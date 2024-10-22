Wilby.Ai Launches Quantum-Powered Real-Time Video Translation For TV1

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILBY

Simon Wilby Of WILBY

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wilby , an innovative AI-powered platform, is thrilled to introduce its latest breakthrough: real-time translation for TV shows, powered by the speed and intelligence of quantum computing. This new service, developed in partnership with TV1(a leading broadcaster), allows programs to be translated live into any language, offering seamless entertainment experiences for global audiences without the need for post-production delays.Wilby's video translation utilizes the incredible processing capabilities of quantum computing. Quantum computers outperform classical and even supercomputers by leaps and bounds, calculating one trillion moves per second. While classical computers operate at gigahertz (billions of operations per second), quantum units called qubits switch between 0 and 1 at a mind-blowing terahertz speed-trillions of times per second.By leveraging quantum neural networks (QNNs), Wilby's system can handle enormous amounts of linguistic and contextual data in real time, ensuring fluid translations that accurately preserve tone, expressions, and cultural nuances.TV1's integration of Wilby technology marks a new era for international broadcasting. Viewers worldwide can now watch live events, TV dramas, and sports broadcasts in their preferred language-without any lag or delay.The era of waiting for subtitles or dubbed versions is over. With Wilby's quantum-powered AI, TV1 can deliver content instantly and precisely, ensuring that everyone experiences the moment in real time, no matter where they are or what language they speak.At the heart of this innovation lies the power of quantum computing. Unlike traditional computers, which process tasks sequentially, quantum systems use superposition and entanglement to explore multiple possibilities simultaneously. This capability allows Wilby to tackle the most challenging aspects of real-time speech translation with minimal latency, setting a new standard for speed and efficiency in communication technology.“We're incredibly excited to bring this cutting-edge technology to the entertainment industry,” said Simon Wilby, CEO of Wilby .“By combining the unmatched speed of quantum computing with artificial intelligence, we're not just improving translation accuracy-we're redefining what's possible with real-time multilingual broadcasting. And this is just the start. Our technology will soon reshape communication across education, business, and telecommunications as well.”As the world becomes more interconnected, the need for instant, accurate translation grows. Wilby is committed to expanding this breakthrough platform beyond entertainment, ensuring that language barriers become a thing of the past. Whether in classrooms, boardrooms, or conference calls, real-time translation is the next frontier-and Wilby is ready to lead the way.For more information on Wilby's real-time video translation services and its partnership with TV1, visit .Media Contact:

Mark L. Goldman

Goldman McCormick PR, INC

+1 516-639-0988

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.