Stanley Black & Decker Announces 4Th Quarter 2024 Dividend
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK ), a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.82 per common share. This extends the company's record for the longest consecutive annual and quarterly dividend payments among industrial companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, November 29, 2024.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK ) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 50,000 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: or follow Stanley Black & Decker on
