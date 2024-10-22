Virtra Appoints Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Maria R. Gervais And Georgia POST Executive Director Mike Ayers To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc . (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra” or the“Company”) , a global provider of judgmental use-of-force and firearms training simulators for law enforcement and military markets, has announced the appointment of two high-ranking and distinguished leaders in military operations and training to its board of directors: retired U.S. Lieutenant General Maria R. Gervais and Executive Director Mike Ayers of the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council. The appointments became effective on October 21, 2024.

With the addition of Gervais and Ayers, four of VirTra's five board members are now independent, reinforcing the Company's focus on effective governance and strategic leadership. Their leadership backgrounds in military operations and police training will support VirTra's efforts to innovate and deliver life-saving training solutions for public safety and military professionals.

Both appointees have led transformative programs in their respective fields, restructuring training programs that resulted in lasting and profound performance improvements. Their expertise will help guide VirTra during an important phase of growth as the Company expands its product and scenario offerings into new industries, further solidifying its leadership in immersive training technology.

VirTra's Newest Board Members

Lieutenant General Maria R. Gervais, USA (Ret.)

Lt. Gen. Gervais spearheaded a $2 billion modernization initiative that reduced Army training time by three years while enhancing readiness. She introduced 3D terrain technology to accelerate virtual training, an approach later adopted by other agencies. Her experience with virtual environments will be instrumental in supporting VirTra's integration of Virtual Battle Space (VBS) military training into its simulator systems.

“VirTra's reputation for providing innovative simulation technology, combined with its marksmanship and law enforcement expertise, is unmatched,” said Gervais.“VirTra consistently delivers quality training to customers. I am excited to be joining the VirTra team-they have an excellent track record, believe in what they are doing, and have the potential to achieve even more. I want to be part of VirTra's mission to build and deliver simulation training capabilities that enable organizations to achieve excellence and improve workforce performance.”

Executive Director Mike Ayers, Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council

Ayers has over 37 years of experience in law enforcement training, certification, and development. As Executive Director of Georgia POST, he led a comprehensive overhaul of the state's police credentialing program, increasing required training from 408 hours to over 800 hours and introducing innovative psychological and physical training methods that improved officer performance and community safety. As a board member and former president of the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), Ayers is uniquely positioned to help guide VirTra's training curriculum development. His partnership with VirTra has its roots in the Company's IADLEST-certified V-VICTA curriculum.

“VirTra represents the future of military and public safety training,” said Ayers.“Its products equip soldiers and officers to succeed in dynamic and dangerous situations while also protecting officers, communities, and the individuals who call these communities home. Today's law enforcement and military deployments require split-second evaluation and decision-making in high-pressure environments. I have long supported high-quality scenario-based training, and VirTra consistently delivers that standard to our law enforcement officers and military personnel. It is an incredible honor to contribute to providing the best training products for the men and women in uniform. It is a sacred obligation that will lead to better outcomes and safer streets.”

John Givens, CEO of VirTra, emphasized the significance of these new appointments, saying:“It is a testament to the importance of VirTra's mission that internationally recognized leaders like Lt. Gen. Gervais and Director Ayers are joining our team. Lt. Gen. Gervais will play a pivotal role in advancing our military training initiatives and VBS integration, while Ayers' extensive experience in overseeing the training and certification of approximately 59,000 officers in Georgia will directly enhance the effectiveness and implementation of our law enforcement training programs. I am confident that their leadership will enable VirTra to continue expanding the boundaries of innovation, delivering the exceptional performance our partners have come to rely on.”

