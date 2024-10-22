عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

TI Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Shareholder Returns


10/22/2024 4:17:17 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN ) today reported third quarter revenue of $4.15 billion, net income of $1.36 billion and earnings per share of $1.47. Earnings per share included a 3-cent benefit for items that were not in the company's original guidance.

Regarding the company's performance and returns to shareholders, Haviv Ilan, TI's president and CEO, made the following comments:

  • "Revenue decreased 8% from the same quarter a year ago and increased 9% sequentially. Industrial continued to decline sequentially, while all other end markets grew.
  • "Our cash flow from operations of $6.2 billion for the trailing 12 months again underscored the strength of our business model, the quality of our product portfolio and the benefit of 300mm production. Free cash flow for the same period was $1.5 billion.
  • "Over the past 12 months we invested $3.7 billion in R&D and SG&A, invested $4.8 billion in capital expenditures and returned $5.2 billion to owners.
  • "TI's fourth quarter outlook is for revenue in the range of $3.70 billion to $4.00 billion and earnings per share between $1.07 and $1.29. We continue to expect our fourth quarter effective tax rate to be about 13%."

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Earnings summary

(In millions, except per-share amounts)

Q3 2024

Q3 2023

Change

Revenue

$

4,151

$

4,532

(8)
%

Operating profit

$

1,554

$

1,892

(18)
%

Net income

$

1,362

$

1,709

(20)
%

Earnings per share

$

1.47

$

1.85

(21)
%

Cash generation





Trailing 12 Months

(In millions)

Q3 2024

Q3 2024

Q3 2023

Change

Cash flow from operations

$

1,732

$

6,244

$

6,538

(4)
%

Capital expenditures

$

1,316

$

4,776

$

4,890

(2)
%

Free cash flow

$

416

$

1,468

$

1,648

(11)
%

Free cash flow % of revenue




9.3
%

9.1
%

Cash return





Trailing 12 Months

(In millions)

Q3 2024

Q3 2024

Q3 2023

Change

Dividends paid

$

1,187

$

4,736

$

4,499

5
%

Stock repurchases

$

318

$

457

$

1,076

(58)
%

Total cash returned

$

1,505

$

5,193

$

5,575

(7)
%

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES


Consolidated Statements of Income


For Three Months Ended

September 30,

(In millions, except per-share amounts)


2024


2023

Revenue

$

4,151


$

4,532

Cost of revenue (COR)

1,677



1,717

Gross profit

2,474



2,815

Research and development (R&D)

492



471

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A)

428



452

Operating profit

1,554



1,892

Other income (expense), net (OI&E)

131



128

Interest and debt expense

131



98

Income before income taxes

1,554



1,922

Provision for income taxes

192



213

Net income

$

1,362


$

1,709







Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.47


$

1.85







Average shares outstanding:






Basic

913



908


Diluted

920



916







Cash dividends declared per common share

$

1.30


$

1.24







Supplemental Information

(Quarterly, except as noted)








Provision for income taxes is based on the following:


Operating taxes (calculated using the estimated annual effective tax rate)

$

227


$

229

Discrete tax items

(35)



(16)

Provision for income taxes (effective taxes)

$

192


$

213







A portion of net income is allocated to unvested restricted stock units (RSUs) on which we pay dividend

equivalents. Diluted EPS is calculated using the following:

Net income

$

1,362


$

1,709

Income allocated to RSUs

(7)



(10)

Income allocated to common stock for diluted EPS

$

1,355


$

1,699

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES


Consolidated Balance Sheets


September 30,

(In millions, except par value)


2024


2023

Assets







Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,589


$

2,566


Short-term investments

6,163



6,382


Accounts receivable, net of allowances of ($23) and ($15)



1,862



1,976


Raw materials

393



401


Work in process

2,081



2,147


Finished goods

1,822



1,360


Inventories

4,296



3,908


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

962



265


Total current assets

15,872



15,097

Property, plant and equipment at cost

15,464



12,528


Accumulated depreciation

(3,662)



(3,208)


Property, plant and equipment

11,802



9,320

Goodwill

4,362



4,362

Deferred tax assets

941



632

Capitalized software licenses

229



138

Overfunded retirement plans

184



166

Other long-term assets

1,931



1,923

Total assets

$

35,321


$

31,638







Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:






Current portion of long-term debt

$

1,049


$

300


Accounts payable

794



713


Accrued compensation

721



707


Income taxes payable

108



108


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,014



824


Total current liabilities

3,686



2,652

Long-term debt

12,844



10,922

Underfunded retirement plans

117



141

Deferred tax liabilities

54



66

Other long-term liabilities

1,352



1,226

Total liabilities

18,053



15,007

Stockholders' equity:






Preferred stock, $25 par value. Shares authorized – 10; none issued

-



-


Common stock, $1 par value. Shares authorized – 2,400; shares issued – 1,741

1,741



1,741


Paid-in capital

3,813



3,280


Retained earnings

52,304



52,098


Treasury common stock at cost






Shares: September 30, 2024 – 829; September 30, 2023 – 833

(40,395)



(40,253)


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (AOCI)

(195)



(235)

Total stockholders' equity

17,268



16,631

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

35,321


$

31,638

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


For Three Months Ended

September 30,

(In millions)


2024


2023

Cash flows from operating activities








Net income

$

1,362


$

1,709


Adjustments to net income:






Depreciation

383



303


Amortization of capitalized software

19



17


Stock compensation

87



79


Deferred taxes

(33)



