Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings For The Third Quarter Of 2024, Receipt Of Shareholder Approval Of The Merger With The First Bancshares, Inc.

TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) (the"Company") today announced results for the third quarter of 2024.

(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Net income and earnings per share: Net income $ 72,455 $ 38,846 $ 41,833 $ 150,710 $ 116,554 After-tax gain on sale of insurance agency 38,951 - - 38,951 - After-tax loss on sale of securities (including impairments) - - - - (17,859 ) Basic EPS 1.18 0.69 0.75 2.60 2.08 Diluted EPS 1.18 0.69 0.74 2.59 2.07 Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)(1) 0.70 0.69 0.74 2.03 2.38 Impact to diluted EPS from after-tax gain on sale of insurance agency 0.63 - - 0.67 - Impact to diluted EPS from after-tax loss on sale of securities (including impairments) - - - - (0.31 )



“The financial results for the quarter reflect solid performance and balance sheet strength,” remarked C. Mitchell Waycaster, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.“We were pleased to receive shareholder approval today and look forward to completing our merger with The First in the first half of 2025, pending all required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of all other conditions.”

Quarterly Highlights

Merger Agreement with The First Bancshares, Inc. and Other Transactions



On July 29, 2024, the Company announced its merger with The First Bancshares, Inc. (“The First”). Today, the shareholders of both Renasant and The First approved the merger and the related issuance of shares of Renasant common stock to the shareholders of The First

On July 31, 2024, Renasant completed its public offering of an aggregate of 7,187,500 shares of its common stock at a price of $32.00 per share. The net proceeds of the offering after deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses were approximately $217.0 million Effective July 1, 2024, Renasant sold the assets of its insurance agency for cash proceeds of $56.4 million, recognizing a positive after-tax impact to earnings of $34.1 million, which is net of transaction expenses

Earnings



Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $72.5 million; diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1) were $1.18 and $0.70, respectively

Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the third quarter of 2024 was $133.6 million, up $6.0 million on a linked quarter basis

For the third quarter of 2024, net interest margin was 3.36%, up 5 basis points on a linked quarter basis

Cost of total deposits was 2.51% for the third quarter of 2024, up 4 basis points on a linked quarter basis

Noninterest income increased $50.5 million on a linked quarter basis primarily due to the $53.3 million pre-tax gain on the insurance agency sale, offset by the loss of insurance commissions as a result of the sale

Mortgage banking income decreased $1.3 million on a linked quarter basis. The mortgage division generated $543.6 million in interest rate lock volume in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $16.7 million on a linked quarter basis. Gain on sale margin was 1.56% for the third quarter of 2024, down 13 basis points on a linked quarter basis Noninterest expense increased $10.0 million on a linked quarter basis. Merger and conversion expenses of $11.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 related to both the announced merger with The First and the insurance agency sale contributed to the increase

Balance Sheet



Loans increased $22.9 million on a linked quarter basis, representing 0.7% annualized net loan growth

Securities decreased $9.0 million on a linked quarter basis. Cash flows related to principal payments reduced securities by $43.4 million which was offset by a positive fair market value adjustment in our available-for-sale portfolio of $34.4 million Deposits at September 30, 2024 increased $254.5 million on a linked quarter basis. Brokered deposits decreased $31.8 million on a linked quarter basis to $126.8 million at September 30, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $9.7 million on a linked quarter basis and represented 24.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2024

Capital and Stock Repurchase Program



Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) increased 0.1% and 8.9%, respectively, on a linked quarter basis Effective October 22, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors approved a $100.0 million stock repurchase program under which the Company is authorized to repurchase outstanding shares of its common stock either in open market purchases or privately-negotiated transactions. This plan replaces the Company's $100.0 million stock repurchase program that expired in October 2024. There was no buyback activity during the third quarter of 2024

Credit Quality



The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2024

The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.59% at September 30, 2024, unchanged on a linked quarter basis

The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 168.07% at September 30, 2024, compared to 203.88% at June 30, 2024

