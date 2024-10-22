GCC Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading supplier and producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, today announced its results for the third quarter of 2024. Q3 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated decreased 4.3% year-on-year to US$398.2 million

U.S. sales grew 0.7% as cement and concrete prices increased 5.7% and 8.2%, respectively

Mexico cement and concrete prices increased 5.5% and 5.4%, respectively

EBITDA increased 2.3% to US$162.1 million with a 40.7% EBITDA margin

Cash and equivalents totaled US$897.2 million

Net leverage (net debt/EBITDA) ratio totaled -0.81x as of September 2024

Earnings per share increased 1.2% year-on-year, to US$0.3276 Free cash flow totaled US$121.5 million with a 75% free cash flow conversion rate KEY FIGURES (millions of dollars)

Q3 24 Q3 23 Q3 24 vs. Q3 23 9M 24 9M 23 9M 24 vs. 9M 23 Net sales 398.2 416.1 -4.3% 1,031.4 1,024.1 0.7% Operating income before other expenses, net 137.5 135.5 1.4% 305.2 284.7 7.2% EBITDA* 162.1 158.5 2.3% 378.9 354.2 7.0% EBITDA margin 40.7% 38.1% 36.7% 34.6% Free cash flow** 121.5 123.6 -1.6% 192.0 126.6 51.6% Net income 107.3 105.8 1.5% 245.8 220.3 11.6% Earnings per share (US$) *** 0.3276 0.3238 1.2% 0.7512 0.6735 11.5%

*EBITDA: Operating income before other expenses + depreciation and amortization

**Free cash flow before growth and strategic CapEx

***Earnings per share calculated based on average number of outstanding shares during the quarter

Enrique Escalante, GCC's Chief Executive Officer, said, “Despite a dynamic demand environment, GCC achieved year-on-year growth in our bottom line and reached a record EBITDA margin in the third quarter, driven by the successful execution of our cost and expense management strategies.”

Enrique continued, “Looking ahead, we remain committed to continue enhancing profitability and advancing our sustainability initiatives, while continuing to demonstrate GCC's ability to adapt, address challenges and seize new opportunities.”

CONFERENCE CALL

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. will host its earnings conference call on October 23, 2024.

Time: 11 a.m. Eastern Time (New York) / 9 a.m. Central Time (Mexico City)

Conference ID: 13743118

Dial in

U.S. (toll free): 1-877-407-0789 International: 1-201-689-8562

Replay (through October 30, 2024, 11:59 p.m.ET):

U.S. (toll free): 1-844-512-2921 International: 1-412-317-6671

ABOUT GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates and construction‐related services in the United States and Mexico. The Company has an annual cement production capacity of 6 million metric tons.

Founded in 1941, the Company's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings report may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“estimate,”“intend,”“project,” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in macroeconomic, political, legal, and public health conditions, including COVID-19, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates, changes in interest rates, inflation rates, and currency exchange rates, as well as the performance of the construction industry, pricing, business strategy, and other factors.

If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections, and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this earnings report. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