(99)


Increase (decrease) from changes in:






Accounts receivable

(151)



(20)


Inventories

(190)



(179)


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(23)



28


Accounts payable and accrued expenses

13



27


Accrued compensation

149



145


Income taxes payable

155



(7)


Changes in funded status of retirement plans

(24)



26


Other

(15)



(92)

Cash flows from operating activities

1,732



1,937







Cash flows from investing activities








Capital expenditures

(1,316)



(1,495)


Proceeds from asset sales

-



1


Purchases of short-term investments

(1,845)



(3,080)


Proceeds from short-term investments

2,700



2,885


Other

(26)



(5)

Cash flows from investing activities

(487)



(1,694)







Cash flows from financing activities








Dividends paid

(1,187)



(1,126)


Stock repurchases

(318)



(46)


Proceeds from common stock transactions

117



68


Other

(8)



(12)

Cash flows from financing activities

(1,396)



(1,116)







Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(151)



(873)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,740



3,439

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

2,589


$

2,566







Supplemental cash flow information








Investment tax credit (ITC) used to reduce income taxes payable

$

220


$

-

Total cash benefit related to the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act

$

220


$

-

Segment results

(In millions)

Q3 2024

Q3 2023

Change

Analog:








Revenue

$

3,223

$

3,353

(4)
%


Operating profit

$

1,316

$

1,504

(13)
%

Embedded Processing:








Revenue

$

653

$

890

(27)
%


Operating profit

$

109

$

258

(58)
%

Other:








Revenue

$

275

$

289

(5)
%


Operating profit*

$

129

$

130

(1)
%


* Includes restructuring charges/other.

Non-GAAP financial information

This release includes references to free cash flow and ratios based on that measure. These are financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow was calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from the most directly comparable GAAP measure, cash flows from operating activities (also referred to as cash flow from operations).

We believe that free cash flow and the associated ratios provide insight into our liquidity, our cash-generating capability and the amount of cash potentially available to return to shareholders, as well as insight into our financial performance. These non-GAAP measures are supplemental to the comparable GAAP measures.

Reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the table below.

For 12 Months Ended

September 30,



(In millions)

2024


2023


Change

Cash flow from operations (GAAP)*

$

6,244


$

6,538

(4)
%

Capital expenditures

(4,776)



(4,890)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$

1,468


$

1,648

(11)
%









Revenue

$

15,711


$

18,112










Cash flow from operations as a percentage of revenue (GAAP)

39.7
%



36.1
%

Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue (non-GAAP)

9.3
%



9.1
%


* Includes a cash benefit of $532 million from the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act ITC used to reduce income taxes

payable for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024.

This release also includes references to operating taxes, a non-GAAP term we use to describe taxes calculated using the estimated annual effective tax rate, a GAAP measure that by definition does not include discrete tax items. We believe the term operating taxes helps to differentiate from effective taxes, which include discrete tax items.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as TI or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe TI's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

We urge you to carefully consider the following important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of TI or our management:

  • Economic, social and political conditions, and natural events in the countries in which we, our customers or our suppliers operate, including global trade policies;
  • Market demand for semiconductors, particularly in the industrial and automotive markets, and customer demand that differs from forecasts;
  • Our ability to compete in products and prices in an intensely competitive industry;
  • Evolving cybersecurity and other threats relating to our information technology systems or those of our customers, suppliers and other third parties;
  • Our ability to successfully implement and realize opportunities from strategic, business and organizational changes, or our ability to realize our expectations regarding the amount and timing of associated restructuring charges and cost savings;
  • Our ability to develop, manufacture and market innovative products in a rapidly changing technological environment, our timely implementation of new manufacturing technologies and installation of manufacturing equipment, and our ability to realize expected returns on significant investments in manufacturing capacity;
  • Availability and cost of key materials, utilities, manufacturing equipment, third-party manufacturing services and manufacturing technology;
  • Our ability to recruit and retain skilled personnel and effectively manage key employee succession;
  • Product liability, warranty or other claims relating to our products, software, manufacturing, delivery, services, design or communications, or recalls by our customers for a product containing one of our parts;
  • Compliance with or changes in the complex laws, rules and regulations to which we are or may become subject, or actions of enforcement authorities, that restrict our ability to operate our business or subject us to fines, penalties or other legal liability;
  • Changes in tax law and accounting standards that impact the tax rate applicable to us, the jurisdictions in which profits are determined to be earned and taxed, adverse resolution of tax audits, increases in tariff rates, and the ability to realize deferred tax assets;
  • Financial difficulties of our distributors or semiconductor distributors' promotion of competing product lines to our detriment; or disputes with current or former distributors;
  • Losses or curtailments of purchases from key customers or the timing and amount of customer inventory adjustments;
  • Our ability to maintain or improve profit margins, including our ability to utilize our manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover our fixed operating costs, in an intensely competitive and cyclical industry and changing regulatory environment;
  • Our ability to maintain and enforce a strong intellectual property portfolio and maintain freedom of operation in all jurisdictions where we conduct business; or our exposure to infringement claims;
  • Instability in the global credit and financial markets; and
  • Impairments of our non-financial assets.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see the Risk factors discussion in Item 1A of TI's most recent Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. If we do update any forward-looking statement, you should not infer that we will make additional updates with respect to that statement or any other forward-looking statement.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN ) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more
at TI .

TXN-G

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN22102024003732001241ID1108808097


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search