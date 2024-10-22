Fetch Partnership Supports Delivery Partners With Stride

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Platform Offers Access to Insurance,Tax Tools and savings for Independent Contractors

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch , the first and only offsite package management solution for apartment communities, today announced a partnership with Stride , the pioneer in portable benefits technology, to help guide delivery partners through the complexities of independent work, including insurance and taxes.

"Delivery Partners at Fetch now have access to Stride's comprehensive toolkit, designed to support the and financial well-being of independent workers," said Fetch CEO Michael Patton. "The overall success of Delivery Partners has always been one of our main priorities. We believe in investing in our people, partners and our clients. By investing in tools like Stride, we will ease some of the difficulties of starting your own delivery business and continue to attract and retain the best partners in the field. We're excited about the ways these programs will benefit our valuable partners."

Stride has been working for over 10 years to give independent workers like Fetch delivery partners access to essential tools and support to unlock hundreds of dollars in potential savings. Stride's offerings include:



Affordable insurance, health, dental, vision and life

Mileage tracking

Expense and income tracking, and tax tools

Discount Program, including 100,000+ discounts on fuel, auto care, dining, business services and more

Free educational tools such as self-employment, health insurance and tax guides Free access to licensed Advisors for one-on-one guidance on insurance

"We are thrilled to partner with Fetch to support their delivery partner network. This partnership embodies Stride's commitment to provide access to affordable portable benefits and financial resources for independent workers," said Stride Vice President and Enterprise General Manager Bryan Giaimo. "Together, we aim to empower Fetch drivers to lead healthier, more secure lives."

Stride offers its services via a single, easy-to-use app and delivery partners don't pay for any services except for premiums associated with insurance coverage. Stride is available now for all Fetch Delivery Partners.

In addition to offering Stride's comprehensive toolkit, Fetch has introduced several programs to support their delivery partners. Advanced in-app navigation enables delivery partners to optimize their routes down to the apartment unit level, ensuring faster, more efficient deliveries. This feature, coupled with the newly launched DP XL program, allows delivery partners to take on larger deliveries-such as televisions and furniture-resulting in increased earnings opportunities. By continuously expanding the tools and services available to delivery partners, Fetch remains committed to supporting their success and improving the overall delivery experience for both partners and residents.

About Stride

Stride simplifies the complexities of being an independent worker by creating a modern benefits system for individuals - regardless of their employment status - that they can take with them and to which companies can contribute but do not control. Stride is the first portable benefits platform specifically designed for the nearly 60 million American independent workers who do not receive employer-based benefits. The Stride platform offers access to insurance - health, dental, vision, life and other supplemental insurance - as well as financial tools to track income, mileage and other deductible expenses to manage their tax obligations, all via a single app. Since launching in 2014, Stride has helped more than 4.2 million workers save more than $7.2 billion on their taxes and monthly health insurance premiums.

About Fetch

Fetch makes apartment package delivery convenient, reliable, and enjoyable for residents and onsite teams alike. To date, Fetch Package Inc. has delivered over 28 million packages to residents of apartment communities with a last-mile delivery platform designed to scale with growing e-commerce trends. Fetch completely solves multifamily's resident package problem by moving packages offsite and coordinating delivery directly with residents. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, operates in more than 25 major markets across the United States and supports more than 385K apartment homes in over 1,100 communities. For more information, visit fetchpackage/student-housing

and follow us on LinkedIn.