Net loan charge-offs for the third quarter of 2024 were $0.7 million, or 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis Nonperforming loans to total loans increased to 0.94% at September 30, 2024 compared to 0.78% at June 30, 2024, and criticized loans (which include classified and Special Mention loans) to total loans increased to 3.02% at September 30, 2024, compared to 2.62% at June 30, 2024

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Statement

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Interest income Loans held for investment $ 202,655 $ 198,397 $ 192,390 $ 188,535 $ 181,129 $ 593,442 $ 516,114 Loans held for sale 4,212 3,530 2,308 3,329 3,751 10,050 8,478 Securities 10,304 10,410 10,700 10,728 10,669 31,414 39,760 Other 11,872 7,874 7,781 7,839 10,128 27,527 22,536 Total interest income 229,043 220,211 213,179 210,431 205,677 662,433 586,888 Interest expense Deposits 90,787 87,621 82,613 77,168 70,906 261,021 155,163 Borrowings 7,258 7,564 7,276 7,310 7,388 22,098 38,351 Total interest expense 98,045 95,185 89,889 84,478 78,294 283,119 193,514 Net interest income 130,998 125,026 123,290 125,953 127,383 379,314 393,374 Provision for credit losses Provision for loan losses 1,210 4,300 2,638 2,518 5,315 8,148 16,275 Recovery of unfunded commitments (275 ) (1,000 ) (200 ) - (700 ) (1,475 ) (3,200 ) Total provision for credit losses 935 3,300 2,438 2,518 4,615 6,673 13,075 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 130,063 121,726 120,852 123,435 122,768 372,641 380,299 Noninterest income 89,299 38,762 41,381 20,356 38,200 169,442 92,719 Noninterest expense 121,983 111,976 112,912 111,880 108,369 346,871 327,742 Income before income taxes 97,379 48,512 49,321 31,911 52,599 195,212 145,276 Income taxes 24,924 9,666 9,912 3,787 10,766 44,502 28,722 Net income $ 72,455 $ 38,846 $ 39,409 $ 28,124 $ 41,833 $ 150,710 $ 116,554 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1) $ 42,960 $ 38,846 $ 36,572 $ 42,887 $ 41,833 $ 118,588 $ 134,413 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)(1) $ 56,238 $ 51,812 $ 48,231 $ 52,614 $ 57,214 $ 156,281 $ 180,789 Basic earnings per share $ 1.18 $ 0.69 $ 0.70 $ 0.50 $ 0.75 $ 2.60 $ 2.08 Diluted earnings per share 1.18 0.69 0.70 0.50 0.74 2.59 2.07 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1) 0.70 0.69 0.65 0.76 0.74 2.03 2.38 Average basic shares outstanding 61,217,094 56,342,909 56,208,348 56,141,628 56,138,618 57,934,806 56,085,556 Average diluted shares outstanding 61,632,448 56,684,626 56,531,078 56,611,217 56,523,887 58,297,554 56,393,957 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.66 $ 0.66

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.



Performance Ratios

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Return on average assets 1.63 % 0.90 % 0.92 % 0.65 % 0.96 % 1.16 % 0.90 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.97 0.90 0.86 0.99 0.96 0.91 1.04 Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.75 0.98 1.00 0.71 1.05 1.25 0.99 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.05 0.98 0.93 1.08 1.05 0.99 1.13 Return on average equity 11.29 6.68 6.85 4.93 7.44 8.38 7.04 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1) 6.69 6.68 6.36 7.53 7.44 6.59 8.12 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 18.83 12.04 12.45 9.26 13.95 14.69 13.35 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 11.26 12.04 11.58 13.94 13.95 11.61 15.35 Efficiency ratio (fully taxable equivalent) 54.73 67.31 67.52 75.11 64.38 62.33 66.28 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 64.62 66.60 68.23 66.18 63.60 66.46 62.61 Dividend payout ratio 18.64 31.88 31.43 44.00 29.33 25.38 31.73



Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios

As of Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Shares outstanding 63,564,028 56,367,924 56,304,860 56,142,207 56,140,713 Market value per share $ 32.50 $ 30.54 $ 31.32 $ 33.68 $ 26.19 Book value per share 41.82 41.77 41.25 40.92 39.78 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) 26.02 23.89 23.32 22.92 21.76 Shareholders' equity to assets 14.80 % 13.45 % 13.39 % 13.23 % 13.00 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 9.76 8.16 8.04 7.87 7.55 Leverage ratio 11.32 9.81 9.75 9.62 9.48 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.88 10.75 10.59 10.52 10.46 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.67 11.53 11.37 11.30 11.25 Total risk-based capital ratio 17.32 15.15 15.00 14.93 14.91

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.



Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 10,438 $ 10,286 $ 10,506 $ 10,603 $ 9,743 $ 31,230 $ 28,596 Fees and commissions 4,116 3,944 3,949 4,130 4,108 12,009 13,771 Insurance commissions - 2,758 2,716 2,583 3,264 5,474 8,519 Wealth management revenue 5,835 5,684 5,669 5,668 5,986 17,188 16,464 Mortgage banking income 8,447 9,698 11,370 6,592 7,533 29,515 25,821 Gain on sale of insurance agency 53,349 - - - - 53,349 - Net losses on sales of securities (including impairments) - - - (19,352 ) - - (22,438 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - - 56 620 - 56 - BOLI income 2,858 2,701 2,691 2,589 2,469 8,250 7,874 Other 4,256 3,691 4,424 6,923 5,097 12,371 14,112 Total noninterest income $ 89,299 $ 38,762 $ 41,381 $ 20,356 $ 38,200 $ 169,442 $ 92,719 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 71,307 $ 70,731 $ 71,470 $ 71,841 $ 69,458 $ 213,508 $ 209,927 Data processing 4,133 3,945 3,807 3,971 3,907 11,885 11,224 Net occupancy and equipment 11,415 11,844 11,389 11,653 11,548 34,648 34,818 Other real estate owned 56 105 107 306 (120 ) 268 (39 ) Professional fees 3,189 3,195 3,348 2,854 3,338 9,732 10,817 Advertising and public relations 3,677 3,807 4,886 3,084 3,474 12,370 11,642 Intangible amortization 1,160 1,186 1,212 1,274 1,311 3,558 4,106 Communications 2,176 2,112 2,024 2,026 2,006 6,312 6,212 Merger and conversion related expenses 11,273 - - - - 11,273 - Other 13,597 15,051 14,669 14,871 13,447 43,317 39,035 Total noninterest expense $ 121,983 $ 111,976 $ 112,912 $ 111,880 $ 108,369 $ 346,871 $ 327,742



Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Gain on sales of loans, net $ 4,499 $ 5,199 $ 4,535 $ 1,860 $ 3,297 $ 14,233 $ 12,713 Fees, net 2,646 2,866 1,854 2,010 2,376 7,366 7,041 Mortgage servicing income, net 1,302 1,633 4,981 2,722 1,860 7,916 6,067 Total mortgage banking income $ 8,447 $ 9,698 $ 11,370 $ 6,592 $ 7,533 $ 29,515 $ 25,821



Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands) As of Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,275,620 $ 851,906 $ 844,400 $ 801,351 $ 741,156 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 1,150,531 1,174,663 1,199,111 1,221,464 1,245,595 Securities available for sale, at fair value 764,844 749,685 764,486 923,279 909,108 Loans held for sale, at fair value 291,735 266,406 191,440 179,756 241,613 Loans held for investment 12,627,648 12,604,755 12,500,525 12,351,230 12,168,023 Allowance for credit losses on loans (200,378 ) (199,871 ) (201,052 ) (198,578 ) (197,773 ) Loans, net 12,427,270 12,404,884 12,299,473 12,152,652 11,970,250 Premises and equipment, net 280,550 280,966 282,193 283,195 284,368 Other real estate owned 9,136 7,366 9,142 9,622 9,258 Goodwill and other intangibles 1,004,136 1,008,062 1,009,248 1,010,460 1,011,735 Bank-owned life insurance 389,138 387,791 385,186 382,584 379,945 Mortgage servicing rights 71,990 72,092 71,596 91,688 90,241 Other assets 293,890 306,570 289,466 304,484 298,352 Total assets $ 17,958,840 $ 17,510,391 $ 17,345,741 $ 17,360,535 $ 17,181,621 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,529,801 $ 3,539,453 $ 3,516,164 $ 3,583,675 $ 3,734,197 Interest-bearing 10,979,950 10,715,760 10,720,999 10,493,110 10,422,913 Total deposits 14,509,751 14,255,213 14,237,163 14,076,785 14,157,110 Short-term borrowings 108,732 232,741 108,121 307,577 107,662 Long-term debt 433,177 428,677 428,047 429,400 427,399 Other liabilities 249,102 239,059 250,060 249,390 256,127 Total liabilities 15,300,762 15,155,690 15,023,391 15,063,152 14,948,298 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 332,421 296,483 296,483 296,483 296,483 Treasury stock (97,251 ) (97,534 ) (99,683 ) (105,249 ) (105,300 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,488,678 1,304,782 1,303,613 1,308,281 1,304,891 Retained earnings 1,063,324 1,005,086 978,880 952,124 936,573 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (129,094 ) (154,116 ) (156,943 ) (154,256 ) (199,324 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,658,078 2,354,701 2,322,350 2,297,383 2,233,323 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 17,958,840 $ 17,510,391 $ 17,345,741 $ 17,360,535 $ 17,181,621



Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans held for investment $ 12,584,104 $ 204,935 6.47 % $ 12,575,651 $ 200,670 6.41 % $ 12,030,109 $ 183,521 6.06 % Loans held for sale 272,110 4,212 6.19 % 219,826 3,530 6.42 % 227,982 3,751 6.58 % Taxable securities 1,794,421 9,212 2.05 % 1,832,002 9,258 2.02 % 2,097,285 9,459 1.80 % Tax-exempt securities(1) 262,621 1,390 2.12 % 263,937 1,451 2.20 % 285,588 1,566 2.19 % Total securities 2,057,042 10,602 2.06 % 2,095,939 10,709 2.04 % 2,382,873 11,025 1.85 % Interest-bearing balances with banks 894,313 11,872 5.28 % 595,030 7,874 5.32 % 729,049 10,128 5.51 % Total interest-earning assets 15,807,569 231,621 5.82 % 15,486,446 222,783 5.77 % 15,370,013 208,425 5.39 % Cash and due from banks 189,425 187,519 180,708 Intangible assets 1,004,701 1,008,638 1,012,460 Other assets 679,901 688,766 672,232 Total assets $ 17,681,596 $ 17,371,369 $ 17,235,413 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 7,333,508 $ 60,326 3.26 % $ 7,094,411 $ 56,132 3.17 % $ 6,520,145 $ 41,464 2.52 % Savings deposits 815,545 729 0.36 % 839,638 729 0.35 % 942,619 793 0.33 % Brokered deposits 150,991 1,998 5.25 % 294,650 3,944 5.37 % 947,387 12,732 5.33 % Time deposits 2,546,860 27,734 4.33 % 2,487,873 26,816 4.34 % 2,002,506 15,917 3.15 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,846,904 90,787 3.32 % 10,716,572 87,621 3.28 % 10,412,657 70,906 2.70 % Borrowed funds 562,146 7,258 5.14 % 583,965 7,564 5.19 % 564,772 7,388 5.22 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,409,050 98,045 3.41 % 11,300,537 95,185 3.38 % 10,977,429 78,294 2.84 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,509,266 3,509,109 3,800,160 Other liabilities 209,763 223,992 226,219 Shareholders' equity 2,553,517 2,337,731 2,231,605 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 17,681,596 $ 17,371,369 $ 17,235,413 Net interest income/ net interest margin $ 133,576 3.36 % $ 127,598 3.31 % $ 130,131 3.36 % Cost of funding 2.61 % 2.58 % 2.11 % Cost of total deposits 2.51 % 2.47 % 1.98 %

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.

(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.



Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin, continued

(Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans held for investment $ 12,522,802 $ 600,245 6.39 % $ 11,866,662 $ 523,040 5.89 % Loans held for sale 215,978 10,050 6.20 % 175,100 8,478 6.46 % Taxable securities(1) 1,839,249 27,975 2.03 % 2,402,739 35,129 1.95 % Tax-exempt securities 265,601 4,346 2.18 % 349,617 6,076 2.32 % Total securities 2,104,850 32,321 2.05 % 2,752,356 41,205 2.00 % Interest-bearing balances with banks 687,318 27,527 5.35 % 573,498 22,536 5.25 % Total interest-earning assets 15,530,948 670,143 5.75 % 15,367,616 595,259 5.18 % Cash and due from banks 188,485 189,324 Intangible assets 1,007,710 1,012,613 Other assets 694,427 674,476 Total assets $ 17,421,570 $ 17,244,029 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 7,128,721 $ 168,958 3.16 % $ 6,235,322 $ 90,947 1.95 % Savings deposits 838,443 2,188 0.35 % 999,436 2,432 0.33 % Brokered deposits 296,550 11,929 5.36 % 719,603 27,445 5.10 % Time deposits 2,451,733 77,946 4.25 % 1,769,246 34,339 2.59 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,715,447 261,021 3.25 % 9,723,607 155,163 2.13 % Borrowed funds 569,476 22,098 5.17 % 1,026,467 38,351 4.99 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,284,923 283,119 3.35 % 10,750,074 193,514 2.41 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,512,318 4,073,265 Other liabilities 221,932 208,491 Shareholders' equity 2,402,397 2,212,199 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 17,421,570 $ 17,244,029 Net interest income/ net interest margin $ 387,024 3.32 % $ 401,745 3.49 % Cost of funding 2.55 % 1.75 % Cost of total deposits 2.45 % 1.50 %

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.

(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.



Supplemental Margin Information

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Earning asset mix: Loans held for investment 79.61 % 81.20 % 78.27 % 80.63 % 77.22 % Loans held for sale 1.72 1.42 1.48 1.39 1.14 Securities 13.01 13.53 15.50 13.55 17.91 Interest-bearing balances with banks 5.66 3.85 4.75 4.43 3.73 Total 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Funding sources mix: Noninterest-bearing demand 23.52 % 23.69 % 25.72 % 23.74 % 27.48 % Interest-bearing demand(1) 49.16 47.90 44.12 48.18 42.06 Savings 5.47 5.67 6.38 5.67 6.74 Brokered deposits 1.01 1.99 6.41 2.00 4.85 Time deposits 17.07 16.80 13.55 16.57 11.94 Borrowed funds 3.77 3.95 3.82 3.84 6.93 Total 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 642 $ (146 ) $ (820 ) $ 619 $ (64 ) Total accretion on purchased loans 1,089 897 1,290 2,786 3,049 Total impact on net interest income $ 1,731 $ 751 $ 470 $ 3,405 $ 2,985 Impact on net interest margin 0.04 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.03 % Impact on loan yield 0.05 0.02 0.02 0.04 % 0.03 %

(1) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.



Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) As of Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 1,804,961 $ 1,847,762 $ 1,869,408 $ 1,871,821 $ 1,819,891 Lease financing 98,159 102,996 107,474 116,020 120,724 Real estate - construction 1,198,838 1,355,425 1,243,535 1,333,397 1,407,364 Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages 3,440,038 3,435,818 3,429,286 3,439,919 3,398,876 Real estate - commercial mortgages 5,995,152 5,766,478 5,753,230 5,486,550 5,313,166 Installment loans to individuals 90,500 96,276 97,592 103,523 108,002 Total loans $ 12,627,648 $ 12,604,755 $ 12,500,525 $ 12,351,230 $ 12,168,023



Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Dollars in thousands) As of Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Nonperforming Assets: Nonaccruing loans $ 113,872 $ 97,795 $ 73,774 $ 68,816 $ 69,541 Loans 90 days or more past due 5,351 240 451 554 532 Total nonperforming loans 119,223 98,035 74,225 69,370 70,073 Other real estate owned 9,136 7,366 9,142 9,622 9,258 Total nonperforming assets $ 128,359 $ 105,401 $ 83,367 $ 78,992 $ 79,331 Criticized Loans Classified loans $ 218,135 $ 191,595 $ 206,502 $ 166,893 $ 186,052 Special Mention loans 163,804 138,343 138,366 99,699 89,858 Criticized loans(1) $ 381,939 $ 329,938 $ 344,868 $ 266,592 $ 275,910 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 200,378 $ 199,871 $ 201,052 $ 198,578 $ 197,773 Net loan charge-offs $ 703 $ 5,481 $ 164 $ 1,713 $ 1,933 Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.02 % 0.18 % 0.01 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Nonperforming loans / total loans 0.94 0.78 0.59 0.56 0.58 Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.71 0.60 0.48 0.46 0.46 Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans 1.59 1.59 1.61 1.61 1.63 Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans 168.07 203.88 270.87 286.26 282.24 Criticized loans / total loans 3.02 2.62 2.76 2.16 2.27

