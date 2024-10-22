Getty Realty Corp. Announces Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

About Getty Realty Corp . Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of June 30, 2024, the Company's portfolio included 1,124 freestanding properties located in 42 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

