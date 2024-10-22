Reykjavík Energy – Green Bond Auction Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, October 22nd, 2024, Reykjavík energy (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur) concluded a green bond auction in the green bond classes OR031033 GB, OR280845 GB and OR180255 GB. Total bids amounted to ISK 4,440 million nominal value.
OR031033 GB bears 8.30% fixed nominal interest and pays equal installments every six months with a final maturity date of October 3rd, 2033. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 4,630 million have been issued in the class.
The series attracted bids totaling ISK 1,860 million nominal value at yields between 8.19% - 8.40%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 1,760 million at a yield of 8.29%.
OR0280845 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of August 28th, 2045. The bond carries 3.70% fixed interest and is redeemable after 13 years. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 3,430 million have been issued in the class.
The series attracted bids totaling ISK 1,340 million nominal value at yields between 3.90% - 3.99%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 1,340 million at a yield of 3.99%.
OR0180255 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2055. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 35,766 million have been issued in the class.
The series attracted bids totaling ISK 1,240 million nominal value at yields between 3.43% -3.49%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 1,200 million at a yield of 3.475%.
Fossar Investment Bank oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq market in Iceland with sustainable bonds.
Contacts:
Snorri Hafsteinn Þorkelsson, CFO, tel: +354 516 6100, email: ...
Matei Manolescu, Fossar Investment Bank, phone: +354 522 4008, email: ...
MENAFN22102024004107003653ID1108808126
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.