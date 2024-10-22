عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Baker Hughes Declares Quarterly Dividend


10/22/2024 4:16:22 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON and LONDON, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A common stock payable on Nov. 14, 2024, to holders of record on Nov. 4, 2024.

In line with our stated goal to responsibly grow the dividend over time, the dividend reflects a 5% increase, or $0.01, compared to the same quarter last year.

Baker Hughes expects to fund its quarterly cash dividend from cash generated from operations.

About Baker Hughes:
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Chase Mulvehill
+1 346-297-2561
...

Media Relations

Adrienne M. Lynch
+1 713-906-8407
...


MENAFN22102024004107003653ID1108808056


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search