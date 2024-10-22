Nabors Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Highlights



Last week, Nabors announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Parker Wellbore. Parker's lines of business include the leading franchise in U.S. tubular rentals – Quail Tools – as well as international tubular rentals, well construction services (including casing running), and drilling rigs. Parker expects to generate EBITDA of $180 million this year. Nabors has identified synergies potential at an annualized run-rate of $35 million within 12 months of closing. Nabors will acquire all of Parker's issued and outstanding common stock in exchange for 4.8 million shares of Nabors common stock, subject to a share price collar. Nabors will also assume approximately $100 million in net debt.

Nabors Lower 48 rigs once again set notable performance milestones. A major operator in the Delaware Basin drilled three wells, each with four-mile laterals, utilizing a Nabors PACE®-X rig equipped with a Canrig® Sigma topdrive. Sigma's rated torque is the industry's highest and is ideal for the larger-diameter drill pipe run on these wells. The rig also employed an NDS technology package.

A large operator in the Eagle Ford drilled its longest well in the basin, incorporating a lateral length of more than four miles. The lateral was drilled in a single run without the use of rotary steerable systems. The rig was a Nabors PACE®-M1000, utilizing larger-diameter drill pipe. A large operator in the Bakken completed a four-mile lateral in a single run in under 12 days, utilizing a Nabors PACE®-X rig. This well is the operator's first four-mile lateral, and the operator believes it is the quickest in the Bakken. The rig was equipped with a comprehensive package of NDS Smart technology.

Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President, commented, "We are excited as we move forward with our announced acquisition of Parker Wellbore. Our companies' portfolios are highly complementary. Parker's recent track record speaks for itself. Quail Tools, already the leader in its space, plays a key role as operators extend the lengths of their wellbore laterals. The transaction increases our scale, provides incremental growth and improves our leverage metrics.

"Our third quarter operating results matched our overall expectations. Higher average daily margins and an improved mix drove growth in our International Drilling segment. International growth also resulted in better performance for our Drilling Solutions segment.

"Daily margins in our International Drilling segment exceeded the $17,000 mark in the third quarter. We reached this milestone earlier than we expected. This result demonstrates the earnings power of our International segment. During the quarter we also started up previously awarded rigs. We have a path to substantial international growth with 13 rigs scheduled to deploy through early 2026 in the Middle East and Latin America. The opportunity set on top of those planned start-ups is also substantial.

"In the Lower 48 market, our leading-edge pricing remained stable, supporting daily rig margins that were essentially in line with our expectations. Our average rig count was just under the prior quarter. Although we have not yet seen the anticipated increases in gas-directed drilling or a recovery from reductions driven by E&P consolidation, we look forward to an improvement in Lower 48 drilling activity in 2025."

Segment Results

International Drilling adjusted EBITDA totaled $116.0 million, compared to $106.4 million in the second quarter. Average rig count increased to 85 from 84, driven by rig additions in Algeria and Saudi Arabia. Daily adjusted gross margin for the third quarter averaged $17,085, an increase of more than $1,000 compared to the prior quarter.

The U.S. Drilling segment reported third quarter adjusted EBITDA of $108.7 million, compared to $114.0 million in the second quarter. Nabors' third quarter Lower 48 average rig count totaled 68, versus 69 in the second quarter. Daily adjusted gross margin in the Lower 48 averaged $15,051, versus $15,598 in the prior quarter.

Drilling Solutions adjusted EBITDA increased to $34.3 million, compared to $32.5 million in the second quarter. This growth was driven by higher revenue in international markets of approximately 8% and higher penetration of performance software on Nabors U.S. rigs.

Rig Technologies' adjusted EBITDA was $6.1 million, versus $7.3 million in the second quarter. The decrease was spread across several business lines in the U.S., mainly capital equipment, spare parts, and energy transition.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted free cash flow was $18 million in the third quarter compared to $57 million in the preceding quarter. Capital expenditures totaled $118 million, including $37 million supporting the newbuilds in Saudi Arabia. This compares to $138 million in the second quarter, including $56 million supporting the newbuilds. The third quarter included two and a half additional months of interest payments for the notes issued late last year, translating into $11.7 million of interest. The first coupon payment for the notes occurred eight months after the notes were issued. Total interest payments for the quarter were $82 million, compared to $31 million in the prior quarter.

William Restrepo, Nabors CFO, stated, "Last week we signed an agreement to acquire Parker Wellbore. The transaction is well aligned with our long-term strategy. It grows our capex-light NDS business, expands our international footprint, and helps us delever Nabors. Additionally, Parker is on track to earn meaningful EBITDA this year, totaling $180 million with attractive growth. Finally, Parker comes with low debt and it generates positive cash flow. This is before targeted annual synergies of $35 million. We are excited about the addition of Parker to the Nabors platform.

"Nabors' third quarter results met our outlook. Daily adjusted gross margin in our International Drilling segment expanded by more than $1,000. We reached the $17,000 daily margin target a quarter ahead of schedule, driven by exceptional performances in Saudi Arabia and Latin America, which both increased daily margins, by $1,200 and $1,300 respectively. We have three rigs scheduled to deploy in the fourth quarter, each with attractive economics. These deployments will be somewhat offset by the 12-month suspension of three lower-margin rigs in the Kingdom.

"Strength in the international markets also led to sequential growth in our Drilling Solutions business. We experienced an increase in international casing running jobs, augmented by greater deployment of performance software products, driving the segment's gross margin above 53%.

"In our Lower 48 drilling business, pricing discipline and strict expense control maintained our average daily margin above $15,000 and in line with our forecast. We expect relative stability in the fourth quarter in both margin and rig count. Our rig count forecast is dependent on stable oil prices, a similar level of churn, and stability in the overall market.

"Our capital spending target for the fourth quarter is now $230 million, with capital expenditures for SANAD newbuilds forecast at $105 million. The resulting annual capital spending forecast for 2024 is now $600 million, including $230 million related to the SANAD newbuilds. SANAD's rig supplier has improved its performance in reaching manufacturing milestones. We now expect earlier delivery of our rigs going forward. This has accelerated approximately $40 million of newbuild capital spending into 2024. We are targeting reductions in various markets to offset this increase.

"Given the SANAD newbuild capital expenditures moving forward to 2024, the recent rig suspensions in Saudi Arabia and the slightly lower U.S. activity in the fourth quarter, we now expect our full year free cash flow to close between $100 and $130 million."

Outlook

Nabors expects the following metrics for the fourth quarter of 2024:

U.S. Drilling











Lower 48 average rig count of approximately 68 rigs

Lower 48 daily adjusted gross margin of $15,000 Alaska and Gulf of Mexico combined adjusted EBITDA up approximately $1.5 million versus the third quarter, with an additional rig starting work in Alaska

International



Average rig count of approximately 84 rigs Daily adjusted gross margin of approximately $17,000

Drilling Solutions

Adjusted EBITDA of $36 to $37 million

Rig Technologies

Adjusted EBITDA of $9 to $10 million

Capital Expenditures



Capital expenditures of $230 million, with $105 million for the newbuilds in Saudi Arabia

Full-year capital expenditures of approximately $600 million, with $230 million for the SANAD newbuilds This forecast includes accelerated timelines from SANAD's rig supplier totaling an estimated $40 million

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Full-year adjusted free cash flow of $100 to $130 million

Mr. Petrello concluded, "The results from our International Drilling segment demonstrate the value we are building in this business. With our pending rig deployments across markets, our path to future growth is well defined. Our success is driven in large part from our advanced technology. We see the global client base increasingly embracing the benefits of our solutions."