(1) Criticized loans include classified and Special Mention loans.



ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 120-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $18.0 billion and operates 186 banking, lending, mortgage and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words“believes,”“expects,”“projects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“estimates,”“plans,”“potential,”“focus,”“possible,”“may increase,”“may fluctuate,”“will likely result,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“should,”“would” and“could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company's future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. The Company's management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Important factors currently known to management that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the Company's ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions (including its recently-announced acquisition of The First Bancshares, Inc. described under the“Quarterly Highlights” heading above) into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management (including the possibility that such cost savings will not be realized when expected, or at all, as a result of the impact of, or challenges arising from, the integration of the acquired assets and assumed liabilities into the Company, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events); (ii) potential exposure to unknown or contingent risks and liabilities we have acquired, or may acquire, or target for acquisition, including in connection with the proposed merger with The First Bancshares, Inc.; (iii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iv) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (v) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, factoring and mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (vi) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (vii) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards; (viii) changes in policy by regulatory agencies or increased scrutiny by, and/or additional regulatory requirements of, regulatory agencies as a result of our proposed merger with The First Bancshares, Inc.; (ix) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (x) the Company's potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (xi) changes in the quality or composition of the Company's loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers or issuers of investment securities, or the impact of interest rates on the value of our investment securities portfolio; (xii) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xiii) changes in the sources and costs of the capital we use to make loans and otherwise fund our operations, due to deposit outflows, changes in the mix of deposits and the cost and availability of borrowings; (xiv) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xv) changes in demand for loan and deposit products and other financial services; (xvi) concentrations of credit or deposit exposure; (xvii) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xviii) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses; (xix) civil unrest, natural disasters, epidemics and other catastrophic events in the Company's geographic area; (xx) geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; (xxi) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; and (xxii) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management's control.

Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company's forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at and the SEC's website at

