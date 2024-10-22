عربي


Truist Declares Common And Preferred Stock Dividends


10/22/2024 4:31:19 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC ) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on Dec. 2, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 8, 2024.

The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per
Share

Dividend per
Depositary
Share

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Series I Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 89832Q810)

$1,450.50208(1)

$0.36263(1)

November 8

December 16

Series J Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 86800XAA6)

$1,479.57153(1)

$14.79572(1)

November 8(2)

December 16

Series L Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 89832QAB5)

$2,100.64653(1)

$21.00647(1)

November 8

December 16

Series M Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 89832QAC3)

$2,562.50

$25.625

November 8

December 16(3)

Series O Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 89832Q745)

$328.125

$0.328125

November 8

December 2

Series P Fixed Rate Reset
Non-Cumulative Perpetual
Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 89832QAE9)

$618.75

$24.75

November 8

December 2(3)

Series R Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 89832Q695)

$296.875

$0.296875

November 8

December 2

Notes:

(1)
In the table, dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I, Series J, and Series L are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader.

(2)
In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be Nov. 30, 2024.

(3)
Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series M and Series P are declared and paid semiannually.

About Truist
 Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. As a leading U.S. commercial bank, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets across the country. Truist offers a wide range of products and services through our wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $523 billion as of Sep. 30, 2024. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist .

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

PR Newswire

