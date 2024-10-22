Ehealth, Inc. To Hold Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call On November 6 At 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct.

22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, (Nasdaq: EHTH ), a leading private insurance marketplace, today announced that the company plans to release third quarter 2024 results on November 6, 2024.

The company will hold an call beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 6th, 2024 to discuss these results. The call will be hosted by eHealth's chief executive officer, Fran Soistman, and eHealth's chief financial officer, John Dolan.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 343-5172 . The participant passcode is 1401106 .

A live webcast of the earnings call will be available under "Events & Presentations" on the Investor Relations page of our website at

. The webcast replay will also be available on our investor relations website two hours following the conclusion of the call and will be archived for a period of one year. The company suggests participants for both the conference call and those listening via the web dial in or sign on at least 15 minutes in advance of the call.

About eHealth, Inc.

We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.

For more information, visit

eHealth

or follow us on

LinkedIn ,

Facebook ,

Instagram , and

X .

Open positions can be found on our

career page .

Investor Relations Contact:

Kate Sidorovich, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy

[email protected]

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED