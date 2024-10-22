ROBERT HALF REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the three months ended September

30, 2024, net income was $65 million, or $0.64 per share, on revenues of $1.465 billion. For the three months ended September

30, 2023, net income was $96 million, or $0.90 per share, on revenues of $1.564 billion.

For the nine months ended September

30, 2024, net income was $197 million, or $1.91 per share, on revenues of $4.413 billion. For the nine months ended September

30, 2023, net income was $324 million, or $3.04 per share, on revenues of $4.920 billion.

"Revenues and earnings for the third quarter exceeded our expectations, driven by very strong results from Protiviti, which posted sequential and year-on-year revenue gains," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive of Robert Half. "While client budgets remain constrained and decision cycles extended, business confidence levels are improving, aided by continuing progress on inflation and the beginning of a global rate-cutting cycle. This is reflected in our most recent weekly sequential results, which have been stable and consistent for the past 12 to 14 weeks. We continue to be confident - both in our ability to weather the current climate and in our future growth prospects as the macro landscape improves.

"We would like to thank our people across the globe, whose efforts have made possible a number of new accolades. Most recently, Robert Half was named one of Fortune's Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional ServicesTM, one of PEOPLE's Companies that Care® and one of the World's Best Employers by Forbes. We also received five prestigious Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts w3 Awards for recent enhancements made to our Robert Half mobile app, highlighting our ongoing commitment to innovation," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named Fortune® World's Most Admired CompaniesTM and 100 Best Companies to Work For, and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity.