The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, namely, (i) adjusted loan yield, (ii) adjusted net interest income and margin, (iii) pre-provision net revenue (including on an as-adjusted basis), (iv) adjusted net income, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vi) tangible book value per share, (vii) the tangible common equity ratio, (viii) certain performance ratios (namely, the ratio of pre-provision net revenue to average assets, the return on average assets and on average equity, and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including each of the foregoing on an as-adjusted basis)), and (ix) the adjusted efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets, including related amortization, and/or certain gains or charges (such as, for the third quarter of 2024, merger and conversion expenses and the gain on the sale of the assets of the Company's insurance agency), with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution's regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company's results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below under the caption“Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides are intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company's calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”) Net income (GAAP) $ 72,455 $ 38,846 $ 39,409 $ 28,124 $ 41,833 $ 150,710 $ 116,554 Income taxes 24,924 9,666 9,912 3,787 10,766 44,502 28,722 Provision for credit losses (including unfunded commitments) 935 3,300 2,438 2,518 4,615 6,673 13,075 Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 98,314 $ 51,812 $ 51,759 $ 34,429 $ 57,214 $ 201,885 $ 158,351 Merger and conversion expense 11,273 - - - - 11,273 - Gain on extinguishment of debt - - (56 ) (620 ) - (56 ) - Gain on sales of MSR - - (3,472 ) (547 ) - (3,472 ) - Gain on sale of insurance agency (53,349 ) - - - - (53,349 ) - Losses on sales of securities (including impairments) - - - 19,352 - - 22,438 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 56,238 $ 51,812 $ 48,231 $ 52,614 $ 57,214 $ 156,281 $ 180,789 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income Net income (GAAP) $ 72,455 $ 38,846 $ 39,409 $ 28,124 $ 41,833 $ 150,710 $ 116,554 Amortization of intangibles 1,160 1,186 1,212 1,274 1,311 3,558 4,106 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (296 ) (233 ) (237 ) (240 ) (269 ) (909 ) (838 ) Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 73,319 $ 39,799 $ 40,384 $ 29,158 $ 42,875 $ 153,359 $ 119,822 Net income (GAAP) $ 72,455 $ 38,846 $ 39,409 $ 28,124 $ 41,833 $ 150,710 $ 116,554 Merger and conversion expense 11,273 - - - - 11,273 - Gain on extinguishment of debt - - (56 ) (620 ) - (56 ) - Gain on sales of MSR - - (3,472 ) (547 ) - (3,472 ) - Gain on sale of insurance agency (53,349 ) - - - - (53,349 ) - Losses on sales of securities (including impairments) - - - 19,352 - - 22,438 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) 12,581 - 691 (3,422 ) - 13,482 (4,579 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 42,960 $ 38,846 $ 36,572 $ 42,887 $ 41,833 $ 118,588 $ 134,413 Amortization of intangibles 1,160 1,186 1,212 1,274 1,311 3,558 4,106 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (296 ) (233 ) (237 ) (240 ) (269 ) (909 ) (838 ) Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 43,824 $ 39,799 $ 37,547 $ 43,921 $ 42,875 $ 121,237 $ 137,681 Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders' Equity Average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 2,553,517 $ 2,337,731 $ 2,314,281 $ 2,261,025 $ 2,231,605 $ 2,402,397 $ 2,212,199 Average intangible assets 1,004,701 1,008,638 1,009,825 1,011,130 1,012,460 1,007,710 1,012,613 Average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,548,816 $ 1,329,093 $ 1,304,456 $ 1,249,895 $ 1,219,145 $ 1,394,687 $ 1,199,586 Average assets (GAAP) $ 17,681,596 $ 17,371,369 $ 17,203,013 $ 17,195,840 $ 17,235,413 $ 17,421,570 $ 17,244,029 Average intangible assets 1,004,701 1,008,638 1,009,825 1,011,130 1,012,460 1,007,710 1,012,613 Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,676,895 $ 16,362,731 $ 16,193,188 $ 16,184,710 $ 16,222,953 $ 16,413,860 $ 16,231,416 Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 2,658,078 $ 2,354,701 $ 2,322,350 $ 2,297,383 $ 2,233,323 $ 2,658,078 $ 2,233,323 Intangible assets 1,004,136 1,008,062 1,009,248 1,010,460 1,011,735 1,004,136 1,011,735 Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,653,942 $ 1,346,639 $ 1,313,102 $ 1,286,923 $ 1,221,588 $ 1,653,942 $ 1,221,588 Total assets (GAAP) $ 17,958,840 $ 17,510,391 $ 17,345,741 $ 17,360,535 $ 17,181,621 $ 17,958,840 $ 17,181,621 Intangible assets 1,004,136 1,008,062 1,009,248 1,010,460 1,011,735 1,004,136 1,011,735 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,954,704 $ 16,502,329 $ 16,336,493 $ 16,350,075 $ 16,169,886 $ 16,954,704 $ 16,169,886 Adjusted Performance Ratios Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.63 % 0.90 % 0.92 % 0.65 % 0.96 % 1.16 % 0.90 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.97 0.90 0.86 0.99 0.96 0.91 1.04 Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.75 0.98 1.00 0.71 1.05 1.25 0.99 Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 2.21 1.20 1.21 0.79 1.32 1.55 1.23 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 1.27 1.20 1.13 1.21 1.32 1.20 1.40 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.05 0.98 0.93 1.08 1.05 0.99 1.13 Return on average equity (GAAP) 11.29 6.68 6.85 4.93 7.44 8.38 7.04 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 6.69 6.68 6.36 7.53 7.44 6.59 8.12 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 18.83 12.04 12.45 9.26 13.95 14.69 13.35 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 11.26 12.04 11.58 13.94 13.95 11.61 15.35 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Average diluted shares outstanding 61,632,448 56,684,626 56,531,078 56,611,217 56,523,887 58,297,554 56,393,957 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.18 $ 0.69 $ 0.70 $ 0.50 $ 0.74 $ 2.59 $ 2.07 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.70 $ 0.69 $ 0.65 $ 0.76 $ 0.74 $ 2.03 $ 2.38 Tangible Book Value Per Share Shares outstanding 63,564,028 56,367,924 56,304,860 56,142,207 56,140,713 63,564,028 56,140,713 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 41.82 $ 41.77 $ 41.25 $ 40.92 $ 39.78 $ 41.82 $ 39.78 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 26.02 $ 23.89 $ 23.32 $ 22.92 $ 21.76 $ 26.02 $ 21.76 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Shareholders' equity to assets (GAAP) 14.80 % 13.45 % 13.39 % 13.23 % 13.00 % 14.80 % 13.00 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 9.76 % 8.16 % 8.04 % 7.87 % 7.55 % 9.76 % 7.55 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 133,576 $ 127,598 $ 125,850 $ 128,595 $ 130,131 $ 387,024 $ 401,745 Total noninterest income (GAAP) $ 89,299 $ 38,762 $ 41,381 $ 20,356 $ 38,200 $ 169,442 $ 92,719 Gain on sales of MSR - - 3,472 547 - 3,472 - Gain on extinguishment of debt - - 56 620 - 56 - Gain on sale of insurance agency 53,349 - - - - 53,349 - Losses on sales of securities (including impairments) - - - (19,352 ) - - (22,438 ) Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 35,950 $ 38,762 $ 37,853 $ 38,541 $ 38,200 $ 112,565 $ 115,157 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 121,983 $ 111,976 $ 112,912 $ 111,880 $ 108,369 $ 346,871 $ 327,742 Amortization of intangibles 1,160 1,186 1,212 1,274 1,311 3,558 4,106 Merger and conversion expense 11,273 - - - - 11,273 - Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 109,550 $ 110,790 $ 111,700 $ 110,606 $ 107,058 $ 332,040 $ 323,636 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 54.73 % 67.31 % 67.52 % 75.11 % 64.38 % 62.33 % 66.28 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 64.62 % 66.60 % 68.23 % 66.18 % 63.60 % 66.46 % 62.61 % Adjusted Net Interest Income and Adjusted Net Interest Margin Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 133,576 $ 127,598 $ 125,850 $ 128,595 $ 130,131 $ 387,024 $ 401,745 Net interest income collected on problem loans 642 (146 ) 123 283 (820 ) 619 (64 ) Accretion recognized on purchased loans 1,089 897 800 1,117 1,290 2,786 3,049 Adjustments to net interest income $ 1,731 $ 751 $ 923 $ 1,400 $ 470 $ 3,405 $ 2,985 Adjusted net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 131,845 $ 126,847 $ 124,927 $ 127,195 $ 129,661 $ 383,619 $ 398,760 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.36 % 3.31 % 3.30 % 3.33 % 3.36 % 3.32 % 3.49 % Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.32 % 3.29 % 3.28 % 3.29 % 3.35 % 3.30 % 3.47 % Adjusted Loan Yield Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 204,935 $ 200,670 $ 194,640 $ 190,857 $ 183,521 $ 600,245 $ 523,040 Net interest income collected on problem loans 642 (146 ) 123 283 (820 ) 619 (64 ) Accretion recognized on purchased loans 1,089 897 800 1,117 1,290 2,786 3,049 Adjusted loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 203,204 $ 199,919 $ 193,717 $ 189,457 $ 183,051 $ 596,840 $ 520,055 Loan yield (GAAP) 6.47 % 6.41 % 6.30 % 6.18 % 6.06 % 6.39 % 5.89 % Adjusted loan yield (non-GAAP) 6.41 % 6.38 % 6.27 % 6.14 % 6.04 % 6.35 % 5.86 %

(1) Tax effect is calculated based on the respective legal entity's appropriate federal and state tax rates (as applicable) for the period, and includes the estimated impact of both current and deferred tax expense. The tax effect of the discrete gain on sale of insurance agency was calculated based on an estimated tax rate of 25.8%.



