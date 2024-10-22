(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sage” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: SAGE) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Sage securities between April 12, 2021, and July 23, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/SAGE .

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) zuranolone was less effective in treating MDD than Defendants had led investors to believe; (2) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the Zuranolone NDA for the treatment of MDD in its present form, and zuranolone's clinical results for MDD, as well as its overall regulatory and commercial prospects, were overstated; (3) SAGE-718 was less effective in treating MCI due to PD than Defendants had led investors to believe; (4) accordingly, SAGE-718's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects as a treatment for MCI due to PD were overstated; (5) SAGE-324 was less effective in treating ET than Defendants had led investors to believe; (6) accordingly, SAGE-324's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects as a treatment for ET were overstated; and (7) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Sage you have until October 28, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

