ASPC Is Accepting Applications For The Position Of Editor-In-Chief For The American Journal Of Preventive Cardiology

American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC) recently announced that they will be accepting applications for the position of Editor-in-Chief for the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology (AJPC).

The AJPC is an international, peer-reviewed, open-access journal focused on preventing cardiovascular disease. The Journal bridges the latest scientific advances with their clinical applications, offering readers a comprehensive view of multidisciplinary topics in preventive cardiology.

The AJPC's position of Editor-in-Chief is a unique opportunity to lead the strategic direction of this rapidly growing journal dedicated to advancing the field of preventive cardiology.

The Editor-in-Chief plays a key role in shaping the journal's future, overseeing the editorial team, and ensuring the publication of high-quality research. This position collaborates closely with the ASPC and journal management company (Elsevier) to enhance the AJPC's mission and drive its continued growth as a leading resource in preventive cardiology.

The ideal candidate to take on the Editor-in-Chief position will have a passion for preventive cardiology and publication excellence. Key qualifications include:



Expertise in preventive cardiology



Experience in an editorial role (editorial board member, associate, or deputy editor)



Proven track record of publishing and reviewing for high-quality journals



Strong leadership, communication, and collaboration skills



A clear, forward-looking vision for the Journal

Extensive national/international network within preventive cardiology

Candidates interested in applying should also represent the following profile:



Internationally recognized expertise in preventive cardiology



Academic background in cardiology with significant scholarly contributions



Minimum of three years in a senior editorial role for a peer-reviewed journal



Vision for growing the Journal's impact and navigating the evolving scientific publishing landscape



Current ASPC membership required at the time of application

Adherence to ASPC's Conflict of Interest and Financial Disclosure policies

Applications will be accepted until the right candidate is found. All applications will be reviewed in confidence by the ASPC Executive Committee. Shortlisted candidates will be asked to present for an interview. Applicants must submit a letter of interest and a CV to ASPC's Executive Director, Stacy Manthos, via email: [email protected] . The letter of interest should include the applicant's vision for the AJPC, ideas for increasing submissions, read, and readership, thoughts on collaboration with the ASPC and Elsevier, and any potential conflicts of interest with a management plan.

The ASPC is a non-profit membership-based association dedicated to educating health care professionals and patients about the prevention of cardiovascular diseases. For more information about ASPC or this position, please visit .

