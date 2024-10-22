CSX Corporation Investors: Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises CSX Corporation (“CSX” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: CSX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. CSX investors that lost money on their are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : ..., to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On October 17, 2024, CSX announced that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in October 2024. The subpoena requests information regarding the accounting restatement mentioned in CSX's August 5, 2024, 10-Q filing, as well as other inquiries related to certain non-financial performance metrics. As a result of this news, CSX's stock price experienced a decline.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bars

...

310-692-8883



Attorney Advertising