Truist Declares Common And Preferred Stock Dividends

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Corporation (NYSE: TFC ) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on Dec. 2, 2024, to of record at the close of business on Nov. 8, 2024. The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock Dividend per

Share Dividend per

Depositary

Share Record

Date Payment

Date Series I Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832Q810)

$1,450.50208(1) $0.36263(1) November 8 December 16 Series J Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 86800XAA6)

$1,479.57153(1) $14.79572(1) November 8(2) December 16 Series L Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832QAB5)

$2,100.64653(1) $21.00647(1) November 8 December 16 Series M Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832QAC3) $2,562.50 $25.625 November 8 December 16(3) Series O Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832Q745) $328.125 $0.328125 November 8 December 2 Series P Fixed Rate Reset

Non-Cumulative Perpetual

Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832QAE9) $618.75 $24.75 November 8 December 2(3) Series R Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832Q695) $296.875 $0.296875 November 8 December 2

Notes: (1)

In the table, dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I, Series J, and Series L are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader.

(2)

In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be Nov. 30, 2024. (3)

Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series M and Series P are declared and paid semiannually.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. As a leading U.S. commercial bank, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets across the country. Truist offers a wide range of products and services through our wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $523 billion as of Sep. 30, 2024. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist .

