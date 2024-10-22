Braskem Refinances $368.5M In Bonds, Issues $850M New Debt

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Braskem, Brazil's petrochemical leader, has announced a significant maneuver. The company plans to repurchase $368.5 million of bonds maturing in 2081.



This move aims to optimize Braskem's debt profile and enhance its financial stability. To fund this repurchase, Braskem successfully issued new 10-year bonds totaling $850 million.



The remaining funds will address other debts maturing in the near future. This strategic refinancing extends Braskem's debt maturity, reducing immediate refinancing risks.



Several major financial institutions facilitated this transaction. Citi, Itaú BBA , Morgan Stanley, Santander, and SMBC Nikko Securities acted as offer managers.



D.F. King & Co. served as the information agent, ensuring smooth communication throughout the process. Braskem's bond indentures include change of control clauses, adding complexity to the transaction.







These clauses could be triggered if a new entity acquires over 50% of Braskem's voting power, excluding Novonor (formerly Odebrecht), Petrobras, and their affiliates.

A Strategic Financial Move

The successful placement of $850 million in new bonds indicates strong investor confidence in Braskem's credit profile. This vote of confidence comes at a crucial time, as Braskem faces potential changes in its ownership structure.



Braskem's proactive debt management strategy extends beyond this single transaction. The company consistently seeks ways to optimize its capital structure and reduce financial risks.



This approach helps Braske maintain its competitive edge in the global petrochemical market. As a key player in the petrochemical industry, Braskem's financial health directly impacts its ability to innovate and meet market demands.



By strengthening its financial position, Braskem ensures its continued contribution to this crucial sector. This strategic financial move ripples through the Brazilian and global economies.



As one of Brazil's largest companies, Braskem's financial health influences investor confidence in the country's industrial sector.



The transaction reinforces Braskem's position as a major player in the global petrochemical industry, demonstrating its ability to adapt to changing market conditions and its long-term vision for sustainable growth.

MENAFN22102024007421016031ID1108808309