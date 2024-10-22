Arias Sanguinetti: 25 More Women Filed Lawsuit Against OBGYN, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Alleging Sexual Misconduct

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over two-dozen more women have bravely stepped forward to file a lawsuit against their former OBGYN and Cedars-Sinai alleging years of sexual abuse, misconduct and harassment.

Earlier this month, 35 women filed a lawsuit alleging OBGYN Barry J. Brock subjected them to sexual abuse, sexual battery, gender violence, and more while under his care. Now, 25 more women have joined the suit, bringing the total number of and survivors to 60.

For 40 years, the doctor practiced obstetrics and gynecology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center as well as other medical centers. These women allege that during that time, they were subjected to various forms of sexual assault, battery, harassment, and more, including:



Engaging in grooming behaviors with his patients

Asking inappropriate questions and making excessively sexual remarks to patients

Conducting unnecessary pap smears

Initiating inappropriate physical contact

Committing acts of gender-based violence, including Female Genital Mutilation (FGM)

Conducting physical "examinations" without wearing gloves

Performing unwarranted and unnecessary vaginal and rectal exams

Unjustifiably interfering with women during childbirth

Engaging in unwanted digital penetration of patients Performing unnecessary breast examinations

"The list of women contacting us who allege they were violated by Dr. Brock increases every single day," said sex abuse attorney Mike Arias . "His attorney claimed this was nothing more than a trumped-up plaintiff lawyer claim, but we are contending this predatory doctor who was dubbed 'Brock the butcher' by his own medical staff has a list of victims that is likely far longer than anyone can imagine. His attorney's statements that these women are lying, that these claims are made up, and that this is a false narrative are insulting to the women who endured his behavior for decades. The attack on these brave survivors is a tired and familiar tactic that has been deployed time and time again against brave women like our clients."



"Our firms are literally being contacted multiple times a day by women who were exploited and abused in their most vulnerable moments, and we intend to litigate this case to get them the justice they deserve," said attorney Anthony T. DiPietro.

The case is Jane Doe et al. v. Barry J. Brock, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Health System, Cedars-Sinai Medical Group, Cedars-Sinai Women's Medical Group, Beverly Hills OB/GYN, Rodeo Drive Women's Health Center, Barry J. Brock, M.D., Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. 24STCV27511.

Patients impacted by Dr. Barry J. Brock can contact Arias Sanguinetti at 310-844-9696.

About Arias Sanguinetti

With offices in Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and Las Vegas, Arias Sanguinetti has a long history of successfully representing individuals who have been injured or abused through no fault of their own. The firm's attorneys have been honored and recognized by peer organizations and legal publications for their work on behalf of clients nationwide, which includes obtaining more than $1.5 billion in personal injury, sex abuse, mass tort, and other claims. This includes an $852 million settlement against USC on behalf of survivors of OBGYN George Tyndall's sexual misconduct.

About The DiPietro Law Firm

Founder Anthony T. DiPietro is a Trial Attorney committed to advocating for individuals who have been injured by medical malpractice, birth trauma, wrongful death, or are survivors of sexual exploitation and abuse of all ages. We're the first (and perhaps only) law firm in the nation to offer our clients free support from a list of therapists, social workers, and licensed psychologists. It's our goal to make this process as empowering as possible, while helping our clients move towards personal growth and recovery.

SOURCE Arias Sanguinetti

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED