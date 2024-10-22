MGX Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Metagenomi, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard

G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Metagenomi, ("Metagenomi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MGX ).

Class Period: February 2024 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2024

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors

that: (1) Metagenomi's collaboration with Moderna would not extend into the future but instead terminate in the immediate future; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

