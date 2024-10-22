Sotera Health Announces Dates For Third-Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And November 2024 Investor Day

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Company (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced its plans to release its results for the third-quarter ended September 30, 2024 before the opens on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Following the release, management will hold a call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's operating highlights and financial results.

To participate in the live call, please dial 1-844-481-2916 if dialing-in from the United States, or 1-412-317-0709 if dialing-in from other locations. A live webcast of the conference will be accessible at this link or via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at Presentation & Events | Sotera Health , along with the accompanying materials. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website later in the day on November 5th.

Investor Day

Sotera Health will hold its inaugural Investor Day on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time in New York City with presentations by members of the management team. Attendance at the in-person event is by invitation only. Parties interested in attending in person can send inquiries to ... .

A live webcast of the event will be accessible at Presentation & Events | Sotera Health . Virtual participants are encouraged to pre-register at this link and log in to the webcast approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A live question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks. Sotera Health intends to make the investor presentation for the event available concurrently with the start of the event. A replay of the video webcast will be available within 48 hours following the conclusion of the event at Presentation & Events | Sotera Health .

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

Updates can be found from time to time on recent developments in matters relevant to investors on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at Investor Relations | Sotera Health . For developments related to Ethylene Oxide, updates can be found at Ethylene Oxide | Sotera Health .

Contacts

Jason Peterson

Vice President Investor Relations & Treasurer, Sotera Health

...

Kristin Gibbs

Chief Marketing Officer, Sotera Health

...

Source: Sotera Health Company