risk of banks recalling loans
to them citing the RBI's embargo
as a material adverse effect. So far, banks haven't used that nuclear option. Still, the nonbank industry is worried. It simply doesn't know which of its business practices could suddenly
invite the regulator's wrath.
Even subprime lenders that
underwrite subsidized affordable-housing loans slap a near-9%
spread on their 8%-plus cost of capital to charge 17%. The markup may also be considered usurious by some. But if the RBI stops such high-cost borrowing, what alternative will blue-collar workers
have to own a roof over their heads? Banks aren't keen to
serve
them, which is why they go to finance companies in the first place.
I wrote
a
year
ago that India's
masses are keeping their heads above water by getting deeper into
debt. Inflation-adjusted wages of regular salaried
workers have declined over
the past decade. If this slow-moving household economy
is now skidding on the shiny rails of high-speed digital financing, the answer is more job creation and stronger
wages
in modern, productive
industries. That isn't something the RBI can help fix -
certainly not with lending bans.
More From Bloomberg Opinion:
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Andy Mukherjee is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies and financial services in Asia. Previously, he worked for Reuters, the Straits Times and Bloomberg News.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg/opinion
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
MENAFN22102024007365015876ID1108808327
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.