A Lender Ban Isn't The Answer To India's Credit Excesses

(MENAFN- Live Mint) (Bloomberg Opinion) -- A big chill has descended on India's credit industry

since the central last week asked four finance companies

to

stop giving out new loans. A sale by one of the firms got

canceled;

shares in

the owner of another plunged.

Nervous investors, already fretting over

emerging stress in household finances, are wondering

what other regulatory action lies ahead.



The Reserve Bank of India said that the interest rates charged by the firms were

“excessive.”

In addition to“usurious pricing,” these nonbank financiers

were allegedly guilty, to various degrees, of

“non-adherence with the regulatory guidelines on assessment of household income and consideration of existing/proposed monthly repayment obligations in respect of their microfinance loans,” the RBI said.

In other words, the central bank

is worried about subprime borrowers falling into a debt trap. But while that's a serious concern, even a temporary

ban may be counterproductive if the

flow of capital to nonbank lenders dries up. After the US and the UK, India has the world's third-highest share of credit that relies on short-term funding, and is not directly created by bank deposits.

At least two of the four lenders have high-profile backers. DMI Finance Pvt. has equity from

Japan's

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. Navi Finserv Ltd. was started by Sachin Bansal, a billionaire

cofounder of Flipkart, after the Indian e-commerce platform was acquired by Walmart Inc. These are sizeable businesses. DMI

gave out

$2.25 billion last financial year for personal loans, to purchase

household appliances, and to tiny firms as

working capital. The money came from banks and from investors

to whom DMI sold the loans after pooling and packaging them as securities. Navi

had a $1.3 billion portfolio in June, of which 89% were digital personal loans. On Monday, it

scrapped

a planned bond sale.

The other

two banned firms

are microfinance institutions that seek borrowers at the bottom of the pyramid.

One of them postponed

an

initial public offering last month. That was probably just as well. The stock of its owner, Manappuram Finance Ltd., fell 21% over three

trading days in response

to the RBI's regulatory order.



The subprime

lending boom

that the Indian regulator is trying to tame

predates Covid-19. An

early sign

of excesses came in 2019 when less creditworthy customers began to dominate new credit-card signups. The spike

in post-pandemic inflation

and an

uneven

recovery that

bypassed working-class

families has aggravated the challenge. As has the spread of

digital lending:

Navi

considers reaching customers with“disbursals in under 10 minutes” as one of its strengths. DMI is

available to

25 million customers across 95% of all

postal codes in a

continent-sized geography.

The RBI, which

raised capital requirements against some

consumer credit last November, was aware of the stress accumulating

on household balance sheets. It must also know

the credit industry's worst-kept secret: The fixed obligation to income ratio, or FOIR, a metric for assessing how much of a borrower's income is already earmarked for meeting other debt repayments, rent and

insurance premiums, is subjective and useless.

Income -

the“I” in FOIR -

is tough

to measure

in a country with a large

informal economy. In 2022, only about 26% of people in regular employment

had long-term work contracts. The income data is hard to validate for salaried employees, and almost impossible to pin down

for the self-employed. One

way to make the economics of loans work may be

to

overlook the inconsistencies when borrowers overreport - and charge them exorbitant interest

to compensate for the risk of not getting repaid.

Navi's personal loans came

with interest rates ranging between

9.9% and 45%. After

discussions with the RBI, the digital lender cut the top rate to 35% in May. Yet it was slapped with a ban. Although the industry wants specific guidance, it would be problematic if the RBI spells out hard caps on interest. That would just push the more desperate borrowers toward unregulated moneylenders. With consumer credit already starting to slow, asking lenders to bring in additional equity would be

a more sensible approach. Let there be a thicker cushion of

private capital to absorb losses from

delinquencies. Credit costs have already started rising.

Regulatory bans, even for a few quarters,

might end up aggravating the downturn. They would scare away potential sources of capital; salespeople will leave. The players that have been given the cease-and-desist orders are at risk of banks recalling loans

to them citing the RBI's embargo

as a material adverse effect. So far, banks haven't used that nuclear option. Still, the nonbank industry is worried. It simply doesn't know which of its business practices could suddenly

invite the regulator's wrath.



Even subprime lenders that

underwrite subsidized affordable-housing loans slap a near-9%

spread on their 8%-plus cost of capital to charge 17%. The markup may also be considered usurious by some. But if the RBI stops such high-cost borrowing, what alternative will blue-collar workers

have to own a roof over their heads? Banks aren't keen to

serve

them, which is why they go to finance companies in the first place.



I wrote

a

year

ago that India's

masses are keeping their heads above water by getting deeper into

debt. Inflation-adjusted wages of regular salaried

workers have declined over

the past decade. If this slow-moving household economy

is now skidding on the shiny rails of high-speed digital financing, the answer is more job creation and stronger

wages

in modern, productive

industries. That isn't something the RBI can help fix -

certainly not with lending bans.



