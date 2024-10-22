(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI - The Wine Market in India size is estimated to grow by USD 1.89 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wine Market in India 2024-2028

Wine Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 47.6% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1886.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 33.6 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution APAC at 100% Key countries India and APAC Key companies profiled Big Banyan Wines, Century Wines Pvt. Ltd., Charosa Wineries Ltd., Chateau d Ori, Deccan Plateau Vineyards Pvt Ltd., Fratelli Wines Pvt. Ltd., Good Drop Wine Cellars Pvt Ltd., Grover Zampa Vineyards Ltd., John Distilleries Pvt. Ltd., KRSMA Estates Pvt. Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Naveen Distillery, Nira Valley Grape Wines Ltd., Pernod Ricard SA, RENAISSANCE Winery Pvt. Ltd., SDU WINERY PVT LTD., Sula Vineyards Ltd., The Tonia Group, Vallonne Vineyards Pvt. Ltd., and York Winery Pvt Ltd.

Millennials, who represent a significant portion of India's population and workforce, are driving the growth of the wine market in the country. In 2023, millennials accounted for over 40% of the total working-age population and contributed substantially to the economy. This demographic group has a considerable spending power and is increasingly interested in trying new wine variants and flavors . The millennial population, which made up one-third of India's total population in 2023, presents a massive opportunity for domestic wine producers to expand their customer base and geographical presence. The millennials' influence on the wine market is expected to continue growing during the forecast period.



The Indian wine market is experiencing in popularity, particularly for red wine and rosé. Consumers are drawn to the health benefits and luxurious appeal of these alcoholic beverages. Wine production in India is on the rise, with an increasing focus on organic methods and sustainable practices. Wine tourism is also gaining traction, with vineyard tours and wine tastings attracting both domestic and international visitors. Augmented reality (AR) technology is being used to enhance the wine-buying experience, allowing customers to virtually try before they buy. Natural wines, canned wines, and even cannabis-infused wines are emerging trends. Health legislation is a key consideration for wine producers, as they navigate the complex regulations surrounding alcoholic beverages. The wine market dynamics are shifting, with both off-trade and on-trade channels seeing growth. Table wine, mild alcoholic beverages like spritz drinks, and premium wines are popular choices. Wine cultivation is expanding, with new grape varieties and wine styles being explored to cater to evolving consumer preferences. Overall, the Indian wine market is an exciting and dynamic space, offering opportunities for both producers and consumers alike.



The wine market in India faces challenges due to increasing campaigns against alcohol consumption and the growing preference for non-alcoholic beverages. Health concerns and awareness about healthy lifestyles are encouraging people to opt for healthier drink options. The prolonged consumption of alcoholic beverages, including wine, can lead to various health issues such as blackouts, seizures, and liver failure. Strict advertising restrictions and social campaigns against alcohol use further hamper market growth. These factors may negatively impact the wine market in India during the forecast period.

The Indian wine market faces several challenges. One trend is the emergence of cannabis-infused wines, which raises health legislation concerns. As a luxury good, wine competes with mild alcoholic beverages like spritz drinks and canned liquor. Brick-and-mortar stores dominate off-trade sales, but on-trade channels in restaurants and bars are growing. Wine varieties, grape varieties, and wine styles continue to expand, with premium wines driving growth. Wine market dynamics include bucolic taste preferences, refreshing properties, and alcohol consumption trends. Wine cultivation in India is increasing, but challenges remain in producing high-quality still wine and sparkling wine. E-commerce platforms are emerging as key sales channels, catering to wine connoisseurs. Low ABV wines are gaining popularity due to social pressures against high alcohol consumption. Overall, the Indian wine market is dynamic and evolving, presenting both opportunities and challenges.

The wine market in India is experiencing significant growth due to increasing imports and rising consumer preferences for premium wine brands. Driven by the trend of converging tastes and extensive distribution networks, producers are launching innovative products, such as Sula Vineyards Ltd.'s Dia Sparkler in a 330 ml can. India's growing economy and urbanization have increased per capita disposable income, expanding the consumer base for premium wine brands. Additionally, the use of wine in cooking applications and the popularity of international cuisine are increasing the demand for cooking wine. The shift towards more diversified foods like poultry , fish, and vegetables will further fuel the demand for cooking liquor products during the forecast period.

The Wine market in India is experiencing in popularity, with more and more consumers discovering the bucolic taste and refreshing properties of this alcoholic beverage. Wine, with its low alcohol-by-volume (ABV) range, is increasingly being preferred over other high-alcoholic beverages. E-commerce platforms are making it easier for wine enthusiasts to explore and purchase their favorite wines from the comfort of their homes. Wine connoisseurs are always on the lookout for new and unique wines, leading to an increase in demand for natural wines, canned liquor , and even cannabis-infused wines. The wine industry in India is also focusing on sustainable wine production using organic methods. Wine tourism is on the rise, with vineyard tours and wine tastings becoming popular activities for both locals and tourists. The customer experience is being enhanced through the use of augmented reality (AR) technology, allowing consumers to virtually explore vineyards and learn about the wine-making process. The wine market in India is segmented into off-trade and on-trade channels. Off-trade channels include retail stores and supermarkets, while on-trade channels include restaurants and bars. Mild alcoholic beverages like table wine, sparkling wine, and spritz drinks are popular choices in both segments. The future of the wine market in India looks bright, with innovation and sustainability driving growth in this exciting industry.

